DJI, renowned for its drones and camera technology, has launched its latest innovation, the DJI Flip, a lightweight and versatile vlog camera drone. This lightweight portable drone bridges the gap between the DJI Neo and DJI Mini, combining their best features to deliver a powerful yet accessible tool for aerial photography.

Design

One of the key features of the DJI Flip is its foldable, full-coverage propeller guards. Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre, these guards provide enhanced durability without adding bulk, ensuring the drone is safe for both users and surroundings. With an automatic braking system and 3D Infrared Sensing, the DJI Flip prioritises secure flying, even in low-light conditions.

Specifications Equipped with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, the DJI Flip captures 48MP stills and 4K HDR videos at 60fps. Users can also explore slow-motion recording at 100fps, while a 4:3 aspect ratio sensor enables vertical shots tailored for social media platforms. The drone supports up to 4x zoom with SmartPhoto technology, ensuring impressive detail and clarity. Additional photography options include 180°, Wide Angle, Vertical, and Sphere panoramas, catering to both amateurs and professionals.

Features The DJI Flip offers six intelligent shooting modes, including Dronie, Circle, Rocket, Spotlight, Helix, and Boomerang. Advanced tools such as MasterShots, Hyperlapse, and FocusTrack allow users to craft cinematic footage. These features make the drone ideal for content creators seeking professional-grade results with minimal effort.