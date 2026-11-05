Diwali 2026 tech gifting guide: 5 gadgets worth buying to surprise your loved ones

Diwali is a time for exchanging gifts and making celebrations special. As technology has become an integral part of life, gadgets are becoming part of the shopping list for festive occasions. Whether it's wireless earbuds, portable speakers, or air purifiers, there are several options for those looking to gift something useful this Diwali 2026.

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A practical tech gift can really make a difference, whether you're shopping for a music fan, someone who enjoys playing on their smartphone, or a person who wants a healthier home; there's something here that will have a lasting effect. This festive season, here are five gadgets to consider across different price segments.

Nothing Phone (4b): Smartphone for everyday use The Nothing Phone (4b) might be a great Diwali present for the busy person. It has a 6,000 mAh battery that lasts longer throughout the day. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and a 6.77-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display power the smartphone. It also features a 50MP OIS primary camera, Nothing's Unique Glyph Bar and Nothing OS 4.1. The software features Essential AI features, including Essential Space, Essential Search and Essential Voice.

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Price: ₹32,000

CMF Buds Neo: For music lovers The CMF Buds Neo is another option for those who enjoy listening to music on the go. It's equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, static spatial audio and customisable EQ settings via the Nothing X app. Provide up to 35 dB Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive ANC and four HD microphones with Clear Voice Technology. They promise up to 52 hours of total playback with the charging case when ANC is switched off. They can provide up to 5.5 hours of playback after 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds are also water-resistant (IP54) and offer dual-device connectivity.

Price: ₹1,499 to ₹1,999

UBON SP-50 Sound Pro Speaker: For festive celebrations The UBON SP-50 Sound Pro Speaker might be a good choice for someone who likes to party and have family reunions. It also has RGB lighting in the shape of an infinity symbol, which enhances the festive atmosphere. This speaker has a wireless karaoke microphone, which is helpful for music sessions and home parties. It also offers up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge.

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Price: ₹4,999

Portronics AIR X: Smart air purifier for the home The Portronics AIR X is a convenient and thoughtful gift for families, helping eliminate air pollution. It has a four-stage filtration system that includes an H13 True HEPA filter, UV sterilisation, and ioniser technology. The air purifier has a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 249 m³/h and is rated for rooms up to 388 sq. ft.

Price: ₹13,599

Noise Master Buds: A gift for everyday entertainment For wireless audio accessories, the Noise Master Buds are worth considering. They can be a useful gift for those who play music, watch videos or listen to phone calls regularly on their mobile phone. Their compact form factor also makes them convenient to carry during daily commutes and travel.

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Price: ₹4,949 – ₹5,499

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.