Don't believe the iPhone Fold delay rumors: Apple's first foldable likely to arrive with iPhone 18 Pro Max, says report

Amid rumours of a delay of Apple's first-ever foldable, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has noted that the flagship phone is on track to arrive during the company's September launch window alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

iPhone Fold on track to release in September: A recent report by Nikkei Asia had noted that the engineering development issues could lead to delays in the first shipments of the foldable iPhone by months. The Bloomberg report notes that while the complex new display and materials may limit initial supply for several weeks, the Cupertino-based tech giant is still on track to put the new devices on sale around the same time or very soon after the new non-foldable iPhones go on sale.

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Gurman did note that the release of the foldable iPhone is still six months away and production is yet to ramp up, which means the timing for the sale isn't final yet.

The report noted that the foldable iPhone is step two of Apple's ambitious three-year plan to reinvent the look and feel of its flagship device. The tech giant gave a design makeover to its Pro lineup last year while also introducing its thin and light iPhone Air. Apple is also said to be working on a separate revamp for 2027 to mark the iPhone's two-decade anniversary.

The iPhone roadmap is reportedly a priority for Apple management, including hardware chief John Ternus, who is seen as the heir apparent to long-time Apple CEO Tim Cook.

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Gurman also confirmed a long-standing rumour that Apple is shaking up its iPhone's yearly launch cycle by pushing back the iPhone 18 launch to Spring 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air 2.

What to expect from foldable iPhone? Gurman notes that the foldable iPhone will be similar to other rival foldable devices, with a few key selling points. Apple engineers reportedly believe they have solved long-running durability and screen quality flaws, meaning the device will feature a much less visible crease when unfolded.

The Apple flagship is also said to sport a wide display orientation when opened up in landscape view, making it more effective for gaming and watching videos than the narrower options currently available. Furthermore, Apple is reportedly planning to update iOS especially for the foldable iPhone to make the apps look more like they do on iPadOS.

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Gurman has earlier suggested that the iPhone Fold could ultimately be called the iPhone Ultra to signify the device's premium presence in the iPhone range.