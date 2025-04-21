Don’t waste your money: These are the best Android tablets you can get in India right now

|Product
Best ratedOnePlus Pad Go 532/25.51 * 18.8 * 068 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TBView Details
₹16,999
Trusted brandSamsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹17,999
Budget tabRedmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| GrayView Details
₹14,999
With penLenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, GreenView Details
₹18,998
Honor Pad 9 (Smartchoice) WiFi Tablet with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, Metal Body, GrayView Details
₹20,999
Not everyone wants an iPad, and Android tablets have come a long way in recent years. Whether you're looking for a no-fuss reading companion, a capable device for sketching and note-taking, or a powerful workhorse for multitasking, there’s now a solid Android tablet to match your needs.
With better software optimisation, faster processors, sharper displays, and stylus support across price brackets, the Android ecosystem finally has answers to Apple's dominance. From budget options for students to flagship devices built for productivity, the current crop offers real versatility.
We've rounded up the best Android tablets you can buy right now, factoring in performance, value, and everyday use cases, so you can skip the guesswork and get straight to the one that fits your life.
The OnePlus Pad Go is a strong contender on any best Android tablets list if you need a sharp screen, long-lasting battery, and practical multitasking, all without overspending. Its 2.4K display is easy on the eyes, ideal for reading, browsing or binge-watching. Dolby Atmos speakers bring rich sound, while the 8000 mAh battery lets you forget the charger for days. It’s built for regular use, not just specs.
Balanced performance for work and casual use
Excellent display quality at this price
No cellular variant
Processor isn't ideal for heavy gaming
OnePlus Pad Go 532/25.51 * 18.8 * 068 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many mention the great value for reading, entertainment and light work, especially praising the sharp display and solid battery life.
Why choose this product?
It’s an easy pick if you want dependable performance, eye-friendly visuals, and all-day use without going over budget.
The Galaxy Tab A9+ earns its spot among the best Android tablets for users who value solid performance, a punchy display, and dependable battery life. It’s got a smooth 90Hz refresh rate on an 11-inch LCD, great for scrolling, reading, or watching. Backed by Snapdragon power and quad speakers, it handles multitasking and entertainment comfortably. It’s a smart choice for students, casual users, and working professionals alike.
Smooth screen makes browsing and video more fluid
Reliable battery life with fast charging support
Camera setup is basic
Lacks high-end productivity tools
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers love its responsive display and overall reliability. It’s a crowd favourite for media consumption and light productivity.
Why choose this product?
For under ₹20K, you get a trusted brand, smooth visuals, strong battery and performance fit for work or play.
The Redmi Pad SE proves that best Android tablets don’t need to break the bank. With an 11-inch FHD+ display, adaptive 90Hz refresh rate, and punchy Dolby Atmos quad speakers, it’s built for bingeing and browsing alike. Powered by a Snapdragon 680 and backed by 8000mAh battery, it keeps going all day, ideal for students, casual gamers, or anyone needing a reliable screen on the go.
All-day battery with smooth multitasking
Great screen and speakers for entertainment
Cameras are quite basic
No stylus or keyboard support out of the box
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users are impressed by how polished it feels for the price—especially the display quality, audio, and overall smooth performance.
Why choose this product?
It’s perfect for entertainment, light work, and study—especially if you want value and a solid user experience on a budget.
The Lenovo Tab M11 earns its spot among the best Android tablets by packing in everything you'd expect - and then some. With a 90Hz 11-inch FHD screen, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and bundled Lenovo Pen, it's great for note-taking, reading, or just zoning out with your shows. Add generous RAM, a long support cycle, and a 13MP camera, and you’ve got a go-to device that blends practicality and fun.
Comes with pen, ideal for creatives and students
Strong build with dust and water resistance
No cellular variant for on-the-go access
Back camera is just about average
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They love the stylus support, smooth display, and overall reliability for study, sketching, and casual use - all under one roof.
Why choose this product?
If you want a practical tablet with pen support and solid everyday performance, the Tab M11 is built to keep up.
Among the best Android tablets for entertainment and productivity, the Honor Pad 9 nails the essentials. The massive 12.1-inch 2.5K display is a treat for your eyes, and eight surround speakers deliver punchy audio that doesn’t disappoint. Add in a free Bluetooth keyboard, 256GB storage, and a 17-hour battery, and it easily pulls double duty - your work setup and binge-watching buddy, all in one.
Comes with keyboard and flip cover in the box
Big battery with strong screen-on time
No cellular option for mobile internet
Not ideal for serious gaming workloads
Honor Pad 9 (Smartchoice) WiFi Tablet with Free Bluetooth Keyboard, 12.1-Inch 2.5K Display, 8GB, 256GB Storage, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), 8 Speakers, Up-to 17 Hours, Android 13, Metal Body, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
They appreciate the smooth display, clean interface, and the convenience of bundled accessories, especially at this price point.
Why choose this product?
If you need a large, vibrant screen for work or streaming and value freebies like a keyboard, the Honor Pad 9 delivers.
If you're looking for one of the best Android tablets for all-day use, Redmi Pad Pro hits the mark. The extra-large 12.1-inch 2.5K display, fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers are built for binge sessions and creative work alike. With a massive 10,000mAh battery and HyperOS for seamless device syncing, this tablet feels every bit like a serious productivity tool, without being too serious.
Excellent display and battery combo
HyperOS boosts cross-device productivity
Pen and keyboard not included
Slightly bulky for handheld use
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most users call it a performance-packed value buy, praising its display quality and seamless ecosystem support.
Why choose this product?
Big screen, big battery, and the right internals to get things done, Redmi Pad Pro delivers everyday power with smart extras.
Looking for the best Android tablets that bring entertainment and practicality together? Lenovo Tab Plus is tuned to impress, literally. With eight JBL-tuned speakers - yes, eight - this one is an audio-first tablet that doesn’t skimp on display quality or power. The 11.5-inch 2K screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Android 14, and a built-in kickstand make it a surprisingly complete package, whether you're streaming, studying or working.
Insane speaker setup for the price
Built-in stand is actually useful
Slightly bulky
No pen support
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Shoppers love the premium sound and media experience, often comparing it to far pricier tablets.
Why choose this product?
For anyone who wants quality audio, smooth visuals, and reliable power, the Tab Plus delivers without overcomplicating things.
The best Android tablets elevate both work and play, and the OnePlus Pad 2 is a prime example. With its stunning 12.1-inch 3K+ Dolby Vision display, 144Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s built to impress - whether you’re streaming, gaming, or creating. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure smooth multitasking, while the 6 speakers provide cinematic sound. Plus, AI-driven productivity tools bring a creative edge.
Powerful hardware for seamless multitasking
Immersive display and sound for media lovers
Price might be steep for some
Accessories sold separately
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its stunning screen and powerful performance, especially for gaming and content creation, despite the cost.
Why choose this product?
For those who crave high performance in both work and play, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers an unmatched experience with its robust features.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 makes an impact with its 3.2K CrystalRes display and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure smooth performance. The tablet shines with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Atmos for a superior media experience. With up to 16 hours of battery life and a backlit keyboard (sold separately), it's perfect for both work and play.
Impressive display with vibrant colour
Strong performance with the latest Snapdragon chip
Long-lasting battery
Keyboard sold separately
Price might be high for casual users
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16") Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers rave about its display and performance, particularly for gaming and media consumption, although some find the separate keyboard a bit of an inconvenience.
Why choose this product?
With powerful performance, a brilliant display, and long battery life, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is ideal for those who need a versatile device for both work and entertainment.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE combines sleek design with robust performance. Its 10.9-inch display, powered by Vision Booster Technology, ensures clear visibility even in bright sunlight. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s perfect for multitasking, whether you’re working or playing. The tablet includes the S Pen, offering creative freedom, while intelligent features like Circle to Search and Instant Translation enhance productivity.
Sleek, portable design for on-the-go use
Crisp and bright display with Vision Booster
S Pen included for added functionality
Limited internal storage
Some users may prefer higher-end processors for gaming
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users love its portability and the inclusion of the S Pen, praising it for both work and entertainment. However, a few wish for more advanced processing power for demanding tasks like gaming.
Why choose this product?
With its intelligent features, slim design, and versatile functionality, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable tablet for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.
The Xiaomi Pad 7 with its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM offers excellent performance for multitasking and gaming. Its 144Hz display and Dolby Atmos provide smooth visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for gamers and productivity-focused users alike.
The Redmi Pad Pro offers up to 33 days of standby and 16 hours of HD video playback on its 10,000mAh battery. With 33W fast charging, it ensures minimal downtime, making it ideal for users who prioritize long battery life and quick recharging during their busy day.
The Lenovo Tab M11 provides great value with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It boasts a 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos sound, and includes a Lenovo Pen for enhanced productivity, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking high-quality features and performance.
The OnePlus Pad 2 excels for creatives, featuring a 12.1-inch 3K+ display with Dolby Vision and 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it delivers smooth, precise visuals for drawing and editing, complemented by AI-enhanced features for productivity.
Best Android tablets
RAM
Storage
Display
|OnePlus Pad Go
|8GB
|128GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
|2.4K, 7:5 Ratio, ReadFit Eye Care LCD
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
|8GB
|128GB (Expandable)
|11-inch, Display, 90Hz
|Redmi Pad SE
|4GB
|128GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
|11-inch, 2K Display, 90Hz
|Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen
|8GB
|128GB (Expandable up to 1TB)
|11-inch, FHD Display, 90Hz
|Honor Pad 9 (Smartchoice)
|8GB
|256GB
|12.1-inch, 120Hz, 2.5K Display
|Redmi Pad Pro
|6GB
|128GB
|12.1-inch, 2.5K Display, 120Hz
|Lenovo Tab Plus with JBL
|8GB
|128GB
|11.5-inch, 2K Display, 90Hz
|OnePlus Pad 2
|12GB
|256GB
|3K+ Display, 144Hz, Dolby Vision
|Xiaomi Pad 7
|12GB
|256GB
|11.16-inch, 3.2K CrystalRes Display, 144Hz
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|8GB
|128GB
|10.9-inch, 90Hz Display, Vision Booster
