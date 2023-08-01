Since being posted, the tweet has already garnered more than 4.7 million views, 85.7K likes and 6,394 retweets.

Seprately, the Indian officials have advised Elon Musk, who is building a plant in India—to follow Apple in finding “local firms to partner with any Chinese suppliers involved" Reuters reported.

Tesla is in talks with New Delhi about setting up a factory in India but strained India-China ties—after 2020 border clashes—complicate Tesla's plans for bringing in Chinese suppliers crucial for components as India does not have local suppliers for the same. Even Tata Motors imports battery cells from China.

The Indian officials suggested Tesla to emulate the approach of another American MNC Apple in obtaining approvals to bring Chinese suppliers to India through local joint-venture partners as granting approvals for wholly-owned Chinese firms would be difficult due to intense scrutiny of Chinese firms since 2020 border skirmishes between the two countries in Galwan Valley.

