SONY New ULT Field 1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, Hands-Free Calling,12hrs Battery Life, Waterproof, Dustproof - White
insta360 X4-8K Waterproof 360 Optical Zoom Action Camera, 4K Wide-Angle Video, Removable Lens Guards, 135 Min Battery Life, Ai Editing, Stabilization, for Sports, Travel, Outdoor, Black
Spigen AquaShield Floating Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch, Waterproof Phone Case, PVC Protective Dry Bag Cases with IPX8 A610 Compatible with iPhone, Galaxy, Google (Pack of 2) - Floatable Black
Spigen Abs + Polyvinyl Chloride Aquashield Waterproof Cover Case For Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro Max (Backcase For Mobile Device Upto 8.2 Inch) - Crystal Clear
DJI Action 2 Power Combo (128GB), Action Camera 4K + Extended Battery Module, 4K/120fps, Super-Wide 155° FOV, Magnetic Attachments, Stabilization Technology, Mini Action Camera
IZI One Lite 5K Action Camera - 4K 60FPS 50MP Ultra HD Action Cam, Dual Screen, EIS Stabilization, 170° Wide Angle, 30M Waterproof, 2-Battery - 180 mins Action, 256GB SD Card Support Action Camera.
Digitek DAC 002 5K Ultra HD Action Camera - 24MP, 100ft Waterproof, 128GB Support, Dual 1350mAh Batteries, EIS Stabilization, HDMI Output, Inbuilt & External Mic, Speaker - Perfect for Adventure!
Kandao Qoocam3 360° Camera With1.55 Sensor (Dual Battery Bundle) Waterproof Camera, Optical Zoom, 5.7K Wide-Angle with Lens Cover, Realtime Editing, 5X Stabilization for Sports,Outdoor,Travel, Black
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.
JBL Pulse 5, Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 40 Watt, Customized 360° Lightshow Portable App, Pro Sound, Deep Bass, 12 Hours Playtime, PartyBoost, IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof (Black)
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Blue)
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Black
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
JBL Go 3 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Mini Speaker, Small Speaker with Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Lightweight IP67 Waterproof, Type C Interface (Without Mic, Black)
JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (Without Mic, Black)
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)
Sony SRS-XP700 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker (Mic/Guitar Input, IPX4 Splashproof Protection,Upto 25hrs Battery, Ambient Light, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, BT connectivity), Black
JBL Partybox 310 | Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker | 240W Monstrous Pro Sound | Dynamic Light Show | Backlit Panel | Telescopic Handle & Wheels | Guitar & Mic Support PartyBox App (Black)
Soundcore Anker Rave Neo 2 Portable Speaker With 80W Stereo Sound,Partycast 2.0,Light Show,Ipx7 Waterproof(Floats On Water) 18H Playtime,Customizable Eq & Bass Up For Party,Backyard-Black,Usb
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black)
Spigen AquaShield Floating Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch, Waterproof Phone Case, PVC Protective Dry Bag Cases with IPX8 A610 Compatible with iPhone, Galaxy, Google (Pack of 2) - Floatable Black
HUMBLE Polyvinyl Chloride Waterproof Phone Pouch For Pool And Beach,Underwater Transparent Dry Bag Compatible With iPhone,Samsung,Redmi,Vivo,Oneplus,Mi,All Other Smartphones Upto 6.9 Inches(Pack Of 1)
Humble Universal Waterproof Pouch with HD Clarity, Floating Design, Triple-Layer Locking System, and Hands-Free Lanyard – Perfect for Swimming, Boating, Pool, Beach – Fits Smartphones up to 6.9–Black
HUMBLE Universal Waterproof Smartphone Protective Pouch for Pool, Beach for All Smartphones-Random Color Multicolor-Pack of 1
HUMBLE Waterproof Phone Pouch for Beach, Pool & Rain – Adjustable/Removable Lanyard & Floating Design, Compatible with All Smartphones Upto 7 inches (Black)
Florican Waterproof Mobile Pouch Cover for All Mobiles, Cellphone Dry Bag Compatible for iPhone, Samsung, Mi, Redmi, Oppo, VIVO, All Other Smartphones up to 6.5 inches (Blue)
EYUVAA Lable Waterproof Mobile Pouch Transparent Smartphone Pouch Underwater Touch Sensitivity Mobile Phone Case| Cellphone Holder Pouch Dry Bag Case for All Smartphones up to 6.5 inches Pack of (1)
SKYCELL Waterproof Mobile Phone Pouch Rain Cover for All Types of Phone Transparent
Holi is all about colours, fun, and well, a lot of water! But while you’re out there soaking in the celebrations, your gadgets might not be having the best time. Water damage is no joke, and a single splash can turn your favorite device into an expensive paperweight. That is where waterproof gadgets come in, built to survive the wildest Holi parties without breaking a sweat.
So, let’s check out some of the best waterproof tech to keep your celebration worry-free. From splash-proof speakers to waterproof phone pouches, we have got you covered because nothing should stop you from enjoying Holi, not even a little water!
Top waterproof gadgets
Waterproof cameras: Capture the colours
If you are planning to capture Holi in all its colourful madness, a waterproof camera is your best bet. Action cameras like GoPro and Insta360 are built for the mess, handling water, colour, and even accidental drops like a pro. Just hit record and dive straight into the chaos.
For those who prefer a classic touch, waterproof digital cameras bring sharper images with zoom capabilities, so you can snap vibrant Holi shots without worrying about water damage. Whether you are filming slow-motion colour blasts or clicking candid festival moments, these cameras make sure every splash is captured perfectly.
Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers: Turn up the beats
Nothing sets the mood like music, and a waterproof Bluetooth speaker ensures your Holi playlist keeps going, no matter the splashes. Compact yet powerful, these speakers are designed to handle water, dust, and colours while delivering rich, punchy sound.
Brands like Bose and Sony offer rugged, waterproof speakers that you can carry anywhere. Just toss one in your bag, connect your phone, and let the music flow as you drench yourself in colours. With long battery life and strong bass, these speakers keep the Holi vibes alive without worrying about water damage.
Best Waterproof party speakers: Add the bass
If you are hosting a full-blown Holi party, a small speaker just won’t cut it. You need a powerful, waterproof party speaker that can handle booming beats, colour splashes, and even unexpected water showers without missing a note. These speakers are built to survive the wildest celebrations, ensuring your music stays loud and clear no matter what.
Look for options from JBL and Sony which offer massive, rugged speakers with deep bass, long battery life, and even LED lights to sync with the festive vibe. Just set it up, hit play, and let the beats take over while you enjoy a carefree Holi.
Best waterproof phone cases for Holi
Your phone is probably the most vulnerable gadget during Holi, and a waterproof case is the easiest way to keep it safe. These cases create a sealed barrier against water, colours, and dust, letting you take photos, answer calls, and even text without worrying about damage. Just slip your phone inside, lock it up, and you are good to go.
Brands like Spigen and ESR offer durable waterproof cases that provide full touch access while keeping your device dry. Whether you are capturing selfies or changing tracks, a good waterproof case ensures your phone survives Holi chaos.
FAQs
Question : How can I protect my smartphone during Holi celebrations?
Ans : To safeguard your smartphone from water and colour damage during Holi, consider using waterproof cases or pouches. These accessories provide a sealed barrier, allowing you to use your device without worry.
Question : Are there waterproof Bluetooth speakers suitable for Holi parties?
Ans : Yes, many brands offer waterproof Bluetooth speakers ideal for Holi festivities. These speakers are designed to withstand splashes and deliver quality sound, ensuring your music experience remains uninterrupted.
Question : What are the best waterproof cameras to capture Holi moments?
Ans : Waterproof action cameras, such as the GoPro series, are excellent for capturing vibrant Holi moments. They are built to endure water exposure and provide high-quality photos and videos.
Question : Can I use waterproof fitness bands during Holi?
Ans : Absolutely. Waterproof fitness bands are designed to resist water damage, making them suitable for tracking your activity levels even during Holi celebrations.
Question : Are there waterproof smartphones available for use during Holi?
Ans : Yes, some smartphones come with water-resistant features, allowing them to withstand splashes and brief submersion. However, it's still advisable to use additional protective measures, such as waterproof cases, during Holi.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.