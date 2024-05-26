Earbuds under ₹ 1000 should be on everyone’s buying list. These audio equipments are ideal to block out the surrounding noise and enjoy your favourite tunes anywhere. Check out the top 7 products in our list and choose the one for yourself today.

Earbuds have become an essential accessory today, offering a convenient and portable way to enjoy music, podcasts, and calls on the go. For many, especially in India, finding high-quality earbuds that fit within a budget can be challenging. This article focuses on earbuds priced under ₹1000, exploring options that deliver exceptional value without compromising on sound quality or features. These affordable earbuds cater to a wide audience, from students and daily commuters to fitness enthusiasts and casual listeners.

With advancements in technology, budget earbuds now come equipped with impressive features such as noise isolation, in-line controls, and even decent bass response. Many brands are stepping up their game to provide consumers with products that not only sound good, but are also durable and stylish. This guide will help you navigate through some of the best choices online, highlighting key specifications, performance aspects, and user reviews to ensure you find the perfect pair of earbuds under ₹1000. Dive in to discover how you can enhance your audio experience on a budget.

The pTron Bassbuds Duo offer impressive features at an affordable price. These TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1, ensuring strong wireless connectivity and easy pairing. The 13mm dynamic drivers deliver immersive stereo sound with deep bass. With touch control, users can manage music and calls effortlessly. The earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts. Additionally, the earbuds provide up to 32 hours of total playtime with the charging case and support fast charging via USB-C. The ergonomic design ensures a snug fit, and the built-in HD mic offers clear call quality.

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Limited colour options Long playtime May not fit all ear sizes comfortably

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones have garnered praise for their sleek design and construction quality, capturing consumer attention with their premium aesthetics. However, polarized opinions emerge regarding their performance, with diverse views on sound fidelity, charging efficiency, seamless connectivity, perceived value proposition, and battery longevity.

Why choose this product? The pTron Bassbuds Duo are notable for their affordability and feature set. Offering strong Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, these earbuds ensure a seamless listening experience. The 13mm drivers provide rich, immersive sound, and the touch controls add convenience. With IPX4 water resistance, they are perfect for active users. The impressive battery life of up to 32 hours with fast charging capabilities makes them a practical choice for those seeking value without compromising on essential features.

The Noise Buds VS104 deliver an exceptional audio experience with up to 45 hours of playtime. Equipped with quad mics and environmental noise cancellation (ENC), these earbuds ensure clear calls. The Instacharge feature provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. With Bluetooth 5.2 and Hyper Sync technology, they offer instant, stable connections. The 13mm drivers produce rich sound, and the IPX5 rating provides resistance to water and sweat, making them ideal for various activities.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Driver Size: 13mm

Playtime: 45 hours

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 200 min)

Water Resistance: IPX5

Mic: Quad Mic with ENC

Latency: 50ms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long playtime May be slightly bulky for some users Fast charging Limited color options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The Noise Buds VS104 earbuds are commended for their sound quality and construction, but users report issues with the malfunctioning earbud sensors. Complaints arise regarding poor connectivity and frequent disconnections, which hinder a seamless listening experience. While some find the earbuds comfortable and well-fitting, others express mixed opinions on battery life and whether the product offers good value for its price point.

Why choose this product? The Noise Buds VS104 are an excellent choice for those seeking long battery life and superior call quality. With up to 45 hours of playtime and fast charging capabilities, they are perfect for extended use. The quad mics with ENC ensure clear conversations, while the 13mm drivers deliver impressive sound. Their IPX5 rating makes them suitable for active lifestyles. Bluetooth 5.2 and low latency make them ideal for gaming and media consumption, providing a versatile and reliable audio solution.

The Noise Buds VS201 V3 offer a remarkable 60-hour total playtime. Featuring a dual equalizer, users can switch between bass and normal modes to suit their preferences. The full touch controls provide easy management of calls, music, and voice assistants. Designed for comfort, these earbuds are perfect for all-day wear. With Bluetooth 5.1, they ensure a stable, lag-free connection. Each earbud has an individual mic for crystal clear calls, making them ideal for work-from-home setups.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS201 V3 Bluetooth Version: 5.1

Playtime: 60 hours

Equalizer: Dual (bass/normal mode)

Control: Full Touch Control

Mic: Individual mic in each earbud

Design: Ergonomic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended playtime No fast charging feature Dual equalizer Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?For the Noise Buds VS201 V3, some users laud the decent sound quality, loudness, fast charging, and quick connectivity offered at an affordable price point. However, criticisms arise regarding poor earbud fit causing ear discomfort, a flimsy case, inconsistent voice quality, patchy Bluetooth connectivity, questionable value proposition, subpar battery life, and charging issues, leading to a mixed overall experience.

Why choose this product? The Noise Buds VS201 V3 are perfect for those who prioritize long battery life and sound customization. With up to 60 hours of playtime, they are ideal for continuous use. The dual equalizer allows users to tailor the sound to their liking, enhancing the listening experience. Full touch controls and ergonomic design add to their convenience and comfort. These earbuds are especially suitable for professionals needing clear call quality and reliable performance throughout the day.

The boAt Immortal 121 TWS earbuds are designed for gamers, featuring BEAST Mode with a super-low latency of 40ms. They offer a total playtime of up to 40 hours, with each charge providing 10 hours of use. The blazing RGB LEDs enhance the gaming experience. Equipped with ENx technology, the quad mics ensure superior call quality. The ASAP Charge feature allows for 180 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 121 Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Latency: 40ms (BEAST Mode)

Playtime: 40 hours

Charging: ASAP Charge (10 min = 180 min)

LED: RGB LEDs

Mic: Quad Mic with ENx technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low latency for gaming RGB LEDs may not appeal to all users Long playtime Slightly bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The boAt Immortal 121 captivates with its amazing looks, sleek design, and vibrant RGB lighting, praised by customers. However, concerns arise over build quality issues, with reports of earbuds breaking within hours of usage, questioning durability. While some commend battery life and sound quality, others criticize performance, leading to disagreements on overall quality and gaming experience.

Why choose this product? The boAt Immortal 121 TWS earbuds are ideal for gamers seeking low-latency performance and extended playtime. BEAST Mode ensures a super-low latency of 40ms, perfect for immersive gaming experiences. With up to 40 hours of total playtime and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds keep you connected and entertained for long periods. The RGB LEDs add a visual appeal, while the quad mics with ENx technology provide clear communication. Bluetooth 5.3 guarantees stable connectivity, making these earbuds a solid choice for both gaming and everyday use.

The boAt Immortal 141 TWS earbuds are tailored for gaming enthusiasts, featuring BEAST Mode for low latency up to 40ms. With a total playback time of 40 hours, they support extended gaming sessions. The RGB LED lights enhance the gaming setup, and the boAt Signature Sound offers a rich audio experience. ENx technology with quad mics ensures clear calls. The ASAP charging feature provides up to 180 minutes of playtime in just 10 minutes of charging. Bluetooth 5.3 and IWP technology ensure seamless connectivity.

Specifications of boAt Immortal 141 Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Latency: 40ms (BEAST Mode)

Playtime: 40 hours

Charging: ASAP Charge (10 min = 180 min)

LED: RGB LEDs

Mic: Quad Mic with ENx technology

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low latency for gaming RGB LEDs may not suit all tastes Extended playtime Slightly higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon? The boAt Immortal 141 delights gamers with its immersive "Beast mode" for remarkable gaming experiences and impressive 40-hour battery life. Users laud the sleek appearance, deep bass, and effective noise cancellation. However, some express dissatisfaction with the microphone quality, potentially hindering clear in-game communications despite the headphones' other strong suits.

Why choose this product? The boAt Immortal 141 TWS earbuds are perfect for gamers seeking a comprehensive audio solution. BEAST Mode ensures ultra-low latency of 40ms, enhancing gaming performance. With 40 hours of total playtime and fast charging, they cater to long gaming sessions. The vibrant RGB LEDs add to the gaming ambiance, while the boAt Signature Sound delivers high-quality audio. ENx technology with quad mics ensures clear communication, making these earbuds an excellent choice for gaming and daily use. Bluetooth 5.3 and IWP technology provide reliable and quick connectivity.

The amazon basics True Wireless Earbuds offer an impressive 60-hour playtime, making them ideal for extended use. With a fast-charging feature, users can enjoy 100 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. The 50ms low latency mode is perfect for gaming, while the IPX5 rating ensures resistance to water and sweat. These earbuds provide seamless control with smart touch features, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures a stable connection. They also support voice assistance for hands-free convenience.

Specifications of amazon basics True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Playtime: 60 hours

Latency: 50ms

Charging: Fast Charge (10 min = 100 min)

Water Resistance: IPX5

Control: Smart Touch Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long playtime Basic design Fast charging No sound customization features

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise the outstanding battery life, with the charging case providing ample power for extended usage. The comfortable fit, sleek appearance, and satisfactory sound quality further contribute to a positive experience for customers seeking affordable true wireless earbuds.

Why choose this product? The amazon basics True Wireless Earbuds are a reliable choice for those seeking long-lasting battery life and fast charging capabilities. With up to 60 hours of playtime, they are perfect for extended listening sessions. The 50ms low latency mode makes them suitable for gaming, ensuring lag-free audio. The IPX5 rating provides resistance to water and sweat, making them ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. Smart touch control and Bluetooth 5.3 offer convenience and stable connectivity, making these earbuds a versatile and practical choice.

The pTron Basspods Flare TWS Earbuds are designed for gamers and music enthusiasts, featuring 40ms low latency for immersive gaming. With TruTalk AI-ENC, the HD mic ensures clear voice calls. The earbuds offer 35 hours of total playtime with the charging case and support fast charging via Type-C. The 13mm dynamic drivers deliver deep bass and rich sound. These earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant, making them suitable for active lifestyles. The snake eye portable charging case adds a unique touch to the design.

Specifications of pTron Basspods Flare Bluetooth Version: 5.3

Latency: 40ms (AptSense)

Playtime: 35 hours

Charging: Type-C Fast Charging

Water Resistance: IPX4

Mic: TruTalk AI-ENC HD Mic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Low latency for gaming Slightly bulky charging case Enhanced voice calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users commend the reliable connectivity and charging performance. Many appreciate the overall robust performance, making them suitable for extended usage and travel. The impressive battery life is also a notable feature that customers value.

Why choose this product? The pTron Basspods Flare TWS Earbuds are ideal for those who enjoy gaming and high-quality music. With 40ms low latency, they ensure an immersive gaming experience. The TruTalk AI-ENC HD mic provides clear voice calls, making them suitable for work and communication. Offering 35 hours of total playtime and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds are perfect for long use. The 13mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive sound quality, and the IPX4 rating ensures durability during workouts. The unique snake eye charging case adds a stylish element, making these earbuds a great choice for tech-savvy users.

How long do true wireless earbuds typically last on a single charge? Most true wireless earbuds offer 4-8 hours of playtime on a single charge, with the charging case providing additional charges for a total of 20-60 hours.

Are true wireless earbuds suitable for exercising and sports? Yes, many true wireless earbuds come with water and sweat resistance ratings (such as IPX4 or IPX5), making them suitable for sports and exercise.

How do I ensure my earbuds fit securely? True wireless earbuds usually come with multiple sizes of silicone ear tips. Choosing the right size

ensures a secure and comfortable fit, reducing the risk of falling out.

Can I use just one earbud at a time? Yes, most true wireless earbuds support mono mode, allowing you to use a single earbud independently for calls or music.

What is low latency mode in earbuds, and why is it important? Low latency mode reduces the delay between audio and video, making it crucial for activities like gaming and watching videos to ensure synchronized sound and visuals.

Factors to consider while buying earbuds under ₹ 1000

Battery Life: Look for earbuds with long playtime, ideally 20-60 hours with the charging case. Fast charging capabilities are a plus, providing hours of use with a short charge.

Sound Quality:Opt for earbuds with good bass response and clear audio. Features like noise cancellation or environmental noise control (ENC) enhance call clarity.

Durability: Check for water and sweat resistance (IPX4 or higher) to ensure longevity, especially for active use.

Comfort and Fit: Ensure the earbuds come with multiple sizes of ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit. Ergonomic design is important for prolonged wear.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 or higher versions offer better range and stability. Features like low latency mode are beneficial for gaming and watching videos

Best value for money earbuds under ₹ 1000 Noise Buds VS104

The best value for money among the listed earbuds is the Noise Buds VS104. Priced affordably, these earbuds offer an impressive 45-hour playtime, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges. The quad mics with ENC provide clear calls, and the Instacharge feature delivers 200 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Additionally, their IPX5 water resistance makes them suitable for various activities. The combination of these features at a reasonable price point makes the Noise Buds VS104 an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for high performance.

Best overall earbuds under ₹ 1000 pTron Bassbuds Duo

The pTron Bassbuds Duo proves to be as the best overall product. These earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime with the charging case and feature touch control for easy music and call management. The built-in HD mic ensures clear call quality, and the IPX4 water resistance makes them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. With Bluetooth 5.1, they provide a stable connection, and the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable fit. Their combination of features, performance, and affordability makes the pTron Bassbuds Duo a top choice for any user.

Top 3 features of top earbuds under ₹ 1000

Best earbuds under ₹1000 Playtime Special Features Connectivity pTron Bassbuds Duo 32 hours Touch Control, HD Mic, IPX4 Water Resistant Bluetooth 5.1 Noise Buds VS104 45 hours Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge, IPX5 Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Buds VS201 V3 60 hours Dual Equalizer, Full Touch Control, Ergonomic Design Bluetooth 5.1 boAt Immortal 121 40 hours BEAST Mode, RGB LEDs, ASAP Charge Bluetooth 5.3 boAt Immortal 141 40 hours BEAST Mode, RGB LEDs, ENx Tech Quad Mics Bluetooth 5.3 amazon basics True Wireless Earbuds 60 hours Low Latency Mode, Fast Charge, IPX5 Bluetooth 5.3 pTron Basspods Flare 35 hours TruTalk AI-ENC, Fast Charging, IPX4 Bluetooth 5.3

FAQs Question : Do true wireless earbuds work with all devices? Ans : Most true wireless earbuds are compatible with any device that supports Bluetooth connectivity, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Question : How do I pair true wireless earbuds with my device? Ans : Typically, you need to enable Bluetooth on your device, open the earbud case to turn them on, and select the earbuds from the list of available Bluetooth devices. Question : What is the difference between active noise cancellation (ANC) and passive noise cancellation? Ans : Active noise cancellation (ANC) uses microphones and speakers to reduce ambient noise actively, while passive noise cancellation relies on the physical design of the earbuds to block out noise. Question : Can I use true wireless earbuds for making phone calls? Ans : Yes, true wireless earbuds usually come with built-in microphones, allowing you to make and receive phone calls. Some models feature multiple mics for better call quality. Question : How do I clean and maintain my true wireless earbuds? Ans : To clean your earbuds, gently wipe them with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid using water or cleaning agents. Clean the ear tips and charging contacts regularly to maintain optimal performance.

