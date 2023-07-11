Endefo expands its product portfolio in India with new earbuds, smartwatches and other devices

Endefo expands its product portfolio in India with new earbuds, smartwatches and other devices2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Dubai-based Endefo has launched six new electronics products in India, including smartwatches, earbuds, a portable speaker, power banks, and a boom box. The devices will be available through Amazon and retail stores from July 15.
Dubai based Endefo has launched six electronics products in India. The line-up includes portable speaker, power banks, earbuds, 3 smartwatch and boom box. The new Endefo smartwatch models are Enfit MAX, Enfit Plus and Enfit BOLD. The devices will be available via Amazon and retail stores - both online and offline across the country from July 15 onwards.
