Picture yourself immersing in your favourite music or audiobook, undisturbed by the hustle and bustle around you. Noise cancelling headphones can turn this into a reality. These noise cancelling headphones have the power to revolutionize your experience by providing enhanced audio quality, improved focus, and a slice of tranquillity in a chaotic world. By eliminating background noise such as office chatter, or even a talkative neighbour, NC headphones create a personal sanctuary of sound. This enables you to concentrate deeply on your work or studies, fully appreciate the intricate details in your music or audiobooks, and even achieve a state of profound relaxation. Whether you're commuting, travelling, or simply yearning for some peaceful moments, noise cancelling headphones offer an escape from the clamour, making them a valuable investment . We have created a list of the top 7 noise cancelling headphones that come with a bundle of features to suit the needs of audiophiles.

Experience exceptional focus and comfort with Soundcore by Anker's Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Benefit from 2X Stronger Voice Reduction for improved clarity in noisy surroundings. Get up to 98% noise reduction and LDAC Hi-Res Audio support for a fully immersive wireless sound experience lasting up to 40 hours of ANC playtime. Designed for comfort with 8° rotating ear cups and an integrated headband, these headphones provide a comfortable fit for extended use. Whether you're on a loud train or in a busy café, block out distractions and enjoy uninterrupted listening with Space One's adaptive noise cancelling and ergonomic design.

Specifications of soundcore by Anker, Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Colour: Black Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Weight: 259 gm Dimension: 16.2 x 9.2 x 18.6 centimetres

Get ready for an unparalleled audio experience with the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones. These headphones are equipped with advanced noise cancellation and eight microphones for crystal-clear calls, adapting to your surroundings for optimal noise cancelling. Enjoy up to 40 hours of music playback, quick charging in just 3 minutes for 3 hours of use, and seamless connectivity with multiple devices. With a lightweight design and intuitive touch controls, these headphones are the perfect choice for a premium sound experience and uninterrupted communication.

Specifications of Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Colour: Black Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Weight: 250 gm

Immerse yourself in a realm of complete audio ecstasy with the boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Indulge in a tranquil listening journey with an impressive 33dB Hybrid ANC, and revel in a staggering 65 hours of non-stop playtime. Thanks to ASAP Charge, you can savour 10 hours of music with just a quick 10-minute charge. The 40mm drivers provide an immersive sound experience, while the Ambient Sound Mode ensures you stay aware of your surroundings. These headphones are designed for ultimate comfort, equipped with easy controls and dual-mode connectivity, making them the ideal companion for uninterrupted music bliss.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Colour: Gunmetal grey Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Dimension: 20 x 18 x 4.5 centimetres

Dive into the world of music with the JBL Tune 760NC Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Experience JBL's iconic Pure Bass sound, delivering rich and impactful bass for a superior listening session. These headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life, with 35 hours of ANC and quick 2-hour charging, ensuring you can enjoy your music for extended periods. Google Fast Pair makes connecting to Android devices a breeze, and a multi-point connection lets you effortlessly switch between devices. Stay plugged in, savour crystal-clear sound, and block out distractions with JBL's cutting-edge technology in a stylish black finish.

Specifications of JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Colour: Black Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Weight: 220 gm Dimension: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 centimetres

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones provides unmatched convenience and superior audio performance. Featuring seamless integration with voice assistants such as Alexa, a cutting-edge four-microphone setup for pristine call quality, and 11 levels of noise cancellation, you can tailor your listening experience to perfection. The sleek and lightweight build, along with user-friendly touch controls, guarantees comfort and effortless operation. With a remarkable 20-hour wireless battery life, staying connected has never been easier, making these headphones an ideal option for immersive music enjoyment and hands-free convenience.

Specifications of Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Colour: Black Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Weight: 250 gm Dimension: 5.1 x 16.5 x 20.3centimetres

The Srhythm NiceComfort 95 headphones provide a combination of effective noise cancellation and exceptional audio quality. By utilizing their hybrid ANC technology, these headphones strive to eliminate 95% of background noise, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in music, calls, or work. Additionally, the transparency mode enables you to hear crucial sounds whenever necessary. With the convenience of wireless Bluetooth connectivity and an impressive battery life of up to 65 hours, you can indulge in high-definition sound for extended durations.

Specifications of Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Colour: Spring green Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: Over-ear Weight: 680 gm Dimension: ‎23.4 x 21 x 6.1 centimetres

The CrossBeats Shuffl Pro wireless earbuds feature an impressive 72-hour battery life and ultra-low 40ms latency, making them perfect for gamers. Equipped with AI noise cancellation and 13mm drivers including a built-in subwoofer, these earbuds deliver a robust sound experience. With SnapCharge technology, you can enjoy 12 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Additionally, the ergonomic ear tips and secure fit guarantee comfort even during intense workout sessions.

Specifications of CrossBeats Shuffl Pro Neckband Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Colour: Black Connectivity: Wireless Earphone type: In-ear Weight: 30 gm Dimension: ‎5 x 2 x 2 centimetres

Top 3 features of the best noise cancelling headphones

Best noise cancelling headphones Connectivity Earphone type Special feature soundcore by Anker, Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones Wiresless Over-ear 2X stronger voice reduction Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wiresless Over-ear 3min quick charge boAt Nirvana 751 ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wiresless Over-ear Ambient sound mode JBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones Wiresless Over-ear Multi-device connectivity Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones Wiresless Over-ear Touch control and voice assistant Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones Wiresless Over-ear Transparency mode CrossBeats Shuffl Pro Neckband Bluetooth Wireless Earphones Wiresless In- ear 72Hrs playtime fast charging SnapCharge™

Best value for money noise cancelling headphoneJBL Tune 760NC, Wireless Over Ear Active Noise Cancellation HeadphonesThe JBL Tune 760NC headphones are a pair of wireless over-ear headphones equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) that provides up to 35 hours of uninterrupted listening pleasure. These headphones are renowned for delivering JBL's distinctive powerful bass sound and ensuring a comfortable fit. With just a brief 2-hour charging session, you can enjoy an impressive 50 hours of playback time without ANC. Additionally, these headphones have the capability to connect to two devices simultaneously and are compatible with your device's voice assistant. Overall, this product strikes a great balance between features and battery life, all at a reasonable mid-range price.

Best overall noise cancelling headphonesoundcore by Anker, Space One Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Anker's Soundcore Space One wireless headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) that effectively eliminates up to 98% of ambient noise. These headphones are equipped with 40mm drivers that deliver high-resolution audio and exceptional voice clarity. The comfortable design and impressive 40-hour ANC playback time ensure extended listening enjoyment. Additionally, the transparency mode allows ambient sounds to be heard when necessary, and the accompanying app provides additional customization options. These headphones stand out for their comfort and long battery life within their price range.

How to find the best noise cancelling headphone To find the ideal noise cancelling headphones, it's important to find the right match for your preferences and budget. Start by determining your priorities and take a look at reviews that cover the strength of active noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. Don't forget to consider battery life and additional features like transparency mode. Once you've set a budget, do some research on the top contenders within that range. Reading reviews and checking return policies from retailers can also be helpful in making an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Which noise cancellation type should I go for? Ans : There are two primary options: Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Passive Noise Cancellation (PNC). ANC utilizes microphones to identify and eliminate external noise, whereas PNC depends on a physical seal to block out noise. ANC is typically more efficient, particularly for reducing low-frequency sounds such as airplane engines. Question : Which is better: over-ear headphones or earbuds? Ans : Over-ear headphones generally provide superior noise cancellation and sound quality, albeit at the cost of being bulkier. On the other hand, earbuds are more convenient and inconspicuous, although they may not offer the same degree of noise isolation. Question : What is the duration of the battery life, particularly when noise cancellation is enabled? Ans : The longevity of the battery plays a significant role in the usability of the headphones, especially during extended journeys or work sessions. Having knowledge about the headphones' endurance on a single charge, specifically with ANC activated, assists in setting expectations and organizing usage effectively. Question : Are there varying degrees of noise cancellation available, and is it possible to adjust it? Ans : Some headphones come with different levels of noise cancellation that can be adjusted to cater to the user's preferences or the surrounding environment. It is essential to check if this feature is included.

