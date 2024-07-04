Let’s discuss the latest Dyson Airstrait and explore some budget options available in the Indian market.

Everyone loves a shortcut. And to be able to dry and straighten your hair in one go is probably what every woman dreams of in the mornings before heading to work, or while getting ready for a party. Gone are the days when you could manage using 5 separate tools to achieve a hairstyle. Who has the bandwidth or time, right? The Dyson Airstrait has finally been launched in India and is the perfect answer to hairstyling woes.

The Dyson Airstrait is here to revolutionise hairstyling with its innovative airflow technology, eliminating traditional heat plates to minimise heat damage. It works on wet or dry hair, giving smooth, frizz-free hair while keeping it strong and shiny. It does both drying and styling at once, saving time and keeping hair healthy and stylish.

What is Dyson Airstrait? The Dyson Airstrait is an advanced hairstyling tool that uses innovative airflow technology instead of traditional heat plates. It can be used on wet or dry hair, delivering smooth, frizz-free results while maintaining hair strength and natural shine. It combines drying and styling functions, offering efficient, salon-quality hair care.

Is Dyson Airstrait available in India? As of July 4th 2024, the Dyson Airstrait has launched in India. You can now purchase it through authorised retailers and online platforms. For the latest availability and purchasing options, it's advisable to check or visit Dyson's official website.

Is the Dyson Airstrait less damaging? Yes, the Dyson Airstrait is designed to be less damaging to hair. It uses airflow instead of traditional heat plates, which helps minimise heat damage while maintaining hair strength and natural shine, making it a gentler option for styling.

Can you use Dyson Airstrait on wet hair? Yes, you can use the Dyson Airstrait on wet hair. It is designed specifically for wet-to-dry styling, using airflow technology to dry and straighten hair simultaneously. This feature allows for efficient styling without the need to fully dry hair beforehand, making it convenient for various styling routines and reducing the number of styling tools one needs.

Can you use the Dyson Airstrait every day? Yes, you can use the Dyson Airstrait every day. It is designed to be safe for regular use due to its innovative airflow technology that minimises heat damage. However, it's important to follow the recommended guidelines for heat styling to maintain hair health and prevent over-styling.

What are the different types of hair, and how does the Dyson Airstrait work on them? The Dyson Airstrait works effectively on various types of hair:

Type 1 Hair (Straight): Smooths and adds volume without flattening.

Type 2 Hair (Wavy): Preserves natural waves while reducing frizz.

Type 3 Hair (Curly): Uses lower heat to straighten curls gently, minimising damage.

Type 4 Hair (Coily): Enhances texture while preserving natural curls, reducing frizz and maintaining moisture.

The Airstrait's airflow technology ensures even styling and protection across all hair types, promoting healthier-looking hair with each use.

A simple overview and key features of the Dyson Airstrait

Feature Description Styling Modes Wet and Dry Heat Settings Three settings for wet mode (175°F, 230°F, 285°F) Three settings for dry mode (250°F, 285°F, Boost mode) Fan Speed Settings Low and High Cool Mode Yes, for setting styles Technology Airflow technology instead of heat plates Automatic Features Auto-pause when inactive resumes when moved Intelligent heat control adjusts temperature 30 times per second Additional Features Digital colour display, ergonomic design, removable diffusers for easy cleaning Price Approximately ₹ 50,000 Availability Launched in India on July 4th, 2024

Is Dyson Airwrap or Dyson Airstrait better? Deciding between the Dyson Airwrap and Dyson Airstrait depends on your styling needs. The Airwrap offers versatility with various attachments for curls and waves, whereas the Airstrait specialises in straightening using airflow technology to reduce heat damage. Each model caters to specific hairstyling preferences for salon-quality results.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler in Prussian Blue/Copper offers intelligent heat control, ensuring the airflow temperature stays below 150°C to prevent heat damage. It simplifies hairstyling with various attachments for curls, waves, and smoothing, delivering salon-quality results effortlessly. Users appreciate its user-friendly design and stylish appearance, though opinions vary on its value and long-term impact on hair quality.

Specifications of Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler: Colour: Prussian Blue/Copper

Material: Copper

Wattage: 1300 Watts

Power Source: Corded Electric

Special features: Intelligent Heat Control, Multiple styling attachments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of use and salon-like blow-dry results, but opinions differ on its value and impact on hair quality.

Is Dyson Airstrait or Dyson Corrale better? Choosing between the Dyson Airstrait and Dyson Corrale depends on your hairstyling needs. The Dyson Airstrait uses airflow technology to straighten hair while minimising heat damage, making it suitable for wet-to-dry styling. In contrast, the Dyson Corrale utilises flexing plates to style with less heat, offering flexibility and control for various hair types. Both are advanced options catering to different styling preferences.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

The Dyson Corrale Straightener in Bright Copper offers enhanced styling with half the damage, designed for creating various hairstyles. It features intelligent heat control that adjusts temperature based on hair texture and length, ensuring optimal results without excessive heat. With up to 30 minutes of cord-free styling capability and a quick 70-minute recharge time, it provides flexibility and convenience. The OLED screen displays battery status and temperature settings during use. Crafted with manganese copper plates for flexibility and efficient heat conduction, it's a versatile choice for all hair types seeking advanced styling with minimal heat damage.

Specifications of Dyson Corrale Straightener: Colour: Bright Copper

Size: Small

Power Source: Battery Powered

Special features: Intelligent heat control, Cord-free styling

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its cord-free convenience and intelligent heat control, though opinions vary on its effectiveness compared to traditional straighteners.

Here's a comparison table between Dyson Airwrap, Dyson Corrale, and Dyson Airstrait:

Feature Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Dyson Corrale Straightener Dyson Airstrait Styling Modes Curls, waves, smoothing Straightening Straightening Heat Control Intelligent heat control Intelligent heat control Intelligent heat control Power Source Corded electric Battery powered Corded electric Cordless Option No Yes No Battery Life Wired so no battery Up to 30 minutes cord-free Wired so no battery Hair Types All All All Special Features Multiple styling attachments OLED screen, flexible plates Wet-to-dry styling

Top alternative to the Dyson Airstrait from other brands Looking for budget-friendly options from other brands that could help you style your hair and are similar to the Dyson Airstrait?

While the technology of the Airstrait is not replaceable, we understand that different people prioritise different things. Find our top alternatives here:

Hair straightener brush

A hair straightener brush is a handy tool for achieving smooth, straight hair quickly. It combines the functionality of a brush with heat to straighten hair as you brush through it. Ideal for those seeking a simple solution to tame frizz and achieve a sleek look without using traditional flat irons.

Philips Hair Straightener Brush

AGARO HV2179 1200 Watts Professional Volumizer Hair Dryer

Bblunt Pro Insta Smooth Hair Straightening Brush

Hair Straightener with plates

A hair straightener with plates is a device that uses heated ceramic or metal plates to straighten hair. Clamping sections of hair between the plates and gliding them through curls and reduces frizz. It's a popular choice for achieving sleek, straight hairstyles efficiently.

Remington S9520 Salon Collection Ceramic Hair Straightener

PHILIPS Hair Straightener BHS520/00

Ikonic Pro Titanium Shine Hair Straightener

Is Dyson Airstrait worth buying? The Dyson Airstrait is worth considering if you value innovative hair care technology. It uses airflow instead of traditional heat plates, minimising heat damage while drying and straightening hair. Users appreciate its efficiency and ability to maintain hair health with various styling modes. However, its high price might be a consideration.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses innovative airflow technology High price point Minimises heat damage Mixed reviews on effectiveness for all hair types Efficient wet-to-dry styling Controls can be confusing for some users Preserves hair strength and shine May not replace traditional flat irons entirely Suitable for various hair types Initial learning curve for optimal use

