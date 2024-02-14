Elevate your creative pursuits: Discover top 8 tablets with pen support

In the world of creativity, possibilities are endless. The introduction of tablets with pen support has marked a significant shift for artists, designers, and creators worldwide. We’ve picked out the best tablets with pen support in this buying guide so that your creative side remains nurtured. These devices serve as a digital canvas, helping users bring their ideas to life with precision and flow that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This landscape is constantly evolving, but we’re here to make it easier for you. In fact, finding the right tablet with pen support can completely transform your work. From digital sketching and illustration to note-taking and graphic design, these tablets bring traditional artistry and modern convenience together in a sleek package. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a creative enthusiast, our picks cater to all.

We’ll delve into the specifications and capabilities of tablets with pen support to make your buying decision easier. Get ready to unlock your creative potential!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi+ 5G Tablet, Graphite

Do you wish to experience the epitome of productivity and entertainment? Check out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that has a stunning 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB expandable storage. These specifications mean that you get the best-in-class performance. This tab comes with an S Pen in the box to enhance your creativity and productivity. With Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, this tablet in Graphite keeps you connected wherever you might be, empowering you to accomplish more with style and efficiency.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display,

Display: 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED display

37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED display RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 256 GB ROM, expandable

256 GB ROM, expandable Connectivity: Wi-Fi + 5G

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 14.6-inch sAMOLED display Expensive Ample 12 GB RAM for smooth multitasking Large size may not be suitable for everyone

2. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray with Pen

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a performance powerhouse, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and a vibrant 11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, it delivers unmatched performance and users can enjoy immersive visuals with Dolby Vision Atmos support and 1 billion colours. In addition, this tab is equipped with quad speakers and Wi-Fi connectivity and comes with a pen, so that your creative and entertainment needs are always fulfilled.

Specifications of Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset

8GB RAM and 256GB storage

11-inch (27.81cm) 2.8K+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Dolby Vision Atmos support and quad speakers

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance Snapdragon 870 chipset May be relatively expensive Stunning 2.8K+ display with 144Hz refresh rate Large display may not be suitable for all users

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 12 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi Tablet, Beige

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is a beautiful beast! It sports a vivid 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, giving you a visual experience like no other. With 12GB RAM and 256GB expandable storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space. In addition, the in-box S Pen is designed for creative souls. Its beige colour adds a touch of elegance, and users can experience a perfect balance of performance and style with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

Display: 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display RAM: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 256 GB, expandable

256 GB, expandable Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display High Price Tag Ample storage: 12 GB RAM, 256 GB expandable storage Limited Connectivity (Wi-Fi only)

4. OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Multicolor

Experience performance in a new light with the OnePlus Pad featuring a 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, this tablet is designed for smooth multitasking. It also has ample space for all your files. Bonus features include Dolby Vision Atmos and a 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, this Wi-Fi-enabled tablet also supports cellular data sharing. Elevate your multimedia experience with vibrant colours and immersive sound in a sleek design from OnePlus.

Specifications of OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage

Display: 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display

29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-quality display with 144Hz refresh rate Limited storage capacity (128GB) Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor LCD display may not offer as vibrant colors as AMOLED

5. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 10200 mAh Battery)

Experience unrivaled performance with top-of-the-line specifications and display with the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. This tablet comes with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with Precision Pen-3 and features 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and runs on the Snapdragon 870 processor for smooth operation. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness, every detail pops on the screen. Quad JBL speakers deliver rich audio, while the 10200mAh battery ensures lasting power for extended use.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P12 Pro (12.6 Inch AMOLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor

Display: 12.6-inch AMOLED display with Precision Pen-3 support

12.6-inch AMOLED display with Precision Pen-3 support Performance: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor

8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, Snapdragon 870 Processor Refresh rate: 120 Hz

120 Hz Battery: 10,200 mAh

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large AMOLED display with Pen Support High price Powerful Snapdragon 870 processor

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a 10.9-inch display, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB ROM expandable storage. It includes an S Pen, supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and has IP68 certification for durability. The tablet's sleek design and vibrant display can improve user experience, while ample storage accommodates various apps and files. This tablet is ideal for productivity and entertainment and its IP68 rating offers peace of mind against water and dust. This compact device can deliver versatile performance.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 256 GB Expandable

Display: 27.69 cm (10.9 inches)

27.69 cm (10.9 inches) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB ROM: 256 GB (Expandable)

256 GB (Expandable) Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid S Pen in-box Limited display size Ample storage space No cellular option

7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 (11.2 Inch OLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM, 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 600 Nits Brightness, Quad JBL Speakers, 8200 mAh Battery, Corning Gorilla Glass)

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 has a 11.2-inch OLED display, coupled with Precision Pen-3 technology so that users get stunning visuals and precise control with the pen. With 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, buyers can meet all their multitasking and storage needs. In addition, high-quality is guaranteed with Quad JBL Speakers while the 8200 mAh battery ensures lasting power. Corning Gorilla Glass provides added durability and other specifications include a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits brightness.

Specifications of Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 (11.2 Inch OLED Display with Precision Pen-3, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM,

Display: 11.2-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass

Performance: 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM

Audio: Quad JBL Speakers for immersive sound

Battery: 8200 mAh battery for long-lasting usage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive OLED display High price point Ample RAM and storage Limited availability and support

8. Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP and 10MP Back Cameras, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space Grey

We saved the best for the last! In terms of performance, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) is the truest beast. It’s powered by the M2 chip and boasts a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display and 256GB storage capacity. Users can enjoy seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and 5G cellular support for all their needs. In addition, users can also capture moments in incredible detail with its advanced front and back cameras. It features Face ID and an all-day battery life - all packaged in a sleek Space Grey design.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation): with M2 chip, Liquid Retina XDR Display, 256GB

Processor : M2 chip

: M2 chip Display: Liquid Retina XDR Display

Liquid Retina XDR Display Storage: 256GB

256GB Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful M2 chip Expensive Stunning Liquid Retina XDR Display Limited software flexibility

3 best features for you

Product Name Display Details Processor Pen support Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 37.08 cm (14.6 inch) sAMOLED Display Snapdragon 8th Gen Chipset Yes Xiaomi Pad 6 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm), 144Hz Refresh Rate Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 8-core CPU Yes OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Yes Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6 Inch AMOLED Display Snapdragon 870 Yes Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display Exynos 1380 chip Yes Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen-2 11.2 Inch OLED Display Mediatek Kompanio 1300T Octacore Processor Yes Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation) Liquid Retina XDR Display M2 chip Yes

Best value for money For those seeking excellent value, the Xiaomi Pad 6 stands out. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, 144Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision Atmos, it offers impressive performance and display quality at a competitive price point.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra emerges as the top choice. Its expansive 14.6-inch sAMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, 256 GB expandable storage, and included S Pen make it ideal for productivity and entertainment alike.

Finding the right tablet with pen support To find the ideal tablet with pen support, consider factors like display size, processor power, battery life, pen sensitivity, and compatibility with your preferred software. Research user reviews, compare specifications, and try hands-on demos when possible to ensure it meets your specific needs and preferences.

FAQs Question : Is pen support standard across all tablets? Ans : Pen support varies by model and brand. While many tablets offer pen compatibility, not all come with a stylus included. Question : Do all pens work with any tablet? Ans : No, pens are often designed to work specifically with certain tablets. Ensure compatibility before purchasing. Question : Are tablets with pen support more expensive? Ans : Tablets with pen support can range in price, with some budget-friendly options available alongside high-end models. Question : What's the difference between active and passive pens? Ans : Active pens require batteries and offer more features like pressure sensitivity, while passive pens don't require power but may have limited functionality. Question : Can I use a tablet with pen support for note-taking and drawing? Ans : Yes, tablets with pen support are designed for tasks like note-taking, drawing, graphic design, and digital art creation, offering precision and flexibility.

