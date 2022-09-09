Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Dizo claims that the brand has adopted the advanced chipset solution by combining the two into one for low power consumption and stable connection.
Dizo, a Realme Techlife-owned brand, has launched its two smartwatches dubbed Dizo Watch R Talk and Watch D Talk in India. Both the smartwatches are similar in terms of specifications but differ in design. The R Talk sports a round dial whereas the Watch D Talk features a square dial. Notably, the ‘Talk’ in the device's name suggests the capability of Bluetooth Calling.
Price of Dizo Watch R Talk & Watch D Talk
The Dizo Watch R Talk comes at a price of ₹4,999 but interestingly the brand is offering this wearable at an introductory price of ₹3,799. The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colours. These watches would be available on sale via Flipkart. The Dizo Watch R Talk will be available for sale from September 13 at 12:00PM onwards. Whereas, the Watch D Talk comes at a price of ₹3,999 but it will be available at an introductory price of ₹2,799. It will go for sale on September 16 and it comes with an extra green colour variant.
Specifications of Dizo Watch R Talk & Watch D Talk
The Dizo Watch R Talk features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED dial with an always on display feature. It has 360x360 resolution with 500 nits of brightness. Additionally, it has a 9x16mm driver which is 120 per cent larger. The smartwatch supports noise cancellation feature for calls for users to get the best audio quality and experience. The D Talk watch comes with a 1.8-inch square dial with 550 nits of brightness and 240x286 screen resolution. It also gets a metal frame and a 2.5D glass.
Talking about the battery support, the Dizo Watch R Talk houses a 300mAh battery that offers up to 10 days battery life without calling feature and can last up to five days with calling feature. The D Talk variant comes with a 260mAh battery that can stay up to seven days with normal use without calling and up to two days with the calling feature.
