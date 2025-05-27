Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum cleaner review: Worth it at ₹19,999?

Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum cleaner review: Does a clean house instantly lift your mood and make everything feel just right? Same here. Ever since I moved to Delhi NCR, I’ve realised just how dusty things get, especially during those dry summer months. Despite having house help, I often find myself stressing over unclean corners or leftover dust trails.

That’s when it hit me - I needed a vacuum cleaner that could take care of things on my terms. But the real challenge? Figuring out which one to trust.

After a bit of research (and a lot of dust frustration), I got my hands on the Dreame Mova K10 Pro, a wet and dry vacuum cleaner that promises to vacuum and mop at the same time.

What is the Dreame Mova K10 Pro Wet and Dry vacuum cleaner? The Dreame K10 Pro is a lightweight, cordless cleaner with 15kPa suction power, smart dirt detection, and a handy self-cleaning feature. Designed for hard floors, it easily tackles wet and dry messes, pet hair, and everyday spills. With voice prompts, an LED display, and up to 30 minutes of runtime, it promises an easier, faster cleaning experience. This vacuum cleaner is currently priced at ₹19,999 on Amazon.

I’ve been using it for two weeks now, and here’s my honest take on whether it’s worth making space for in your Indian home, does it perform well for its price and other features.

To share my experience with you, let me tell you what I had on my checklist and whether the Dreame Mova K10 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner ticked all the boxes.

5 things that I was looking for in my vacuum cleaner

1. Vacuuming and mopping combo

2. Edge cleaning

3. Cordless & long battery life

4. Lightweight and easy to move around

5. Easy to maintain

Now let's slowly delve into the specifications, design, and performance to see if the Dreame Mova K10 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner qualifies my selection criteria.

Specifications of the Dreame Mova K10 Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Specification Details Filter Type HEPA Filter Included Components Mop Form Factor Upright Colour White Power Source Battery Powered Voltage 40 Volts Item Weight 4.7 Kilograms Motor Type 120kRPM Brushless Motor Suction Power 15kPa Clean Water Tank Capacity 890 ml

Dreame Mova K10 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner review Design and build quality I’ll be honest, I’ve always been a little doubtful about those 2-in-1 cleaners that promise to mop and vacuum at the same time. But the moment I unboxed the Dreame K10 Pro, I was genuinely impressed. The sleek, all-white design looked clean and modern, and it felt like something that would blend well into any Indian home.

While it’s not the slimmest device out there, it doesn’t come off as bulky either. Yes, it’s slightly on the heavier side when in use, so you do need a firm grip while manoeuvring it, especially if you’re tackling larger spaces. But the overall build feels premium, and even the little details like the LED display, voice prompts, and self-cleaning feature made it clear this wasn’t just another vacuum.

Ease of setup: From unboxing to first use Setting up the Dreame Mova K10 Pro was surprisingly smooth. The instruction manual was short, clear, and to the point—which I really appreciated. Attaching the parts felt intuitive, and getting familiar with the controls didn’t take long either.

The clean water tank fits in easily, and docking the device was just as simple. All you really need to remember is to keep an eye on the water levels and make sure the vacuum is held firmly when in use.

Performance: Real-world usage Dreame Mova K10 Pro in an Indian home Using the Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum cleaner in an Indian household was honestly a mix of “wow, this works!” and “okay, that needs a little more attention.”

Let’s start with the good bits. It does an excellent job on tiles and marble flooring. The suction power is strong enough to pick up everything from regular dust to tiny kitchen messes like coffee powder, pulses, biscuit crumbs, and even hair strands that somehow always find their way under the sofa.

It even managed wet messes like spilled tea or juice without leaving behind too much residue, which I didn’t expect from a cordless vacuum. I didn’t test it on wooden floors, but on other common surfaces, it worked consistently well.

The vacuum comes in auto mode by default, and you can toggle between suction-only, turbo, or deep-clean modes right from the handle. I seldom changed the modes as the auto dirt detection feature works pretty well and adjusts to the required mode,

The voice prompts are helpful but you might miss them since they get lost amidst the noise of the vacuum cleaner, so you need to be careful. The voice prompts will remind you at the right time when to empty the dirty water tank or when the roller needs cleaning.

The display screen adds to the convenience, showing battery status, current mode, water levels, and even features a decorative light ring for an extra touch.

That said, there are a few more things to note. You need to hold it at a consistent angle for it to function smoothly. Tilt it too far back or forward and it either stops mid-clean or starts leaking a little water. That can get a bit annoying if you're in a hurry. However, one thing I noticed was it leaked water everytime I stopped to put it back on the charging base.

Also, it’s not exactly whisper-quiet, it’s not painfully loud, but you’ll definitely hear it, especially in turbo mode. Moreover, it is advisable not to lift it up while its in use or the motor might get affected.

Still, for day-to-day messes in a busy Indian home, it packs a solid punch.

More from Dreame on Amazon

Reaching the edges and corners: Can you really skip the broom Honestly, yes and no. The Dreame K10 Pro does a pretty good job reaching into corners and along the edges, way better than most regular vacuums I’ve used. But if you’re expecting it to completely replace your broom, you might be a little disappointed.

It gets super close, but not all the way into those extreme tight corners where dust and hair love to hide. For those stubborn spots, you’ll still need to grab a broom once in a while to finish the job. I’ll let the pictures do the talking — you can clearly see the difference between the "before" mess and the "after" clean-up!

Edge cleaning with Dreame Mova K10

Battery and runtime: Does it actually last 30 mins? On average, I got around 20 to 30 minutes of runtime per cleaning session, which is pretty decent for every cleaning session. Once the battery drops below 20%, the vacuum starts sending frequent alerts asking you to plug it in. I waited until it was at 12% to charge, and it took exactly 2 hours and 42 minutes to reach full charge. So yes, it does take its time and clearly uses a good amount of power.

One thing to note: the self-cleaning function won’t work unless there’s at least 20% battery left. While the vacuum doesn’t slow down when the battery is low, it does drain fast once it hits that critical 20% mark, like 2–3 minutes fast. No heating issues or warning signs popped up during my usage, though, which is a relief.

Self-cleaning and maintenance: Daily use feasibility While you can get away with cleaning the Dreame K10 Pro after 2–3 uses, it’s best to clean and store it after every session to avoid any bad smells or mess building up on the roller brush. Thankfully, the self-cleaning feature makes maintenance easy. The vacuum automatically pulls the right amount of water from the clean water tank and cleans itself with just a single click.

Emptying the dirty water tank is simple, just rinse it out, wipe it with a damp cloth, or leave it in the sun for 10 minutes to dry. The self-cleaning function is a big plus, especially because the machine is a bit heavy and not everyone would want to lift and manually clean it. Even better, you don’t have to get your hands wet or deal with any mess yourself.

Summarising the pros and cons of the Dreame Mova K10 Pro vacuum Cleaner

Pros Cons Strong suction power for dry and wet messes Struggles to clean extreme corners and edges completely Cordless with 20-30 mins runtime Takes almost 3 hours to fully charge the battery Easy setup and clear instructions Slightly heavy; needs a firm grip while in use Helpful voice prompts and clear LED display Voice prompts can get lost in the vacuum noise One-click self-cleaning function is very convenient Water leakes everytime you put it back on the charging base in between cleaning sessions Premium build quality and modern design Battery drains quickly after dropping below 20% Multiple cleaning modes (Auto, Suction-only, Turbo, Deep Clean) At a slightly higher end pricing

Should you buy the Dreame K10 Pro vacuum cleaner? The Dreame K10 Pro is a solid option if you need quick, efficient cleaning without heavy lifting. It’s perfect for working professionals, nuclear families, or homes with kids and pets where dry and wet messes are common. Its strong suction, mopping ability, and self-cleaning features genuinely save time and effort.

However, for small 1RK homes, it may feel excessive in size and price. It also won’t fully eliminate the need for a broom in extreme corners. Plus, the device takes almost 3 hours to fully charge, which seems a little impractical for everyday.

At ₹19,999 it’s definitely an investment. The build quality, performance, and added features do help justify the cost to some extent. But it’s still a premium buy, so you’ll want to weigh how often you’ll realistically use it before making the jump.

Similar stories for you Do not ignore these 7 warning signs on your stick vacuum cleaner: Fix them before it’s too late

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.