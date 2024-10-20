Diwali Amazon Sale special discounts: Unlock special deals on the best LG washing machines

5. LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The LG 9 Kg Top Load Washing Machine offers AI Direct Drive technology that customizes wash cycles for maximum fabric care. Suitable for large families, it features an in-built heater and six wash programs to tackle different laundry needs. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures efficiency without compromising on performance. Additional features like TurboDrum, steam washing for allergen removal, and a stainless steel body make this an excellent choice for reliable and advanced cleaning.

Specifications of LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

6. LG 11 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Rat Away Technology Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Ideal for larger families, the LG 11 Kg Semi-Automatic Washing Machine offers robust performance with its Wind Jet Dry and Roller Jet Pulsator features. It boasts a 5-star energy rating and three wash programs to handle everything from delicate fabrics to tough stains. The Rat Away feature and smart filter make it easy to maintain, while its 1300 RPM spin speed ensures fast drying. Designed with a plastic body and magic wheels, this washing machine provides durability and mobility.

Specifications of LG 11 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 11 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Roller Jet Pulsator, Powerful Washing, Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Technology

This 8 Kg LG Front Load Washer combines high-efficiency cleaning with a sleek design. Featuring Direct Drive technology and six different motion settings, it provides a gentle yet thorough wash for all fabric types. Steam wash removes allergens, while the built-in heater ensures hygienic results. With a 5-star energy rating, this machine is designed for families seeking water and energy efficiency. Easy to operate with a touch panel and child lock for added safety.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Colour: White

Capacity: 8 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater

8. LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The LG 7 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine features a built-in heater that effectively combats tough stains and promotes hygiene. With 14 versatile wash programs, including pre-wash, stain care, and allergy care, it caters to the specific needs of various fabrics. The Wi-Fi connectivity allows users to control and monitor washing cycles from a distance. Additionally, the 1200 RPM motor facilitates quicker drying, while its durable construction and sleek silver finish enhance its premium aesthetic.

Specifications of LG 7 kg Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Colour: Silver

Capacity: 7 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, In-built heater, Wi-Fi

9. LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer

Featuring a 9 Kg washing capacity and a 5 Kg drying capacity, this LG washing machine utilises AI Direct Drive technology to optimize washing cycles based on the fabric type and load weight, providing superior garment care. With 14 wash programs available, including Allergy Care and Baby Steam Care, it is particularly beneficial for those with sensitive skin. The TurboWash 59 technology enables thorough cleaning in under an hour. Additionally, the washer dryer supports Wi-Fi connectivity and can be managed remotely through the LG ThinQ app.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg (Wash) / 5 Kg (Dry), Ai Direct Drive TechnologyFully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer Colour: Middle Black

Capacity: 9 kg

Access location: Front Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity, LED Display

The LG semi-automatic washing machine offers a practical 6 Kg wash capacity and 3.5 Kg spin tub. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures minimal power and water usage. The Roller Jet Pulsator effectively cleans by creating friction, while the collar scrubber and lint collector enhance fabric care. Choose from three wash programs—gentle, normal, or strong. Its durable anti-rust plastic body guarantees long-lasting performance for all your laundry needs.

Specifications of LG 6 Kg 5 Star Anti Rust Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Colour: Dark Grey

Capacity: 6 kg

Access location: Top Load

Special features: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity, LED Display

Similar articles for you: Cop big discounts on premium appliances during the ongoing Amazon sale; Premium refrigerators, washing machines and more

FAQs Question : What is the difference between a fully automatic and a semi-automatic washing machine? Ans : Fully automatic machines handle washing and drying processes without user intervention, while semi-automatic machines require manual filling and draining of water. Question : Can I wash all types of fabric in a washing machine? Ans : Most washing machines can handle various fabrics, but always check care labels. Delicate fabrics may require a gentle cycle, while heavily soiled items might need a stronger wash. Question : How often should I clean my washing machine? Ans : It’s recommended to clean your washing machine once a month to prevent detergent build-up and maintain performance. Run an empty cycle with hot water and vinegar for effective cleaning. Question : How do I choose the right washing machine capacity? Ans : Consider your household size and laundry frequency. A 6-7 Kg capacity is suitable for small families, while larger families may need 8 Kg or more.