The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is LIVE, and there are some incredible deals for a variety of products, including large appliances. If you are on the lookout for the best LG washing machines, think no further and make the most of the Diwali Amazon Sale special discounts.

From fully automatic front loaders to energy-efficient semi-automatic options, LG's range provides powerful cleaning with cutting-edge technology like AI Direct Drive, built-in heaters, and smart Wi-Fi control. Now is the time to enhance your laundry experience for high-capacity or compact washing machines. Don’t miss the amazing Amazon deals this Diwali—shop and save big today!

1. LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T65SKSF4Z, 3 Smart Motion, Tub Clean, Middle Free Silver)

The LG 6.5 Kg Top Load Washing Machine offers seamless functionality with its TurboDrum technology, delivering a powerful wash every time. Perfect for 3–4 member households, it offers smart inverter tech that reduces energy use by up to 36%. With 8 wash programs and a stainless steel drum, this machine ensures efficient cleaning while maintaining durability. Its tub clean function keeps hygiene in check, and a 2-year comprehensive warranty provides peace of mind.

Specifications of LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Turbodrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Colour: Middle Free Silver

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Time Remaining Display, Turbo drum

2. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash

Enjoy premium laundry care with the LG 7 Kg Front Load Washing Machine, powered by Direct Drive technology. With 10 wash programs and steam wash for allergy care, it delivers optimal performance. The built-in heater ensures deep cleaning, while the touch panel enhances user convenience. With a 5-star energy rating, it’s perfect for families of 3-4, combining water efficiency and performance. A durable stainless steel drum and a sleek black design make it a stylish, long-lasting choice.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash

Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

3. LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Economical and efficient, the LG 7 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine is ideal for 3–4 members. Its Wind Jet Dry feature reduces moisture for quicker drying, while the Rat Away technology keeps it protected from pests. With three wash programs, this machine handles everything from delicate fabrics to sturdy jeans. The collar scrubber adds convenience, and its 1300 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. Built for ease, it’s a great fit for homes seeking performance and savings.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Colour: Dark Grey

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Wind Jet Dry, Collar Scrubber, Rat Away Technology, Normal Pulsator, Rust Free Plastic Base

Also read: Best washing machine brands: Top 10 picks for efficient performance, latest technology and features

4. LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washer features Direct Drive for better efficiency and less noise. Offering 10 wash programs and steam wash for deep cleaning, it’s the go-to choice for households needing hygienic laundry. A 1200 RPM speed ensures faster drying, while the durable stainless steel drum prolongs its life. Its modern white finish, touch panel, and 5-star energy efficiency rating make it a perfect blend of style and sustainability.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Colour: White

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion DD, Tub Clean, Inbuilt Heater

Diwali Amazon Sale special discounts: Unlock special deals on the best LG washing machines

5. LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 9 Kg Top Load Washing Machine offers AI Direct Drive technology that customizes wash cycles for maximum fabric care. Suitable for large families, it features an in-built heater and six wash programs to tackle different laundry needs. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency without compromising on performance. Additional features like TurboDrum, steam washing for allergen removal, and a stainless steel body make this an excellent choice for reliable and advanced cleaning.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival still on: Up to 75% off on appliances and gadgets like washing machines, laptops and more

6. LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Ideal for larger families, the LG 11 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers robust performance with its Wind Jet Dry and Roller Jet Pulsator features. It boasts a 5-star energy rating and three wash programs to handle everything from delicate fabrics to tough stains. The Rat Away feature and smart filter make it easy to maintain, while its 1300 RPM spin speed ensures fast drying. Designed with a plastic body and magic wheels, this washing machine provides durability and mobility.

Specifications of LG 11 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 11 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Roller Jet Pulsator, Powerful Washing, Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology

This 8 Kg LG Front Load Washer combines high-efficiency cleaning with a sleek design. Featuring Direct Drive technology and six different motion settings, it provides a gentle yet thorough wash for all fabric types. Steam wash removes allergens, while the built-in heater ensures hygienic results. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is designed for families seeking water and energy efficiency. Easy to operate with a touch panel and child lock for added safety.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Colour: White

Capacity: 8 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

8. LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

7. LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 motion DD, Smart Diagnosis, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1408BDW, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, White)

The LG 7 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine features a built-in heater that effectively combats tough stains and promotes hygiene. With 14 versatile wash programs, including pre-wash, stain care, and allergy care, it caters to the specific needs of various fabrics. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to control and monitor washing cycles from a distance. Additionally, the 1200 RPM motor facilitates quicker drying, while its durable construction and sleek silver finish enhance its premium aesthetic.

Specifications of LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, In-built heater, Wi-Fi

9. LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer

Featuring a 9 Kg washing capacity and a 5 Kg drying capacity, this LG washing machine utilises AI Direct Drive technology to optimize washing cycles based on the fabric type and load weight, providing superior garment care. With 14 wash programs available, including Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care, it is particularly beneficial for those with sensitive skin. The TurboWash 59 technology enables thorough cleaning in under an hour. Additionally, the washer dryer supports Wi-Fi connectivity and can be managed remotely through the LG ThinQ app.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive TechnologyFully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer

Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 9 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity, LED Display

10. LG 6 Kg 5 Star Anti Rust Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P6001RGZ, Roller Jet Pulsator, Collar Scrubber, Dark Grey)

The LG semi-automatic washing machine offers a practical 6 Kg wash capacity and 3.5 Kg spin tub. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures minimal power and water usage. The Roller Jet Pulsator effectively cleans by creating friction, while the collar scrubber and lint collector enhance fabric care. Choose from three wash programs—gentle, normal, or strong. Its durable anti-rust plastic body guarantees long-lasting performance for all your laundry needs.

Specifications of LG 6 Kg 5 Star Anti Rust Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Colour: Dark Grey

Capacity: 6 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity, LED Display

FAQs

Question : What is the difference between a fully automatic and a semi-automatic washing machine?

Ans : Fully automatic machines handle washing and drying processes without user intervention, while semi-automatic machines require manual filling and draining of water.

Question : Can I wash all types of fabric in a washing machine?

Ans : Most washing machines can handle various fabrics, but always check care labels. Delicate fabrics may require a gentle cycle, while heavily soiled items might need a stronger wash.

Question : How often should I clean my washing machine?

Ans : It’s recommended to clean your washing machine once a month to prevent detergent build-up and maintain performance. Run an empty cycle with hot water and vinegar for effective cleaning.

Question : How do I choose the right washing machine capacity?

Ans : Consider your household size and laundry frequency. A 6-7 Kg capacity is suitable for small families, while larger families may need 8 Kg or more.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.