In a world where technology is our constant companion, having a reliable tablet is essential, whether it's for work, entertainment, or creative pursuits. The best part? You don't need to drain your wallet. We've meticulously researched and compiled a list of theBudget tablets under ₹30000 , ensuring that there's something for everyone. From sleek designs to powerful performance, this guide will help you make an informed decision tailored to your needs. Say goodbye to overwhelming options—join us as we unveil yourBest tablet under ₹30000.

1. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet (11 inch (27.94 cm)

Experience the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet in Slate Gray, offering a captivating 11-inch 2K display. Equipped with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, it combines seamless performance with ample space. Stay connected via Wi-Fi+LTE and make calls effortlessly. Enjoy immersive audio through Quad Speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. The 7700 mAh battery ensures prolonged use, while TUV Certified Eye Protection prioritises your visual well-being.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Lenovo

Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 490 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

RAM Size: 6 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 6 GB

Operating System: Android 11

Processor Brand: MediaTek

Hardware Interface: USB Type C

Pros Cons Crisp 2K display for immersive visuals Relatively heavier Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for rich audio May not be the latest Android version 7700 mAh battery for extended usage LTE connectivity might drain battery

2. OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display

Discover the OnePlus Pad with a stunning 11.61-inch LCD display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, it ensures smooth multitasking. Experience Android 13.1's latest features. With Dolby Vision and Atmos, visuals and audio come to life. Share data over Wi-Fi with cellular connectivity. This is theBest tablet under ₹30000for immersive entertainment.

Product Specifications:

Brand: OnePlus

Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 18.9 x 0.7 cm; 552 Grams

RAM Size: 8 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

Flash Memory Installed Size: 128 GB

Operating System: Oxygen OS 13.1

Processor Brand: MediaTek

Processor Speed: 3.05 GHz

Hardware Interface: USB

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Pros Cons High-refresh LCD for smooth visuals No information on battery size Powerful Dimensity 9000 for seamless use Limited storage options Dolby Vision Atmos for immersive audio Cellular data sharing could be limited

3. Xiaomi Pad 6

Introducing the Xiaomi Pad 6 in Grey, a blend of power and elegance. Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage for seamless performance. The 11-inch 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers brilliant visuals. With 1 billion colours, Dolby Vision, and Atmos-powered quad speakers, enjoy immersive entertainment. Stay connected via Wi-Fi. A true marvel for vivid experiences.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Xiaomi

Package Dimensions: 27.7 x 19 x 5.2 cm; 1.07 Kilograms

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required

Flash Memory Installed Size: 128 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 6 GB

Computer Memory Type: DDR4 SDRAM

Operating System: Android

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Hardware Interface: USB

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Special Features: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor No LTE/Cellular connectivity High-refresh display for smooth visuals No S Pen support Vibrant 2.8K+ display with 1B colours Limited storage options

4. Acer One 10 T9-1212L 25.65 cm (10.1") Tablet

Experience versatility with the Acer One 10 T9-1212L Tablet in Gray. It boasts a 10.1" IPS panel display and combines visual brilliance with a slim metal body. Equipped with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, multitasking and storage are seamless. Capture moments with dual cameras. Stay connected with Wi-Fi and 4G LTE calling. Powered by Android 12, it's a stylish companion for work and play.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Acer

Series: Acer One 10

Colour: Gray

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1200 pixels

Package Dimensions: 32.1 x 19 x 4.2 cm; 449 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery required. (included)

Processor Brand: MediaTek

RAM Size: 6 GB

Computer Memory Type: DDR4 SDRAM

Front Webcam Resolution: 5 MP

Operating System: Android 12

Pros Cons Ample 6GB RAM for smooth performance Relatively smaller display Spacious 128GB ROM for storage Limited screen real estate Dual cameras for versatile photography May lack the latest Android updates

5. Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tab

Discover the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tab in Gray, a perfect blend of power and creativity. With a 10.4" display, an Octa-Core processor ensures smooth performance. The 7,040mAh battery provides extended use. Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos. Running on Android 12, it offers the latest features. It's a versatile companion for productivity and entertainment with 4GB+64GB storage, Wi-Fi + LTE connectivity, and S Pen support.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: ‎24.5 x 0.7 x 15.4 cm; 465 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required

RAM Size: ‎4 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: ‎4 GB

Hardware Interface: ‎802.11 ac/b/g/n, USB 2.0

Special Features: Expandable Storage, Phone Call Functionality

Mounting Hardware: USB Type C Cable, Ejection Pin, QSG, S-Pen.

Pros Cons Large 10.4" display for immersive visuals Limited RAM for intensive tasks Powerful Octa-Core processor Non-removable battery Ample 7,040mAh battery for extended use Storage might be insufficient

6. Oppo Pad Air

Experience the Oppo Pad Air in Gray, a fusion of performance and style. Boasting a 10.36" 2K resolution display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and 4GB RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking. The 64GB ROM offers ample storage. Immerse yourself in audio excellence with quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Stay connected with Wi-Fi. This remarkablebest tablet under ₹30000 is ideal for elevated entertainment and productivity.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Oppo

Product Dimensions: 24.5 x 15.5 x 0.7 cm; 440 Grams

Batteries: 2 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

RAM Size: 4 GB

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

Ram Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

Processor Brand: Qualcomm

Hardware Interface: USB

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Special Features: Stereo Speakers

Pros Cons High-resolution 2K display Limited RAM for heavy tasks Powerful Snapdragon 680 processor Limited internal storage Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos No LTE/Cellular connectivity

7. IKALL N15 4G Calling Tablet (10 Inch HD Display, 4GB Ram, 64GB Storage)

Experience the IKALL N15 4G Calling Tablet in Gray, a blend of style and functionality. With a 10-inch HD display, it offers immersive visuals. Equipped with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space. Stay connected with 4G calling capabilities. A versatile companion for both work and entertainment, wrapped in an elegant design.

Product Specifications:

Brand: IKALL

Colour: Gray

Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800 pixels

Resolution: 1080p Full HD MP

Product Dimensions: 17 x 0.9 x 26 cm; 275 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required. (included)

Processor Brand: MediaTek

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

RAM Size: 4 GB

Pros Cons 10-inch HD display for clear visuals Limited storage for heavy usage 4GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking May lack advanced features 4G calling capability for connectivity Limited colour options

8. Wishtel IRA T1020-10.4inch Tablet

Discover the Wishtel IRA T1020 10.4-inch Tablet, a powerhouse of performance and features. With 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage. Stay connected with Wi-Fi+4G capabilities. The 8000mAh battery offers extended usage. Quad stereo speakers provide immersive audio. The 2GHz Octa-core processor ensures smooth operation. Activate Reader Mode for comfortable reading. This is the remarkable 8GBbest tablet under ₹30000PC for different needs.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Wishtel

Colour: Black

Screen Resolution: 2000 x 1200 pixels

Resolution: 1080p Full HD

Product Dimensions: 0.8 x 24.8 x 15.4 cm; 1.04 Kilograms

Processor Speed: 2 GHz

RAM Size: 8 GB

Computer Memory Type: DDR3 SDRAM

Speaker Description: Stereo Speakers

Pros Cons Ample 8GB RAM for efficient multitasking May not have the latest software Spacious 128GB ROM for storage Heavier device Wi-Fi+4G capability for versatile connectivity Large battery but charging time may vary

9. Realme Pad 2

Experience the Realme Pad 2 in Imagination Gray, a blend of style and performance. Featuring an 11.5-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB ROM, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage. Stay connected with Wi-Fi+4G capabilities. A versatile tablet for work and entertainment, offering a balance of power and elegance in one device.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Realme

Series: Pad 2

Colour: Imagination Grey

Form Factor: Touchscreen Bar

Standing Screen Display Size: 11.5 Inches

Screen Resolution: 2000 x 1200 Pixels

Product Dimensions: 26.82 x 16.85 x 0.72 cm; 950 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required.

Item Model Number: RMP2204

Processor Brand: Mediatek Helio G99 Chipset

Pros Cons 11.5-inch display for immersive experience Larger size might be less portable 8GB RAM for smooth multitasking Heavier due to larger display Ample 256GB ROM for extensive storage Larger battery size might take longer to charge

10. Motorola Tab (11inch, 4GB, 64GB, WiFi+LTE Calling)

Introducing the Motorola Tab in Modernist Teal, a perfect blend of style and performance. An 11-inch display, powered by Mediatek Helio G90T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage, ensures seamless multitasking and ample space. Enjoy immersive audio with quad-core speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Features like Face Unlock and Google Assistant add convenience. Stay connected with WiFi+LTE calling capabilities.

Product Specifications:

Brand: Motorola

Colour: Gray

Resolution: 2000*1200

Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 16.3 x 0.8 cm; 490 Grams

Batteries: 2 Lithium Ion batteries required

Processor Brand: MediaTek

RAM Size: 4 GB

Graphics Card Description: Integrated

Connectivity Type: Cellular

Pros Cons 11-inch display for immersive viewing Might be less portable due to size Mediatek Helio G90T processor for performance Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Quad Core Speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio Larger battery size might take longer to charge

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 2K Display Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos 7700 mAh Battery OnePlus Pad 144Hz Refresh Rate Dolby Vision Atmos Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Xiaomi Pad 6 2.8K+ Display 1 Billion Colours Dolby Vision Atmos Acer One 10 T9-1212L Dual-Camera Slim Metal Body Wi-Fi + 4G LTE(Calling) Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite Tab Octa-Core Processor Dolby Atmos S Pen Support Oppo Pad Air 2K Resolution Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos IKALL N15 4G Calling Tablet 4G Calling Capability 10 Inch HD Display 4GB RAM Wishtel IRA T1020-10.4inch Tablet Quad Stereo Speaker 8000 mAH Battery 2 GHz Octa Core Processor realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM Wi-Fi+4G Motorola Tab Mediatek Helio G90T Processor Quad Core Speakers with Dolby Atmos Face Unlock and Google Assistant

Best overall product

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet stands out as the best overall product due to its remarkable combination of features and performance. Its generous 11-inch 2K display offers stunning visuals, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and productivity tasks. The inclusion of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for files.

The tablet's Wi-Fi+LTE connectivity and voice calling capabilities provide versatile connectivity options, while the slate grey adds elegance. The Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos technology deliver immersive audio quality, enhancing the entertainment experience.

Furthermore, the tablet boasts a robust 7700 mAh battery, granting extended usage time on a single charge. The TUV Certified Eye Protection underscores Lenovo's commitment to user well-being by minimising harmful blue light exposure.

Thus, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet excels in display quality, audio performance, connectivity versatility, and user-centric features, making it theBest tablet under ₹30000for those seeking an exceptional tablet experience.

Best value for money

The Oppo Pad Air emerges as the epitome of value for money with its impressive features. Boasting a 10.36-inch 2K resolution display, it offers immersive visuals that enrich both entertainment and productivity tasks. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The inclusion of Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos technology enhances audio quality, delivering a cinematic experience. The tablet's Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset balances power and efficiency, contributing to its value proposition.

With a competitive price point, the Oppo Pad Air provides one of the remarkableAffordable tablet optionswithout compromising on essential features. It presents a compelling package with a harmonious blend of display quality, processing prowess, and audio immersion, making it the best value-for-money option in its category.

How to find the best tablet under ₹ 30000?

To discover the ideal tablet under ₹30000, start by conducting thorough research on various brands andBest value tablets under ₹30000. Scrutinise specifications like RAM, storage, processor, display quality, battery life, cameras, and connectivity options. Tailor your choice to your specific needs, whether it's multimedia consumption or productivity tasks. Prioritise reputable brands known for reliability and customer support. Delve into user and expert reviews to gain insights into real-world performance. Make side-by-side comparisons to narrow down your options. Don't overlook warranty terms and after-sales services. Additionally, keep an eye out for special retail offers that could provide added value. This systematic approach ensures you find theBest tablet under ₹30000 that not only fits your budget but also meets your functional requirements.

FAQs

Question : What are some budget tablets under ₹30000?

Ans : Some Budget tablets under ₹30000 are of top brands like Oppo, Lenovo, Realme, Xiaomi offering excellent value without compromising on quality or performance.

Question : How were these top tablets selected?

Ans : These top tablets within ₹30000 were chosen based on their performance, display quality, battery life, camera capabilities, user reviews, and overall value for money within the ₹30000 price range.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for both entertainment and work?

Ans : Yes, these best value tablets under ₹30000 are versatile enough to cater to entertainment needs, such as watching videos and gaming, and productivity tasks like browsing and document editing.

Question : Can I expect good battery life from these tablets?

Ans : Absolutely, our top feature-rich tablets within ₹30000 picks prioritise devices with commendable battery life to ensure extended usage without frequent charging.

Question : Do these tablets support fast charging?

Ans : Many of the tablets with good performance under ₹30000 offer fast charging support, enabling you to recharge your device for uninterrupted usage quickly.

Question : Are there options with high-resolution displays among the top 10?

Ans : Yes, several quality tablets on a budget in our top 10 list feature high-resolution displays, providing vivid visuals for an enhanced viewing experience.

Question : Are these tablets suitable for gaming purposes?

Ans : Certainly, many of these recommended tablets under ₹30000 come equipped with capable processors and sufficient RAM, making them suitable for casual to mid-range gaming.

Question : Can I find tablets with ample storage in the top 10 list?

Ans : Yes, our selection includes tablets with varying storage options, allowing you to choose according to your media and data storage needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.