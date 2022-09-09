Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Price of Dizo Watch R Talk & Watch D Talk

The Dizo Watch R Talk comes at a price of ₹4,999 but interestingly the brand is offering this wearable at an introductory price of ₹3,799. The smartwatch comes in Black and Grey colours. These watches would be available on sale via Flipkart. The Dizo Watch R Talk will be available for sale from September 13 at 12:00PM onwards. Whereas, the Watch D Talk comes at a price of ₹3,999 but it will be available at an introductory price of ₹2,799. It will go for sale on September 16 and it comes with an extra green colour variant.