Unlock the ultimate tech upgrade this Diwali with the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring stunning deals on laptops under ₹50,000! Whether you’re tackling school assignments, working from home, or enjoying your favourite entertainment, now’s the perfect time to invest in a reliable laptop.

With over 75% off on top brands like HP and Lenovo, you can enjoy powerful performance without stretching your budget. Imagine breezing through tasks and streaming movies with ease, all while taking advantage of these incredible discounts.

This festive season, finding the ideal laptop that fits your lifestyle has never been more accessible. Don’t let this opportunity slip away—celebrate Diwali by treating yourself to a fantastic new laptop that opens up a world of possibilities!

1. Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop is perfect for those seeking powerful performance at an affordable price. With 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it runs Windows 11 Home smoothly. Its 15.6" Full HD display and sleek metal body in Steel Gray offer both style and functionality. Weighing just 1.59 kg, it’s ideal for on-the-go use. Don’t miss this opportunity to grab this fantastic laptop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy unbeatable Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5625U

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display

2. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

The HP Laptop 15s, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, is an excellent choice for budget-conscious users. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks. Its 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) display, combined with dual speakers, offers an enjoyable viewing experience. Weighing only 1.69 kg and featuring Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, this thin and light laptop is perfect for both work and play. Grab this fantastic deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and discover unbeatable Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Full HD Display

4. Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Business Laptop, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, HD Audio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 11, Black,

The Lenovo V15 G2 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Business Laptop is a reliable choice for professionals and students alike. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for smooth multitasking and storage. The laptop features Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, and HD Audio, ensuring an immersive work and entertainment experience. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Windows 11 pre-installed, this laptop offers modern connectivity. Get it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival to enjoy unbeatable Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Lenovo V15 G2

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare

6. Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/36 WHR) AL15-53 with 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

The Acer Aspire Lite 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Thin and Light Premium Laptop is designed for efficiency and style. Featuring 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 36 WHR battery, it runs Windows 11 Home smoothly for everyday tasks. The 15.6" Full HD display ensures crisp visuals, while the sleek metal body in Steel Gray offers a premium feel. Weighing just 1.59 kg, it’s perfect for on-the-go use. Grab this amazing deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy unbeatable Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali deals on laptops under ₹ 50000 will impress you.

7. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Backlit KB, Thin & Light (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), eq2182AU/eq2305au

The HP Laptop 15s, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, delivers excellent performance with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display and AMD Radeon Graphics, it’s perfect for multitasking and entertainment. The laptop also includes a 720p HD camera and a backlit keyboard, enhancing both productivity and convenience. Weighing just 1.69 kg, this thin and light device is ideal for on-the-go users. Get it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and enjoy amazing Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 16 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (39.6 cm)

8. Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.48kg Laptop

The Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U 12th Gen laptop offers smooth performance with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. Its 15-inch FHD display ensures clear visuals, while Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 provide seamless productivity. Weighing just 1.48 kg, it’s highly portable and includes 15 months of McAfee security for added protection. Don’t miss out on this sleek, lightweight device during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, where you can enjoy unbeatable Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice] laptop

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15-inch Full HD (38 cm)

9. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, IntelCore i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, features 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth performance. With a 14" FHD display, Windows 11, and Office 2021, it's ideal for work and entertainment. Weighing just 1.40 kg, it’s perfect for portability. Grab it during the Amazon Great Indian Festival with amazing Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 14" Full HD (35.56 cm)

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U laptop designed for performance and portability. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and smooth multitasking capabilities. Its 15.6" HD display and integrated AMD graphics deliver clear visuals for entertainment and work. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021, it’s ready to use. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival for incredible Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" HD

11. Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6" FHD Window 11 + MSO '21, 15 Month McAfee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66kg

The Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop features a powerful Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for excellent performance. Its 15.6" FHD display ensures stunning visuals, while Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 enhance productivity. Weighing just 1.66 kg, it’s designed for portability. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival for fantastic Diwali deals on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD

12. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen processor, ensuring seamless performance for all your tasks. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it provides ample storage and speed. The 15.6" FHD display delivers stunning visuals, and Windows 11 along with Office 2021 enhances productivity. Weighing just 1.7 kg, it’s perfect for on-the-go use. Don’t miss the amazing Diwali deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival on laptops under ₹50,000!

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6" Full HD (39.62 cm)

FAQs

Question : What are the best laptops under ₹50,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Ans : You can find great deals on laptops under ₹50,000 from brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, and ASUS, featuring powerful processors, ample RAM, and SSD storage.

Question : Which laptop brands offer Diwali deals?

Ans : Popular brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS are offering exciting Diwali deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, with discounts on various models.

Question : What specifications should I look for in a laptop under ₹50,000?

Ans : Look for at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a minimum of 512GB SSD for optimal performance in laptops under ₹50,000.

Question : Are gaming laptops available in the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Ans : Yes, you can find budget gaming laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, featuring dedicated graphics cards and powerful processors suitable for gaming.

Question : How to choose the right laptop for students?

Ans : For students, prioritise lightweight laptops with good battery life, decent processing power, and essential software like MS Office, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Festival's Diwali deals.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.