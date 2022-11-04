Early Black Friday Sale: Best deals available on Apple devices

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB): Available at $399 on Amazon

The 2021 Apple iPad Mini can be purchased at $399 on the e-tailer’s site. It is selling at 20% off on its original price on Amazon right now. The device comes with a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color. It is powered by A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine and has a Touch ID for secure authentication. On the camera front, there is a 12MP wide rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Apple iPad Mini is available in purple, starlight, pink, and space gray colour options.