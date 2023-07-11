Endefo expands its product portfolio in India with new earbuds, smartwatches and other devices

The Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker 24W is priced at ₹6,999. With an output RMS of 24W, the speaker is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.1 and offers support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM. Housing a 3,600mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Endefo also introduced the ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank at ₹1,999. The power bank features dual USB output ports and comes with built-in overvoltage and current protection.

