Dyson Airstrait: Check out the new-age hair straightener and its best alternatives worth buying
Let’s discuss the latest Dyson Airstrait and explore some budget options available in the Indian market.
Everyone loves a shortcut. And to be able to dry and straighten your hair in one go is probably what every woman dreams of in the mornings before heading to work, or while getting ready for a party. Gone are the days when you could manage using 5 separate tools to achieve a hairstyle. Who has the bandwidth or time, right? The Dyson Airstrait has finally been launched in India and is the perfect answer to hairstyling woes.