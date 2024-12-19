Bring home the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner with a discount of 42% on Amazon. This vacuum cleaner is stacked with features and comes with cordless operation, fitting in your home seamlessly.

The Dyson Omni-Glide Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, known for its sophisticated technology and sleek design, is now available on Amazon at a massive discount of 42%, making it the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning routine. Engineered for modern homes, this hi-tech appliance features an omnidirectional Fluffy cleaner head that glides effortlessly in all directions, including forward, backward, and sideways. Manoeuvring around furniture or cleaning tight spaces is effortless with this vacuum, ensuring unparalleled convenience. Specifically designed for hard floors, it features advanced whole-machine filtration to capture fine dust and allergens, creating a cleaner and healthier living environment. Its lightweight build and ability to convert into a handheld vacuum make it versatile for various cleaning tasks, from floors to above-ground surfaces. With up to 20 minutes of fade-free power, it’s perfect for quick and efficient clean-ups. Don’t miss this opportunity to bring home Dyson’s renowned engineering at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of the Dyson Omni-Glide

Brand: Dyson

Special Feature: Lightweight design for easy manoeuvrability.

Filter Type: Advanced HEPA Filter for superior filtration.

Included Components: HEPA Filter.

Cordless: Yes.

Form Factor: Handheld design for versatile use.

Noise Level: 82 dB, ensuring low noise operation.

Specialized Cleaner Head: First omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head for hard floors.

Motor: Powered by Dyson Hyperdymium motor for high performance.

Cyclone Technology: Eight radial cyclones efficiently remove dust and dirt from the airflow.

Filtration: Advanced whole-machine filtration captures fine dust and allergens.

Versatility: Transforms into a handheld vacuum with a single click for convenience

Why choose the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner?

Unmatched manoeuvrability

The Dyson Omni-Glide is Dyson’s slimmest and most manoeuvrable vacuum, designed specifically for hard floors. Its omnidirectional soft roller cleaner head glides effortlessly in all directions, allowing you to clean around furniture and tight spaces with ease.

Versatility for every cleaning task

With its one-click transformation to a handheld vacuum, the Omni-Glide is perfect for tackling quick clean-ups on furniture, upholstery, or in your car. Its lightweight build further enhances portability and convenience.

Powerful Dyson technology

Powered by a Dyson Hyperdymium motor, the vacuum delivers impressive suction performance. The eight radial cyclones ensure maximum dirt and dust extraction from the airflow, maintaining efficiency even during prolonged use.

Advanced Filtration for Healthier Homes

The advanced whole-machine filtration system captures fine dust and allergens, ensuring that your living environment is not only clean but also healthier for you and your family.

Compact and Stylish Design

Its sleek and compact design, paired with a striking Blue2 finish, complements modern interiors. The slim profile makes storage effortless, even in small spaces.

Quiet Yet Efficient Operation

Despite its high-performance capabilities, the vacuum operates at a noise level of 82 dB, providing a quieter cleaning experience compared to traditional models.

Ideal for Hard Floors

The vacuum is specifically engineered for hard floor surfaces, ensuring effective dirt and debris removal without damaging delicate flooring materials.

What Amazon offers are available on the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner You won’t find the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner on discount very often, but this is the perfect opportunity for you. To start with, you can get a discount of 42% making the effective price slightly above ₹23,000. Adding to it, you can get an extra ₹2,000 off on select credit and debit cards. The offers do not stop here. You can also get no cost EMI on your purchase. The effective interest rate on EMIs work as a discount.

Pros and cons of the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner

Pros Cons Easy to manoeuvre around furniture. Not suitable for carpets or rugs. Lightweight and compact for easy storage. Small dustbin requires frequent emptying. Powerful motor ensures efficient cleaning. Noise level of 82 dB is noticeable. HEPA filtration improves air quality. Limited runtime for larger tasks.

More Dyson vacuum cleaners for you

Should you buy the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner The Dyson Omni-Glide is a perfect choice for those seeking a lightweight, efficient vacuum cleaner designed for hard floors. Its omnidirectional cleaning head, HEPA filtration, and powerful motor ensure thorough and convenient cleaning. While it’s not ideal for carpets or extended cleaning sessions due to its limited runtime and small dustbin, its compact design and versatility make it an excellent fit for smaller homes or specific cleaning tasks. Consider it if you value innovation and premium quality.

