Home/ Technology / Gadgets/  Elon Musk shares a photo of Testa Phone, boasts, 'can be used from Mars'

Elon Musk shares a photo of Testa Phone, boasts, 'can be used from Mars'

2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:07 PM IST Deepak Upadhyay

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday shares a photo of Testa Phone on Twitter and asked his followers if they would like to use the phone which comes X pre-installed.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Tuesday shares a photo of Testa Phone on Twitter and asked his followers if they would like to use the phone which comes X pre-installed.

Netizens could not keep calm after Musk tweeted in the Tesla phone.

The Tesla CEO informed in a reply to Twitter user that the phone would likely to have connected to Starlink as it only makes sense. After the user named Crypto Infinity said he wanted to have the phone if it’s a satellite phone is connected to the starlink.

Another twitter user named Oder Wat wanted to know if theTesla phone is with"Free Speech" servers!

Another user named Habibi wanted to know if the Tesla Phone runs on xOS. He further said he would 1000% like to use the Tesla Phone if it runs on xOS.

One of the user named Ryan wanted to know the size and weight of the Tesla phone. He tweeted he would love to use the Tesla phone if“It it’s the same size and weight as my beloved iPhone 12 mini."

On which Tesla CEO Musk replied that the phone “would only be better! Never worse."

Replying to another user who wanted to know about the Starlink connectivity“Starlink anywhere in the world...$100/mo unlimited and I am there!"the Tesla CEO said it“would be quite incredible. Maybe you could use it from Mars!"

Since being posted, the tweet has already garnered more than 4.7 million views, 85.7K likes and 6,394 retweets.

Seprately, the Indian officials have advised Elon Musk, who is building a plant in India—to follow Apple in finding “local firms to partner with any Chinese suppliers involved" Reuters reported.

Tesla is in talks with New Delhi about setting up a factory in India but strained India-China ties—after 2020 border clashes—complicate Tesla's plans for bringing in Chinese suppliers crucial for components as India does not have local suppliers for the same. Even Tata Motors imports battery cells from China.

The Indian officials suggested Tesla to emulate the approach of another American MNC Apple in obtaining approvals to bring Chinese suppliers to India through local joint-venture partners as granting approvals for wholly-owned Chinese firms would be difficult due to intense scrutiny of Chinese firms since 2020 border skirmishes between the two countries in Galwan Valley.

Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 10:13 PM IST
