Amazon's Great Indian Festival is in its final phase, just in time for Dhanteras and Diwali celebrations! This Diwali Dhanteras Dhamaka offers incredible discounts on a wide range of products, from premium gadgets and home security devices to luxurious gold and silver tableware and eco-friendly e-vehicles. Now’s the perfect opportunity to shop for thoughtful gifts and essentials at unbeatable prices. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech or add a touch of elegance to your festivities, the Great Indian Festival brings festive shopping to your doorstep with unmatched deals. Hurry, as these offers won’t last long!

Home security products, up to 77% off

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale offers impressive deals on a range of home security essentials. Choose from high-quality security cameras, durable safes, and advanced digital door locks to protect your valuables. Video door phones provide added peace of mind, while mechanical door locks ensure reliable security. This sale is ideal for enhancing home safety with trusted products—all at substantial discounts for a secure and worry-free festive season.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival ends soon! Get Dhanteras essentials with over 80% off on diyas, idols, and more

Vehicles, up to 63% discount on e-bikes and petrol scooters

This festive season, Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale showcases two-wheelers, all categorised under the Shubh Mahurat section. Choose from efficient petrol bikes and eco-friendly electric scooters, both available at competitive prices. These vehicles provide convenience and flexibility, making them an ideal investment. Embrace the festival’s spirit by selecting from a variety of top-rated two-wheelers, each promising reliability, mileage, and style—perfect additions to start your new journey this Diwali.

Dinnerware, discount of up to 71%

Celebrate Diwali Dhanteras Dhamaka with exquisite dinnerware options, all available at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Choose from elegant stainless steel, vibrant melamine, classic ceramic, refined opalware, durable borosilicate glass, and traditional brass sets. Each material brings unique charm and durability to your dining experience, making meals truly special. Perfect for festive gatherings, these stunning sets add sophistication to any table setting—ideal for gifting or elevating your own celebrations.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: This Diwali, upgrade your home and save up to 75% off on the best luxury home decor

Glassware, up to 72% off on them

Enhance your festivities with exquisite glassware from Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Explore a wide range of beautifully crafted options, from elegant wine glasses and whiskey tumblers to versatile drinking glasses and decorative pitchers. Ideal for entertaining or gifting, these high-quality glass pieces add a refined touch to your celebrations. With attractive discounts, this is the perfect opportunity to elevate your table settings and toast to memorable Diwali gatherings.

Amazon Sale: Check out the best of products.

Bedding, up to 75%% off on best of sheets during Diwali Sale

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale offers an extensive selection of bed sheets to refresh your home for Diwali. Choose from luxurious cotton, satin, and microfibre sheets in vibrant colours and intricate patterns that add warmth and style to any bedroom. With attractive discounts on both single and double sets, this sale is an excellent opportunity to elevate comfort and elegance in your home, creating a welcoming ambiance for the festive season.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Don't miss out on the Amazon Diwali Sale and save big on the best ACs, coolers and fans

Gold and silver tableware

Celebrate Dhanteras with Amazon’s exclusive sale on gold and silver tableware, adding elegance and tradition to your festive table settings. Choose from a stunning collection of plated bowls, trays, cutlery, and decorative items crafted to elevate every meal. Ideal for gifting or personal use, these pieces bring a luxurious touch to your gatherings. Take advantage of significant discounts to add timeless sophistication and warmth to your Diwali celebrations.

Personalised gifting

This Amazon Festival Diwali Sale, make gifting extra special with personalised options from Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. Choose unique items like photo frames, LED photo lamps, and 3D illusion photo lamps that capture cherished memories. Add flair with acrylic wall-mounted frameless photos, collage frames, or innovative 2-photo table lamps featuring Bluetooth speakers, FM radio, USB, microSD slot, a music system with remote control, and LED clock. Thoughtful, stylish, and memorable—perfect for festive gifting.

FAQs

Question : What are essential home security items to consider?

Ans : Essential home security items include security cameras, safes, digital and mechanical door locks, and video door phones to enhance home safety.

Question : Why choose e-vehicles over petrol vehicles?

Ans : E-vehicles offer eco-friendliness, lower running costs, and are often eligible for government incentives, making them an efficient and sustainable choice.

Question : What are popular materials for dinnerware?

Ans : Popular materials include stainless steel, melamine, ceramic, opalware, borosilicate glass, and brass, each offering durability and aesthetic appeal.

Question : How should I care for glassware?

Ans : Hand-washing is often recommended for delicate glassware; avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent cracking.

Question : Are there good deals on home security and e-vehicles during sales?

Ans : Yes, festive sales like Amazon's Great Indian Festival offer substantial discounts on home security products and e-vehicles, making it an ideal time to buy.

