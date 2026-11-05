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Diwali 2026 tech gifting guide: 5 gadgets worth buying to surprise your loved ones

Diwali 2026 tech gifting guide: From the Nothing Phone (4b) and CMF Buds Neo to portable speakers and air purifiers, here are five gadgets worth gifting your loved ones this festive season.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published5 Nov 2026, 12:55 PM IST
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Diwali 2026 tech gifting guide.
Diwali 2026 tech gifting guide.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Diwali is a time for exchanging gifts and making celebrations special. As technology has become an integral part of life, gadgets are becoming part of the shopping list for festive occasions. Whether it's wireless earbuds, portable speakers, or air purifiers, there are several options for those looking to gift something useful this Diwali 2026.

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A practical tech gift can really make a difference, whether you're shopping for a music fan, someone who enjoys playing on their smartphone, or a person who wants a healthier home; there's something here that will have a lasting effect. This festive season, here are five gadgets to consider across different price segments.

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Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Titanium)

  • Noise Master Buds
  • Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC

₹5499

₹7999

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Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose (2026),51dB Adaptive ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio,360° Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, 6-mic ENC, Dual Pairing, Fast Charge & BT v6.1 (Carbon)

  • Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose (2026)
  • 51dB Adaptive ANC
  • Hi-Res LHDC Audio

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Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose Truly Wireless Earbuds (2026),51dB Adaptive ANC, Hi-Res LHDC Audio,360° Spatial Audio with Head Tracking, 6-mic ENC, Dual Pairing, Fast Charge & BT v6.1 (Aurum)

  • Noise Master Buds 2 with Sound by Bose Truly Wireless Earbuds (2026)
  • 51dB Adaptive ANC
  • Hi-Res LHDC Audio

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Nothing Phone (4b) 5G (White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Octa-Core Processor | 50MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | 6.77-inch AMOLED Display | 6000mAh Battery |

  • Nothing Phone (4b) 5G (White
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Octa-Core Processor | 50MP + 8MP Dual Rear Camera | 16MP Front Camera | 6.77-inch AMOLED Display | 6000mAh Battery |

₹30490

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Nothing Phone (4b) 5G, 8GB RAM, 256GB, White | 6.77 inch Super AMOLED display, 6000 mAh battery, 33 W wired charging

  • Nothing Phone (4b) 5G
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB

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Nothing Phone (4b) 5G (Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 6.77 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide Camera | 6000mAh Battery

  • Nothing Phone (4b) 5G (Blue
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB Storage) | 6.77 Inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Processor | 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide Camera | 6000mAh Battery

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OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds up to 54 Hours Playback, 2-mic Clear Calls, 3D Spatial Audio, AI Translation, 12.4mm Drivers, Dual-Device Connectivity, 47ms Low Latency - Aura Blue

  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3r TWS Earbuds up to 54 Hours Playback
  • 2-mic Clear Calls
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CMF by Nothing Buds 2a, 42 dB ANC, 12.4mm Driver, Dirac-Tuned, Ultra Bass Tech, 35.5 hrs Bluetooth Headset (Orange)

  • CMF by Nothing Buds 2a
  • 42 dB ANC
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YellowInc Case Cover for CMF by Nothing Buds Neo | Pro 2 (Black)

  • YellowInc Case Cover for CMF by Nothing Buds Neo | Pro 2 (Black)

₹249

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UBON Shahenshah SP-65G, 20 watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 10 Hours Long Playtime, RGB Lights, Multiple Connectivity Wireless Party Speaker (Gold)

  • UBON Shahenshah SP-65G
  • 20 watt Portable Bluetooth Speaker
  • 10 Hours Long Playtime

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UBON SP-47 Sultan Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Wireless Speaker with 10W HD Stereo Sound, Deep Bass, Bluetooth 5.3, 10 Hours Playtime, Fast Charging

  • UBON SP-47 Sultan Bluetooth Speaker | Portable Wireless Speaker with 10W HD Stereo Sound
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UBON SP70 Deluxe Wireless Soundbar, 16 W Powerfull Sound Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Upto 6Hrs Playtime, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Soundbar Speaker (Black)

  • UBON SP70 Deluxe Wireless Soundbar
  • 16 W Powerfull Sound Output
  • Multiple Connectivity Modes

₹1499

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Portronics MopCop X, 2-in-1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Air Blower, 19000Pa Powerful Suction, 87000 RPM BLDC Motor, 3 * 2000 mAh Batteries, Type-C Rechargeable, 3 Speed Modes, Car & Home use

  • Portronics MopCop X
  • 2-in-1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner & Air Blower
  • 19000Pa Powerful Suction

₹2899

₹5499

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Portronics Air X, 3-in-1 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home & Office, Removes 99.95% PM0.3 to PM10, Dust & Smoke, UV Sterilization & Ionizer, CADR 249 m³/h, Covers 388 sq.ft, Color-Coded Indicators

  • Portronics Air X
  • 3-in-1 H13 True HEPA Air Purifier for Home & Office
  • Removes 99.95% PM0.3 to PM10

₹10999

₹14999

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60% OFF

Portronics Tornado, Mini Handheld High Speed Air Duster, Rechargeable Type-C, for Cleaning Computers, Cars, Backyard and Home Appliances, Cordless & Compact, Adjustable Speed, Up to 130000 RPM (Black)

  • Portronics Tornado
  • Mini Handheld High Speed Air Duster
  • Rechargeable Type-C

₹1999

₹4999

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Nothing Phone (4b): Smartphone for everyday use

The Nothing Phone (4b) might be a great Diwali present for the busy person. It has a 6,000 mAh battery that lasts longer throughout the day. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and a 6.77-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display power the smartphone. It also features a 50MP OIS primary camera, Nothing's Unique Glyph Bar and Nothing OS 4.1. The software features Essential AI features, including Essential Space, Essential Search and Essential Voice.

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Price: 32,000

CMF Buds Neo: For music lovers

The CMF Buds Neo is another option for those who enjoy listening to music on the go. It's equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, static spatial audio and customisable EQ settings via the Nothing X app. Provide up to 35 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive ANC and four HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology. They promise up to 52 hours of total playback with the charging case when ANC is switched off. They can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds are also water-resistant (IP54) and offer dual-device connectivity.

Price: 1,499 to 1,999

Also Read | CMF Watch 3 Pro review: Can its heart rate tracking keep up with daily fitness?

UBON SP-50 Sound Pro Speaker: For festive celebrations

The UBON SP-50 Sound Pro Speaker might be a good choice for someone who likes to party and have family reunions. It also has RGB lighting in the shape of an infinity symbol, which enhances the festive atmosphere. This speaker has a wireless karaoke microphone, which is helpful for music sessions and home parties. It also offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

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Price: 4,999

Portronics AIR X: Smart air purifier for the home

The Portronics AIR X is a convenient and thoughtful gift for families, helping eliminate air pollution. It has a four-stage filtration system that includes an H13 True HEPA filter, UV sterilisation, and ioniser technology. The air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 249 m³/h and is rated for rooms up to 388 sq. ft.

Price: 13,599

Also Read | Vivo Y32 5G unveiled with 8,000mAh battery, 44W charging and IP69 rating

Noise Master Buds: A gift for everyday entertainment

For wireless audio accessories, the Noise Master Buds are worth considering. They can be a useful gift for those who play music, watch videos or listen to phone calls regularly on their mobile phone. Their compact form factor also makes them convenient to carry during daily commutes and travel.

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Price: 4,949 – 5,499

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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