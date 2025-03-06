Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - WhiteView Details
₹10,990
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, BlackView Details
₹49,990
Spigen AquaShield Floating Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch, Waterproof Phone Case, PVC Protective Dry Bag Cases with IPX8 A610 Compatible with iPhone, Galaxy, Google (Pack of 2) - Floatable BlackView Details
₹1,399
Spigen Abs + Polyvinyl Chloride Aquashield Waterproof Cover Case For Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max (Backcase For Mobile Device Upto 8.2 Inch) - Crystal ClearView Details
₹799
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action CameraView Details
₹14,990
Holi is all about colours, fun, and well, a lot of water! But while you’re out there soaking in the celebrations, your gadgets might not be having the best time. Water damage is no joke, and a single splash can turn your favorite device into an expensive paperweight. That is where waterproof gadgets come in, built to survive the wildest Holi parties without breaking a sweat.
So, let’s check out some of the best waterproof tech to keep your celebration worry-free. From splash-proof speakers to waterproof phone pouches, we have got you covered because nothing should stop you from enjoying Holi, not even a little water!
If you are planning to capture Holi in all its colourful madness, a waterproof camera is your best bet. Action cameras like GoPro and Insta360 are built for the mess, handling water, colour, and even accidental drops like a pro. Just hit record and dive straight into the chaos.
For those who prefer a classic touch, waterproof digital cameras bring sharper images with zoom capabilities, so you can snap vibrant Holi shots without worrying about water damage. Whether you are filming slow-motion colour blasts or clicking candid festival moments, these cameras make sure every splash is captured perfectly.
Nothing sets the mood like music, and a waterproof Bluetooth speaker ensures your Holi playlist keeps going, no matter the splashes. Compact yet powerful, these speakers are designed to handle water, dust, and colours while delivering rich, punchy sound.
Brands like Bose and Sony offer rugged, waterproof speakers that you can carry anywhere. Just toss one in your bag, connect your phone, and let the music flow as you drench yourself in colours. With long battery life and strong bass, these speakers keep the Holi vibes alive without worrying about water damage.
If you are hosting a full-blown Holi party, a small speaker just won’t cut it. You need a powerful, waterproof party speaker that can handle booming beats, colour splashes, and even unexpected water showers without missing a note. These speakers are built to survive the wildest celebrations, ensuring your music stays loud and clear no matter what.
Look for options from JBL and Sony which offer massive, rugged speakers with deep bass, long battery life, and even LED lights to sync with the festive vibe. Just set it up, hit play, and let the beats take over while you enjoy a carefree Holi.
Your phone is probably the most vulnerable gadget during Holi, and a waterproof case is the easiest way to keep it safe. These cases create a sealed barrier against water, colours, and dust, letting you take photos, answer calls, and even text without worrying about damage. Just slip your phone inside, lock it up, and you are good to go.
Brands like Spigen and ESR offer durable waterproof cases that provide full touch access while keeping your device dry. Whether you are capturing selfies or changing tracks, a good waterproof case ensures your phone survives Holi chaos.
Similar articles for you
Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹5000: Top 10 portable speakers with amazing features for music lovers
Best cameras for beginners in 2024: Top 8 user-friendly and affordable options for novice photographers
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.