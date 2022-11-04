The annual Black Friday Sale is coming. During the sale, retailers including Amazon, Walmart and others will offer huge discounts on products across categories. But if you do not want to wait till November 25 to purchase your favorite gadget, then here are some early best deals for you. We have curated a list of early Black Friday Sale offers that you can get on Apple devices.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): Available at $199 on Walmart

The cellular model of Apple Watch SE (1st gen) has become more affordable. It is available at $110 off on Walmart which brings its retail price to $199. The smartwatch works on iPhone 6a and later devices. It comes with support for iOS 14 and later. The device helps track your daily activity and allows you to take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist.

Apple Watch SE features a swim proof design and comes with 100% recycled aluminum cases available in three finishes. The smartwatch also has an emergency SOS support on it.

2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation): Available at $99 on Amazon

The 2021 model of Apple TV 4K is selling at a discount of 44% on Amazon right now. The device can be purchased at $99. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos sound and comes powered by A12 Bionic chipset. The second generation Apple TV streaming device offers 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video and can also stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.

It comes with the new Siri Remote with a touch-enabled clickpad and offers private listening with up to two sets of AirPods.

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): Available at $399 on Amazon

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini can be purchased at $399 on the e-tailer’s site. It is selling at 20% off on its original price on Amazon right now. The device comes with a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and has a Touch ID for secure authentication. On the camera front, there is a 12MP wide rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Apple iPad Mini is available in purple, starlight, pink, and space gray colour options.