Looking to elevate your audio experience without emptying your wallet? You're in luck! Today, we unveil the best earbuds available under ₹5000, offering a perfect blend of affordability and high-quality sound. Whether you're a music enthusiast, a film junkie or a casual listener, these earbuds promise to deliver an immersive audio experience without compromise.

In today's fast-paced world, earbuds have become an essential accessory, providing a convenient way to enjoy music, podcasts, and calls on the go. With a plethora of options available in the market, finding the right pair can be overwhelming. That's where we come in! We've curated a list of the top earbuds under ₹5000, taking into consideration factors like sound quality, comfort, battery life, and connectivity features.

Our selection includes earbuds that cater to different needs and preferences, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether you prefer deep bass for your workout sessions or crystal-clear audio for your daily commute, these earbuds deliver exceptional sound performance. So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of budget-friendly earbuds that don't compromise on quality!

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds offer a premium listening experience with up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, delivering clear and enhanced bass sound. With up to 36 hours of playback using the charging case, they are ideal for extended use. The 4-mic design ensures clear calls, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to dust and water. Fast charging capabilities provide hours of use with just a few minutes of charging. Available in Thunder Gray, these earbuds combine style and functionality for everyday use.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds Brand: OnePlus Model Name: TWS Nord Colour: Thunder Gray Form Factor: In Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless ANC: Up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation Driver Unit: 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent sound quality with enhanced bass May not fit all ear sizes comfortably Long battery life with fast charging Limited ANC compared to higher-end models

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds in Deep Grey offer an exceptional audio experience with 12.4mm drivers delivering crisp and clear sound with enhanced bass. The Sound Master Equalizers provide three unique audio profiles: Bold, Bass, and Balanced, allowing you to customize your sound. With a robust battery life of up to 38 hours, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted music playback. The IP55 rating offers water and sweat resistance, making them suitable for workouts. Additionally, the gaming mode provides enhanced features for gamers using a OnePlus handset.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds Drivers: 12.4mm Battery Life: Up to 38 hours Sound Master Equalizers: Bold, Bass, Balanced Water & Sweat Resistance: IP55 rating Color: Deep Grey Gaming Mode: Special features for OnePlus handsets

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life (up to 38 hours) Limited customization options for non-OnePlus devices IP55 water and sweat resistance Gaming mode only available on OnePlus handsets

The JBL Tune 235NC are true wireless earbuds that cater to those who prioritize long battery life, clear calls, and immersive audio. With active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, they block out ambient noises for a distraction-free listening experience. Their 40-hour battery life, combined with fast charging capabilities, keeps you powered through commutes, workouts, and long journeys. JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound ensures rich and powerful audio, while the IPX4 water resistance allows you to focus on your music during exercise or even light rain.

Specifications of JBL Tune 235NC Battery Life: Up to 40 hours Water Resistance: IPX4 Driver Size: 6mm Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2 Special Features: Active Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware, TalkThru, VoiceAware App Support: JBL Headphones App

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended playtime Limited transparency mode Active noise cancellation

The OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds in Matte Black offer superior sound and noise cancellation. With up to 40 dB of active noise cancellation, they can block out unwanted sounds effectively. The 11mm dynamic drivers deliver high-quality audio with Dolby Atmos support, providing an immersive experience. Enjoy up to 38 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge for 5 hours of playtime. The 3-MIC ENC ensures clear calls by reducing background noise. These earbuds are also optimized for gaming, with a low latency of 94ms.

Specifications of OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 40 dB with two adjustable modes. Driver Size: 11mm dynamic drivers. Sound Quality: Dolby Atmos support for spatial audio. Battery Life: Up to 38 hours total, 9 hours per charge. Fast Charging: 10 minutes for 5 hours of playtime. Call Quality: 3-MIC ENC for noise reduction during calls

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent battery life up to 38 hours No wireless charging High-quality sound with Dolby Atmos support Limited customization options in the app

The realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds offer a fantastic audio experience with up to 40 hours of playtime and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They feature a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and 360-degree Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for immersive sound. With an IP55 rating, these earbuds are resistant to water and dust, making them perfect for various environments. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, and the realme Link App provides additional controls for Android users. Quick charging allows 7 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.

Specifications of realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds Playtime: Up to 40 hours total playback Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): 30dB Driver Size: 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver Audio Features: 360-degree Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Water & Dust Resistance: IP55 Bluetooth Version: 5.3 Latency: 50ms Ultra-low Latency

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life with 40 hours of playback Limited to realme Link App for Android Effective 30dB Active Noise Cancellation May not fit all ear sizes comfortably

The JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Wireless Earbuds offer an immersive audio experience with JBL Deep Bass Sound, delivered by 8 mm dynamic drivers. With a total battery life of 32 hours, including 8 hours in the earbuds and 24 hours in the case, they are perfect for all-day use. Quick charge technology gives an extra 2 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. These earbuds feature Smart Ambient technology, providing ambient awareness and TalkThru for easy conversations. Ergonomically designed for comfort, they are also IP54 water and dust resistant. Customize your sound with the JBL Headphones app.

Specifications of JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Wireless Earbuds Drivers: 8 mm dynamic drivers Battery Life: 32 hours total (8 hours in earbuds, 24 hours in case) Quick Charge: 10 minutes for 2 hours of playtime Water and Dust Resistance: IP54 earbuds, IPX2 charging case Smart Ambient Technology: Ambient Aware and TalkThru Customization: JBL Headphones app for sound and control customization

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent bass sound quality Limited water resistance (IP54) Long battery life with quick charge Case is only IPX2 rated

The boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds offer up to 32 dB Active Noise Cancellation, ensuring you hear music and podcasts clearly. With up to 42 hours of playback, you can enjoy long-lasting entertainment. The BEAST mode provides low latency of up to 50 ms, making it perfect for gaming. Dual 10 mm drivers and boAt Signature Sound deliver high-quality audio. ENx technology with quad mics ensures clear voice calls, and ASAP charging gives you 150 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. The IWP tech allows quick connection with a simple lid flip.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 32 dB Playback Time: Up to 42 hours Latency: 50 ms low latency BEAST mode Drivers: Dual 10 mm Microphones: Quad mics with ENx technology Charging: ASAP charging with USB Type-C port

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent noise cancellation (up to 32 dB) Limited colour options Long battery life (up to 42 hours) No wireless charging feature

The OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Earbuds offer a sleek design in Grey, with truly wireless connectivity. With a 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm driver, it delivers clear and immersive sound. Active noise cancellation and AI noise cancellation for calls ensure crystal-clear communication. Enjoy up to 28 hours of listening time on a single charge, with fast charging support. The refractive bubble case adds both style and protection. Reasons to buy include advanced noise cancellation and long battery life. However, some may avoid it due to its premium price tag and potential compatibility issues with non-OPPO devices.

Specifications of OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Earbuds Brand: Oppo Model Name: OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro Colour: Grey Form Factor: In Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Driver: 12.4 mm titanized diaphragm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced noise cancellation Premium price tag Long battery life Compatibility issues with non-OPPO devices

The realme Buds Air 5 Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds in Astral Black are designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience. Featuring 50dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and realBoost Dual Coaxial Drivers, they provide immersive sound quality. The earbuds also offer LDAC HD Audio and a 360° Spatial Audio Effect for a lifelike audio experience. With up to 40 hours of battery life and fast charging, these earbuds ensure you can enjoy your music for extended periods. However, it's important to note that they require charging before the first use, as they are shipped in power saver mode, which may cause connectivity issues if not done properly.

Specifications of realme Buds Air 5 Pro Brand: realme Model Name: Buds Air 5 Pro Colour: Astral Black Form Factor: In Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 50dB ANC for immersive sound Requires charging before first use realBoost Dual Coaxial Drivers for premium audio May experience connectivity issues if not charged properly

The Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds in Chrome Beige offer a stylish design with a sleek chrome finish. They feature 12.4mm drivers for high-fidelity acoustics, delivering exceptional sound quality. With Adaptive Hybrid ANC up to 50dB, these earbuds offer a personalized audio experience whether you're in a noisy environment or a quiet setting. The Sound+ algorithm ensures clear calls, free from interruptions and echoes. The in-ear detection feature automatically pauses music when the earbuds are removed. Enjoy up to 50 hours of playtime and never miss a beat with the Instacharge feature.

Specifications of Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds Brand: Noise Model Name: Buds Xero Colour: Chrome Beige Form Factor: In Ear Connectivity Technology: Wireless Drivers: 12.4mm ANC: Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish design with chrome finish May not fit all ear shapes High-fidelity acoustics with 12.4mm drivers ANC performance may vary

Top 3 features of best earbuds under ₹ 5000

Earbuds under 5000 Drivers ANC Feature OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds 12.4mm dynamic Up to 25dB 36 hours of playback, 4-mic design for clear calls OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless Earbuds 12.4mm No 38 hours of battery life, Sound Master Equalizers JBL Tune 235NC 6mm Yes 40-hour battery life, JBL's Pure Bass Sound OnePlus Buds Z2 Bluetooth Truly Wireless 11mm dynamic Up to 40 dB 38 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos support realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds 12.4mm Up to 30dB 40 hours of playtime, IP55 rating for water resistance JBL Wave Buds in-Ear Wireless Earbuds 8mm dynamic No 32 hours total battery life, JBL Deep Bass Sound boAt Airdopes 141 ANC TWS Earbuds Dual 10mm Up to 32 dB 42 hours of playback, Dual 10 mm drivers OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro Bluetooth Earbuds 12.4mm titanized No 28 hours of listening time, Active noise cancellation realme Buds Air 5 Pro Dual Coaxial Up to 50dB 40 hours of battery life, realBoost Dual Coaxial Noise Buds Xero Truly Wireless Earbuds 12.4mm Up to 50dB 50 hours of playtime, Adaptive Hybrid ANC

Best value for money earbuds under 5000 realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds

The best value for money earbuds under ₹5000 are the realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds. They offer a fantastic audio experience with up to 40 hours of playtime and 30dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Featuring a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver and 360° Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, these earbuds provide immersive sound. With an IP55 rating, they are resistant to water and dust, suitable for various environments. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity, and the realme Link App provides additional controls for Android users. Quick charging allows 7 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.

Best overall earbuds under 5000 OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS Earbuds are the best overall earbuds under ₹5000. They offer a premium listening experience with up to 25dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, delivering clear and enhanced bass sound. With up to 36 hours of playback using the charging case, they are ideal for extended use. The 4-mic design ensures clear calls, and the IP55 rating makes them resistant to dust and water. Fast charging capabilities provide hours of use with just a few minutes of charging. Available in Thunder Gray, these earbuds combine style and functionality for everyday use.

How to find the best earbuds under ₹ 5000? To find the best earbuds under ₹5000, consider key features such as sound quality, battery life, and ANC. Look for earbuds with drivers of at least 10mm for better sound. ANC reduces ambient noise, enhancing your listening experience. Battery life is crucial; aim for earbuds with at least 30 hours of total playback time. Check for additional features like water resistance and fast charging. Read reviews and compare specifications to find the right balance of features for your needs. Brands like OnePlus, JBL and realme offer great options in this price range.

FAQs Question : Can I use earbuds under ₹5000 for gaming? Ans : Yes, many earbuds in this price range offer features like low latency mode and good sound quality, making them suitable for gaming. Question : Are earbuds under ₹5000 good for workouts? Ans : Yes, some earbuds in this price range offer water and sweat resistance, making them ideal for workouts. Question : Do earbuds under ₹5000 have good call quality? Ans : Yes, many earbuds in this price range come with multiple microphones and noise-cancellation technology for clear calls. Question : How do I connect earbuds under ₹5000 to my device? Ans : Earbuds under ₹5000 typically connect to devices via Bluetooth. Simply pair them with your device in the Bluetooth settings. Question : Can I use earbuds under ₹5000 with my iPhone/Android device? Ans : Yes, earbuds under ₹5000 are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, as long as they support Bluetooth connectivity.

