Discover cost of room heater with September 2023's top 9 picks

Room heaters, those trusty companions of Indian households during chilly winters, have been a staple for generations. Many still remember the comforting warmth of filament heaters that have faithfully served us for years. However, technology never stops evolving, and the world of room heaters is no exception. While the traditional heaters continue to provide solace, newer and more efficient variants have emerged, promising not only warmth but also savings on electricity bills. In India, where winters can be harsh, the quest for an ideal room heater that balances performance, cost, and convenience has become more critical than ever.

The cost of room heaters is a significant consideration for Indian consumers. With a diverse population that spans various economic backgrounds, manufacturers aim to cater to everyone's needs, resulting in a wide range of options. This diversity in pricing can be a boon, allowing consumers to find the perfect heater within their budget. However, it can also be overwhelming, as the number of choices can make decision-making daunting. This is why understanding the cost of room heater and the features associated with different price segments is essential. By doing so, consumers can make informed choices that offer the best value for their money.

In this article, we will dive into the world of room heaters in India, focusing on the cost of room heater. We will explore various room heater options available in the market, spanning different price points. Our aim is to provide readers with a comprehensive understanding of the cost of room heaters in September 2023. Additionally, we will discuss the key factors that consumers should keep in mind while investing in a room heater. Whether you are searching for an affordable yet effective option or willing to splurge on a feature-rich heater, our guide will help you navigate the cost of room heater and make a well-informed decision to keep the winter chill at bay.

1. FLUZOV Electric Handy Room Heater

The FLUZOV electric handy room heater is a compact and efficient solution for staying warm during the chilly months. With its 400 Watt heating element, this heater delivers rapid and effective warmth to any room, ensuring that you can quickly create a cosy environment. The user-friendly button controls make temperature adjustments and setting a timer a breeze, giving you precise control over your comfort. Its sleek and unobtrusive design seamlessly blends with your decor, and the built-in fan ensures even heat distribution, eliminating cold spots while having an affordable cost of room heater. Safety is a top priority with overheat protection, and its quiet operation won't disrupt your daily activities. Stay warm, comfortable, and safe with this versatile room heater.

Specifications:

Wattage: 400 Watts

Heating Element: Efficient and rapid

Controls: User-friendly button controls

Design: Compact and stylish

Heat Distribution: Even heat distribution with a built-in fan

Safety Features: Overheat protection

Noise Level: Quiet operation

Cost of room heater: ₹499

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating Lower wattage may be suitable for smaller rooms Overheat protection for safety Limited heating capacity for larger spaces Easy-to-use controls Manual control may require periodic adjustments Stylish and space-saving design Even distribution of warm air

2. HILTON Fan Heater

The HILTON Fan Heater is a cost-effective solution for beating the chill during the colder months. With its 1000/2000 Watts heating modes, this heater is designed for spot heating in rooms of up to 200 sq ft. Its full copper motor ensures durability, and the ABS plastic body with metal mesh provides both safety and aesthetics. The adjustable thermostat allows you to choose between two heat settings, and the long power cord makes manoeuvring the heater a breeze. Additionally, this versatile device can double as a fan during the summer months. While it offers affordability, it does come with a limited 1-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Specifications:

Wattage: 1000/2000 Watts

Room Size: Up to 200 sq ft

Motor: Full copper motor

Body Material: ABS Plastic

Thermostat: Adjustable with two heating modes

Cord Length: Long for easy manoeuvring

Fan Speed: 2300 RPM

Warranty: 1-year replacement warranty (Manufacturing defects)

Cost of room heater: ₹949

Pros Cons Affordable heating solution Limited warranty coverage Versatile with two heating modes Designed for spot heating, not suitable for large spaces Durable full copper motor Basic functionality without advanced features Long power cord for flexibility Doubles as a fan during summer Safety features with ABS body and metal mesh

Also read: Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023

3. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater

The Bajaj Flashy Radiant room heater brings back a touch of nostalgia with its classic filament design. This 1000 Watts heater is perfect for small rooms, delivering instant warmth during chilly winters. It features an adjustable thermostat, allowing you to tailor the heat to your liking. Safety is a priority, with a cotton-braided cord and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for efficient heating while ensuring neat and clean operation. The built-in overheat protection provides peace of mind, making it a reliable and safe heating solution. Plus, Bajaj stands behind its product with a generous 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Heating Element: Wire wound on refractory rod

Body Material: CRCA

Cord Length: 1.5 meters

Cord Type: Cotton Braided

Rated Voltage: 230 V

Cord Plug Material: Molded PP filled

Coating Type: Powder

Cost of room heater: ₹950

Pros Cons Nostalgic design with a classic filament look Designed for small spaces, not suitable for large rooms Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Safety features include overheat protection Reliable heating with a 2-year warranty Efficient and effective heating in small rooms

4. HOPz Space Heater

The HOPz Portable Mini Ceramic Space Heater is a compact heating solution with an emphasis on portability. Its small form factor makes it incredibly easy to move around and place wherever you need it. The built-in handle adds to its convenience, allowing you to use it in various spaces, whether it's the office, bedroom, garage, or basement. With rapid heating capabilities and dual heating modes (1200W high heat and 800W low heat), it provides flexibility and quick warmth. Additionally, it boasts safety features like anti-tilt and anti-overheating switches for added peace of mind.

Specifications:

Heating Technology: PTC Ceramic

Heating Modes: 1200W High Heat, 800W Low Heat

Noise Level: Less than 30 decibels

Safety Features: Anti-tilt, Anti-overheating switches

Cost of room heater: ₹1,995

Pros Cons Highly portable and compact design Suitable for small to medium-sized spaces Rapid heating in just 2 seconds Dual heating modes for temperature control Safety features for worry-free operation Quiet operation, suitable for bedrooms

5. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater

The Bajaj Blow Hot fan heater is designed for efficient spot heating, making it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms up to 250 square feet. With its 100 per cent pure copper wire motor, it ensures durability and long life. The heater offers two heat settings—1000 watts and 2000 watts—allowing you to adjust the warmth according to your comfort. It incorporates a non-sagging, stitching-type heating element for reliability and safety features such as an automatic thermal cut-off and overheat protection. This package includes the room heater and a user guide, making it a straightforward and effective solution for keeping your space cosy during the colder months.

Specifications:

Heating Method: Fan

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Heating Element Type: Stitching Type

Heat Settings: 1000 watts and 2000 watts

Cost of room heater: ₹1,995

Pros Cons Efficient spot heating for small to medium rooms Suitable for limited room sizes Durable pure copper wire motor Adjustable heat settings for customized warmth Safety features like thermal cut-off and overheat protection

6. Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater

The Morphy Richards Orbit PTC room heater is your ideal companion for instant warmth during chilly winters. With its 2000 watts power, it quickly heats up your room to keep you cosy. This heater offers personalized comfort, thanks to its adjustable thermostat and power selector knob, allowing you to fine-tune the heat as needed. Its user-friendly design includes an indicator light for ease of operation. Morphy Richards stands by the reliability and safety of their room heaters, offering a 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Plus, there's a 6-month extended warranty for purchases during a specific period, making it a smart choice for staying warm and comfortable.

Specifications:

Heating Method: PTC

Power: 2000 watts

Adjustable thermostat and power selector knob

Cost of room heater: ₹2,795

Pros Cons Rapid and efficient heating Limited-time extended warranty offer Adjustable settings for personalized comfort Indicator light for user-friendly operation 2-year warranty with an extended warranty option

7. Hilton Carbon Infrared Room Heater

The Hilton Carbon Infrared room heater is a reliable and efficient way to keep your space warm during the cold months. It offers two heating modes, 500 watts and 1000 watts, allowing you to customize the heat output to your comfort. The oscillation feature ensures even heat distribution across the room, eliminating cold spots. With low power consumption and a rust-free deflector, it's an energy-efficient and durable choice. Safety is a priority with a tipping-over safety feature, and variable temperature control allows you to adjust the warmth as needed. The heavy stand provides stability, and the two carbon heating tubes ensure quick and effective heating.

Specifications:

Heating Method: Radiant

Power: Two modes - 500 watts and 1000 watts

Oscillation feature for even heat distribution

Cost of room heater: ₹2,899

Pros Cons Two heating modes for flexibility Limited to indoor use Oscillation for uniform heating Energy-efficient with low power consumption Safety features including tip-over protection Durable rust-free deflector Variable temperature control

Also read: Usha room heater to ease through winter: Top 9 picks of September 2023

8. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater is an Oil Filled Radiator designed to provide efficient heating for your space. With 9 fins, it ensures that warmth is evenly distributed to every corner of your room. The thin fins enable rapid heat transfer, quickly raising the room temperature. You can easily adjust the thermostat to maintain your desired room temperature. The heater is equipped with castor wheels and a mounting plate for easy mobility, making it a convenient addition to any room. While it effectively warms up your space, it operates quietly, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere. A reliable choice for winter warmth.

Specifications:

Heating Method: Convection

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Castor wheels for mobility

Cost of room heater: ₹6,515

Pros Cons Efficient oil-filled radiator design Limited to indoor use Even heat distribution with 9 fins Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Easy mobility with castor wheels Quiet operation for a peaceful environment

9. COMFYHOME 2000W Room Heater for Home w/Remote

The COMFYHOME 2000W room heater is the epitome of warmth and convenience, setting new standards in home heating. With dual heating settings (2000W and 1000W), this heater ensures you stay cosy during chilly winters or cool seasons. It boasts rapid 2-second heating, spreading warmth throughout a room of up to 200 square meters, making it the perfect addition to any space.

The heater offers a range of features that elevate your comfort, including a 12-hour smart timer and an ultra-low noise level of only 55dB. The LED display screen doubles as a gentle night light, enhancing your environment. Moreover, it's 40% more energy-efficient than other heaters, saving you money while keeping you warm.

Safety is paramount, with overheat and tip-over protection, ensuring worry-free use. The dual-switch system and three-pin plug further enhance safety standards. This room heater doesn't just combat cold; it's also adept at reducing humidity in damp regions. The innovative cold-touch body, overheat protection, and extended lifespan are additional reasons to choose this heater.

Specifications:

Heating Settings: 2000W/1000W

Timer: 12 hours

Noise Level: 55dB

Coverage Area: Up to 200 sq m

Cost of room heater: ₹9,899

Pros Cons Powerful heating with two settings Expensive Smart timer and quiet operation Energy-efficient and economical Extensive safety features Effective in reducing humidity

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 FLUZOV Electric Handy Room Heater Rapid 400W heating element User-friendly button controls Compact and stylish design HILTON Fan Heater Spot heating for up to 200 sq ft Adjustable thermostat Full copper motor for durability Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater Ideal for small rooms with 1000W instant heat Adjustable thermostat Overheat protection HOPz Space Heater 2-second heating, 2 heat settings (2000W/1000W) 12-hour timer 35° wide oscillation for even heat distribution Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater Spot heating for up to 250 sq ft Two heat settings (1000W/2000W) Non-sagging, long-life heating element Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater Instant warmth with 2KW PTC element Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels and humidifier Hilton Carbon Infrared Room Heater Two modes (500W/1000W), oscillation feature Low power consumption Tipping over safety feature Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater Oil-filled with 9 fins for efficient heating Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels for easy mobility COMFYHOME 2000W Room Heater 2 heat settings (2000W/1000W), 12-hour timer Low noise level (55dB) 40% more energy-efficient

Best value for money

The "Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater" stands out as the best value for money. It offers instant heating for small rooms with an adjustable thermostat to maintain the desired room temperature. With a focus on safety, it provides overheat protection. It combines effective heating with affordability, making it an excellent choice for those looking to stay warm without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The "COMFYHOME 2000W Room Heater" is the best overall product, offering powerful and energy-efficient heating. It features dual heating settings, a 12-hour timer, and a low noise level. It's designed for large areas and even has a humidity-reducing function. Safety is a priority with overheat and tip-over protection. Its thoughtful design and advanced features make it the ultimate room heater for a comfortable and cosy living space.

How to find the right room heater brand?

To find the right room heater brand, consider the following factors:

Heating Needs: Assess your heating requirements, including room size and climate conditions, to choose the right type of room heater (radiant, convection, ceramic, etc.).

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models with adjustable thermostats and multiple heating settings to save on electricity bills.

Safety Features: Ensure the heater has essential safety features such as overheat protection and tip-over switches to prevent accidents.

Brand Reputation: Research well-known brands with a history of producing reliable and safe room heaters.

Customer Reviews: Read customer reviews to gauge user satisfaction and identify any potential issues with specific models.

Warranty: Check the warranty period offered by the brand to ensure long-term reliability.

Price: Compare prices and features to find a balance between affordability and functionality.

Noise Level: If noise is a concern, look for models with low dB ratings.

FAQs

Question : How much does a typical room heater cost?

Ans : The cost of a room heater can vary widely based on factors like type (radiant, convection, ceramic), brand, features, and heating capacity. On average, basic models can range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000, while more advanced and larger heaters may cost ₹10,000 or more.

Question : Are energy-efficient room heaters more expensive?

Ans : Energy-efficient room heaters might have a slightly higher upfront cost, but they can save you money on energy bills in the long run. These models often use advanced heating technologies and have features like adjustable thermostats to optimize energy usage.

Question : What factors influence the cost of operating a room heater?

Ans : The primary factors affecting operating costs include the heater's wattage, the duration it's used, and your local electricity rates. Higher-wattage heaters consume more energy and will cost more to operate for extended periods.

Question : Do portable room heaters cost less to run than central heating systems?

Ans : In general, portable room heaters are more cost-effective for heating specific areas or rooms compared to running a central heating system for the entire house. They allow you to heat only the spaces you need, reducing overall energy consumption.

Question : Are there any hidden costs associated with using a room heater?

Ans : While the upfront cost of a room heater is a significant consideration, you should also factor in maintenance costs, such as periodic cleaning and any potential repairs. Additionally, consider the impact on your electricity bill during colder months.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!