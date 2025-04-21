Don’t waste your money: These are the best Android tablets you can get in India right now

Not everyone wants an iPad, and Android tablets have come a long way in recent years. Whether you're looking for a no-fuss reading companion, a capable device for sketching and note-taking, or a powerful workhorse for multitasking, there’s now a solid Android tablet to match your needs.

With better software optimisation, faster processors, sharper displays, and stylus support across price brackets, the Android ecosystem finally has answers to Apple's dominance. From budget options for students to flagship devices built for productivity, the current crop offers real versatility.

We've rounded up the best Android tablets you can buy right now, factoring in performance, value, and everyday use cases, so you can skip the guesswork and get straight to the one that fits your life.

The OnePlus Pad Go is a strong contender on any best Android tablets list if you need a sharp screen, long-lasting battery, and practical multitasking, all without overspending. Its 2.4K display is easy on the eyes, ideal for reading, browsing or binge-watching. Dolby Atmos speakers bring rich sound, while the 8000 mAh battery lets you forget the charger for days. It’s built for regular use, not just specs.

Specifications Display 11.35-inch 2.4K ReadFit LCD Storage 128GB, expandable to 1TB Battery 8000 mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging Processor MediaTek Helio G99 with 8GB RAM Reason to buy Balanced performance for work and casual use Excellent display quality at this price Reason to avoid No cellular variant Processor isn't ideal for heavy gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many mention the great value for reading, entertainment and light work, especially praising the sharp display and solid battery life.

Why choose this product?

It’s an easy pick if you want dependable performance, eye-friendly visuals, and all-day use without going over budget.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ earns its spot among the best Android tablets for users who value solid performance, a punchy display, and dependable battery life. It’s got a smooth 90Hz refresh rate on an 11-inch LCD, great for scrolling, reading, or watching. Backed by Snapdragon power and quad speakers, it handles multitasking and entertainment comfortably. It’s a smart choice for students, casual users, and working professionals alike.

Specifications Display 11-inch WQXGA LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Storage 128GB ROM (expandable), 8GB RAM Battery 7040 mAh Reason to buy Smooth screen makes browsing and video more fluid Reliable battery life with fast charging support Reason to avoid Camera setup is basic Lacks high-end productivity tools

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers love its responsive display and overall reliability. It’s a crowd favourite for media consumption and light productivity.

Why choose this product?

For under ₹20K, you get a trusted brand, smooth visuals, strong battery and performance fit for work or play.

The Redmi Pad SE proves that best Android tablets don’t need to break the bank. With an 11-inch FHD+ display, adaptive 90Hz refresh rate, and punchy Dolby Atmos quad speakers, it’s built for bingeing and browsing alike. Powered by a Snapdragon 680 and backed by 8000mAh battery, it keeps going all day, ideal for students, casual gamers, or anyone needing a reliable screen on the go.

Specifications Display 11-inch FHD+, 90Hz AdaptiveSync Processor Snapdragon 680 with Adreno 610 Storage 128GB ROM, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Battery 8000 mAh, Android 14 Reason to buy All-day battery with smooth multitasking Great screen and speakers for entertainment Reason to avoid Cameras are quite basic No stylus or keyboard support out of the box

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are impressed by how polished it feels for the price—especially the display quality, audio, and overall smooth performance.

Why choose this product?

It’s perfect for entertainment, light work, and study—especially if you want value and a solid user experience on a budget.

The Lenovo Tab M11 earns its spot among the best Android tablets by packing in everything you'd expect - and then some. With a 90Hz 11-inch FHD screen, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and bundled Lenovo Pen, it's great for note-taking, reading, or just zoning out with your shows. Add generous RAM, a long support cycle, and a 13MP camera, and you’ve got a go-to device that blends practicality and fun.

Specifications Display 11-inch FHD, 90Hz, 72% NTSC Processor Octa-core, Android 13 (2 OS updates) Storage 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM, up to 1TB microSD Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Comes with pen, ideal for creatives and students Strong build with dust and water resistance Reason to avoid No cellular variant for on-the-go access Back camera is just about average

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They love the stylus support, smooth display, and overall reliability for study, sketching, and casual use - all under one roof.

Why choose this product?

If you want a practical tablet with pen support and solid everyday performance, the Tab M11 is built to keep up.

Among the best Android tablets for entertainment and productivity, the Honor Pad 9 nails the essentials. The massive 12.1-inch 2.5K display is a treat for your eyes, and eight surround speakers deliver punchy audio that doesn’t disappoint. Add in a free Bluetooth keyboard, 256GB storage, and a 17-hour battery, and it easily pulls double duty - your work setup and binge-watching buddy, all in one.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz, 500 nits Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm), Android 13 Storage 8GB RAM (expandable), 256GB ROM Audio 8-speaker surround sound with Hi-Res Audio Reason to buy Comes with keyboard and flip cover in the box Big battery with strong screen-on time Reason to avoid No cellular option for mobile internet Not ideal for serious gaming workloads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They appreciate the smooth display, clean interface, and the convenience of bundled accessories, especially at this price point.

Why choose this product?

If you need a large, vibrant screen for work or streaming and value freebies like a keyboard, the Honor Pad 9 delivers.

If you're looking for one of the best Android tablets for all-day use, Redmi Pad Pro hits the mark. The extra-large 12.1-inch 2.5K display, fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Atmos quad speakers are built for binge sessions and creative work alike. With a massive 10,000mAh battery and HyperOS for seamless device syncing, this tablet feels every bit like a serious productivity tool, without being too serious.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K, 120Hz, 600 nits Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, HyperOS Battery 10,000mAh with 33W fast charging Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Excellent display and battery combo HyperOS boosts cross-device productivity Reason to avoid Pen and keyboard not included Slightly bulky for handheld use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users call it a performance-packed value buy, praising its display quality and seamless ecosystem support.

Why choose this product?

Big screen, big battery, and the right internals to get things done, Redmi Pad Pro delivers everyday power with smart extras.

Looking for the best Android tablets that bring entertainment and practicality together? Lenovo Tab Plus is tuned to impress, literally. With eight JBL-tuned speakers - yes, eight - this one is an audio-first tablet that doesn’t skimp on display quality or power. The 11.5-inch 2K screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Android 14, and a built-in kickstand make it a surprisingly complete package, whether you're streaming, studying or working.

Specifications Audio 8 JBL Hi-Fi speakers, Dolby Atmos Display 11.5-inch 2K, 90Hz Battery 8600mAh with 45W fast charging Software Android 14 (upgradable to Android 16) Reason to buy Insane speaker setup for the price Built-in stand is actually useful Reason to avoid Slightly bulky No pen support

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Shoppers love the premium sound and media experience, often comparing it to far pricier tablets.

Why choose this product?

For anyone who wants quality audio, smooth visuals, and reliable power, the Tab Plus delivers without overcomplicating things.

The best Android tablets elevate both work and play, and the OnePlus Pad 2 is a prime example. With its stunning 12.1-inch 3K+ Dolby Vision display, 144Hz refresh rate, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, it’s built to impress - whether you’re streaming, gaming, or creating. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure smooth multitasking, while the 6 speakers provide cinematic sound. Plus, AI-driven productivity tools bring a creative edge.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 3K+ LCD, 144Hz, Dolby Vision Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Battery 9510mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC charging Speakers 6 speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Powerful hardware for seamless multitasking Immersive display and sound for media lovers Reason to avoid Price might be steep for some Accessories sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its stunning screen and powerful performance, especially for gaming and content creation, despite the cost.

Why choose this product?

For those who crave high performance in both work and play, the OnePlus Pad 2 offers an unmatched experience with its robust features.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 makes an impact with its 3.2K CrystalRes display and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor. Whether you're gaming, streaming, or multitasking, its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage ensure smooth performance. The tablet shines with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Atmos for a superior media experience. With up to 16 hours of battery life and a backlit keyboard (sold separately), it's perfect for both work and play.

Specifications Display 28.35cm (11.16") 3.2K CrystalRes, 144Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Battery 8850mAh with 45W Turbo Charging Speakers Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos Reason to buy Impressive display with vibrant colour Strong performance with the latest Snapdragon chip Long-lasting battery Reason to avoid Keyboard sold separately Price might be high for casual users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers rave about its display and performance, particularly for gaming and media consumption, although some find the separate keyboard a bit of an inconvenience.

Why choose this product?

With powerful performance, a brilliant display, and long battery life, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is ideal for those who need a versatile device for both work and entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE combines sleek design with robust performance. Its 10.9-inch display, powered by Vision Booster Technology, ensures clear visibility even in bright sunlight. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it’s perfect for multitasking, whether you’re working or playing. The tablet includes the S Pen, offering creative freedom, while intelligent features like Circle to Search and Instant Translation enhance productivity.

Specifications Display 27.7cm (10.9 inch) LCD, 90Hz, Vision Booster Processor Exynos 1580 Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB Features IP68 water and dust resistance Reason to buy Sleek, portable design for on-the-go use Crisp and bright display with Vision Booster S Pen included for added functionality Reason to avoid Limited internal storage Some users may prefer higher-end processors for gaming

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love its portability and the inclusion of the S Pen, praising it for both work and entertainment. However, a few wish for more advanced processing power for demanding tasks like gaming.

Why choose this product?

With its intelligent features, slim design, and versatile functionality, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE is an excellent choice for those who need a reliable tablet for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Which Android tablet offers the best performance for multitasking and gaming? The Xiaomi Pad 7 with its Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB RAM offers excellent performance for multitasking and gaming. Its 144Hz display and Dolby Atmos provide smooth visuals and immersive sound, making it a top choice for gamers and productivity-focused users alike.

What’s the best Android tablet for battery life and fast charging? The Redmi Pad Pro offers up to 33 days of standby and 16 hours of HD video playback on its 10,000mAh battery. With 33W fast charging, it ensures minimal downtime, making it ideal for users who prioritize long battery life and quick recharging during their busy day.

Which Android tablet offers the best value for money with advanced features? The Lenovo Tab M11 provides great value with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It boasts a 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos sound, and includes a Lenovo Pen for enhanced productivity, making it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking high-quality features and performance.

Which Android tablet is best for creatives and digital artists? The OnePlus Pad 2 excels for creatives, featuring a 12.1-inch 3K+ display with Dolby Vision and 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it delivers smooth, precise visuals for drawing and editing, complemented by AI-enhanced features for productivity.

Factors to consider when buying an Android tablet Choose a tablet with a powerful processor and adequate RAM for smooth performance and multitasking.

Look for a high-resolution display with a good refresh rate for clear visuals and smooth interaction.

Consider a long-lasting battery with fast charging capabilities for uninterrupted usage.

Ensure the tablet has ample internal storage and expandable options for your apps and media.

Opt for a tablet with the latest Android version and guaranteed software updates for better security and functionality. Top 3 features of the best Android tablets

Best Android tablets RAM Storage Display OnePlus Pad Go 8GB 128GB (Expandable up to 1TB) 2.4K, 7:5 Ratio, ReadFit Eye Care LCD Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 8GB 128GB (Expandable) 11-inch, Display, 90Hz Redmi Pad SE 4GB 128GB (Expandable up to 1TB) 11-inch, 2K Display, 90Hz Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen 8GB 128GB (Expandable up to 1TB) 11-inch, FHD Display, 90Hz Honor Pad 9 (Smartchoice) 8GB 256GB 12.1-inch, 120Hz, 2.5K Display Redmi Pad Pro 6GB 128GB 12.1-inch, 2.5K Display, 120Hz Lenovo Tab Plus with JBL 8GB 128GB 11.5-inch, 2K Display, 90Hz OnePlus Pad 2 12GB 256GB 3K+ Display, 144Hz, Dolby Vision Xiaomi Pad 7 12GB 256GB 11.16-inch, 3.2K CrystalRes Display, 144Hz Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 8GB 128GB 10.9-inch, 90Hz Display, Vision Booster

