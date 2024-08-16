Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has revolutionised the way we experience audio. By eliminating external noise, it creates a serene listening environment. But when it comes to achieving optimal noise reduction, do earbuds or headphones offers a better experience? This article delves into the intricacies of ANC technology in both formats, exploring factors such as seal, comfort, portability, and overall performance. If you are sceptical about earphones or headphones, then this article will give you a clear view of which one to choose so you make a smart choice.

What is Active Noise Cancellation and how does it work?

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a feature in earphones and headphones that cancels the outside noise to give you a noise free listening experience. It uses an array of microphones on the headphones to listens to the outside noise and generates a cancellation frequency to neutralise the sound. This differs on different devices like TWS earphones and over the ear headphones, and we are going to see which is better.

Do earbuds or headphones create a better seal?

A crucial factor in the efficacy of ANC is the creation of a robust seal between the device and the ear. A better seal keeps the noise from entering the ears and interfering with ANC's ability to counteract it.

Earbuds, by their in-ear design, have an advantage when it comes to creating a seal. They are inserted directly into the ear canal, that effectively blocks out ambient noise. This intimate fit is useful in passive noise isolation, which complements the ANC technology. However, achieving the perfect seal can be a challenge. The shape and size of ear canals vary significantly between individuals, and finding the right ear tip to ensure a comfortable and effective seal is extremely important.

Over-ear headphones approach noise isolation from a different angle. They come with large ear cups that cover ears entirely. This design creates a better noise isolation for the wearer. While not as intimate as the seal created by earbuds, headphones often excel at blocking out low-frequency noise, such as aeroplane engines or traffic rumble. The larger surface area of the ear cups contributes to this effectiveness. The seal created by headphones can be influenced by factors like head shape and the fit of the headband.

There are multiple factors at work when creating an effective seal; earbuds rely on creating one from within the ear canal, while headphones does it by covering the ears entirely. The optimal experience depends on how better seal you get with either option.

Which offers better ANC technology?

While both earbuds and headphones leverage ANC technology to reduce ambient noise, the implementation and performance can vary significantly.

Earbuds are small and compact, which makes it a bit difficult to add multiple microphones to capture the outside noise. Most premium earbuds like AirPods Pro comes with a bunch of sensors that sense the fit and inform the user if any adjustability is needed. These often comes with adaptive ANC feature that automatically switches the ANC modes to give you a better experience.

Headphones generally have more physical space to accommodate larger and more complex ANC systems. This advantage typically translates to superior noise cancellation, especially with low-frequency noise, such as traffic. Over-ear headphones also feature adaptive ANC and transparency mode.

Which is more comfortable for extended use?

Comfort is a crucial factor when considering ANC devices for prolonged use. Earbuds can be comfortable for extended wear, only with a proper fit and ear tip selection. These are small and lightweight, making it easier to wear for longer use without experiencing discomfort or ear fatigue. And since ear tips are the only adjustment option provided here, it could be difficult to find the right earbuds for your ear type.

Over the ear headphones are designed to keep the comfort in mid. The ear cups create a soft space around the ears, making it better for long listening sessions. The headband is adjustable, and the ear cups comes with pivot adjustments for added comfort. Headphones are often built with better materials, including polycarbonate and metal, increasing the overall weight.

Earbuds vs Headphones: Which offers better ANC experience?

The choice between earbuds and headphones with ANC ultimately depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Earbuds excel in portability and often offer impressive noise cancellation for their size. They're ideal for those who are always on the go and prioritise convenience. However, comfort and sound isolation can vary depending on the fit, and they might not be the best choice for those who need to block out intense noise, like aeroplane engines.

Headphones generally provide superior noise cancellation and comfort, especially for extended listening sessions. They're a great option for those who prioritise sound quality and immersion. However, their larger size and weight can make them less convenient for travel.

