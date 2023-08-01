Elon Musk shares a photo of Testa Phone, boasts, 'can be used from Mars'2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:07 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday shares a photo of Testa Phone on Twitter and asked his followers if they would like to use the phone which comes X pre-installed.
Netizens could not keep calm after Musk tweeted in the Tesla phone.
The Tesla CEO informed in a reply to Twitter user that the phone would likely to have connected to Starlink as it only makes sense. After the user named Crypto Infinity said he wanted to have the phone if it’s a satellite phone is connected to the starlink.
Another twitter user named Oder Wat wanted to know if theTesla phone is with"Free Speech" servers!
Another user named Habibi wanted to know if the Tesla Phone runs on xOS. He further said he would 1000% like to use the Tesla Phone if it runs on xOS.
One of the user named Ryan wanted to know the size and weight of the Tesla phone. He tweeted he would love to use the Tesla phone if“It it’s the same size and weight as my beloved iPhone 12 mini."
On which Tesla CEO Musk replied that the phone “would only be better! Never worse."