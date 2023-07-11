Endefo expands its product portfolio in India with new earbuds, smartwatches and other devices

Dubai based Endefo has launched six electronics products in India. The line-up includes portable speaker, power banks, earbuds, 3 smartwatch and boom box. The new Endefo smartwatch models are Enfit MAX, Enfit Plus and Enfit BOLD. The devices will be available via Amazon and retail stores - both online and offline across the country from July 15 onwards.

Enfit MAX Smart Watch is priced at ₹5,999. It features a 1.96-inch screen. The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling feature enabling users to stay connected without reaching for their smartphones. It comes with over 135 sports modes and has 100+ watch faces.

The smartwatch offers features like heart rate monitoring, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities along with camera control, multiple language support, dual screen functionality, voice assistant, and multiple UI modes.

Enfit Plus Smart Watch, on the other hand, is priced at ₹5,999. It has a 1.69-inch screen and a sleek zync alloy body. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. With over 35 sports modes and an extensive collection of 200+ watch faces, the Enfit Plus also offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, and multiple language support.

Enfit BOLD carries a price tag of ₹6,999. The smartwatch has a 1.32-inch display with 360x360 resolution. It supports Bluetooth calling and comes with over 35 sports modes and a wide selection of 200+ watch faces. Enfit BOLD offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, multiple language support, and more.

The Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds which is priced at ₹799 comes powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1. Coming with a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh, the Enbuds 10 offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours. The touch control feature, IPX5 sweat resistance rating, and stereo sound further enhance the overall user experience.

Endefo Glam Wooden Speaker costs ₹899. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0 and offers multiple connectivity options such as AUX, TF, USB, and FM. it boasts of a powerful 12W speaker size and an impedance of 8 ohms. The speaker features a portable design and houses a 1,200mAh battery.

Priced at ₹3,999, Endefo's Entunz Mega Speaker comes with Bluetooth version 5.1 and has support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM. The Entunz Mega Speaker also includes a karaoke wired microphone, enabling users to unleash their inner performer. TWS function and RGB light control add a touch of excitement to the overall audio-visual experience. With an 1,800mAh battery, this speaker provides up to 5 hours of playback time.

The Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker 24W is priced at ₹6,999. With an output RMS of 24W, the speaker is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.1 and offers support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM. Housing a 3,600mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Endefo also introduced the ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank at ₹1,999. The power bank features dual USB output ports and comes with built-in overvoltage and current protection.

The company has also introduced Sound bar SW101 140W at ₹13,999. It comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and has support for HDMI, Optical, USB, and AUX. The sound bar comes with 80W subwoofer and 15W x 4 = 60 W sound bar speakers. Features include a digital display, remote control, and multiple EQ modes.