Winter is here, and as the chill sets in, staying indoors becomes the norm for many. It’s the perfect time to invest in an energy-saving smart TV that not only transforms your binge-watching experience but also helps manage electricity bills effectively. Modern smart TVs combine energy efficiency with advanced features like vibrant displays, integrated streaming apps, and smart modes, making them ideal for long winter evenings.

Choosing the right TV for winter involves balancing functionality, performance, and energy efficiency. From top-rated 5-star models to TVs designed for eco-friendly entertainment, there’s an option to suit every home and budget. Whether you're planning a movie marathon or enjoying your favourite series, these TVs deliver stunning visuals and immersive sound while consuming less power.

Explore the best energy-efficient smart TVs this season to make your indoor time more enjoyable and cost-effective, perfect for Delhi winters or any cold-weather setting.

How do energy-efficient smart TVs help lower heating season power bills?

Energy-efficient smart TVs use less electricity, reducing overall energy consumption during the colder months and helping to lower power bills.

What smart TV features contribute to energy savings in winter?

Look for smart TVs with power-saving modes, automatic brightness adjustment, and energy-efficient LED or QLED displays to minimise electricity use.

Which screen size is best for energy-efficient smart TVs?

Smaller to mid-sized TVs (32-50 inches) tend to be more energy-efficient, making them ideal for smaller spaces while still providing an immersive viewing experience.

Do energy-saving smart TVs still provide quality viewing for binge watching?

Yes, top energy-saving smart TVs deliver excellent picture quality with 4K or Full HD resolution, ensuring a premium viewing experience without the high power consumption.

1. Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN (Black)

The Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm (32) HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MA-AIN offers vibrant visuals and smart connectivity in a compact design. Ideal for binge-watching during Delhi winters, this energy-saving TV combines HD clarity, built-in Google Assistant, and streaming apps for effortless entertainment. Its power-efficient performance ensures lower electricity bills, making it a budget-friendly, eco-conscious choice for cosy winter nights and seamless viewing experiences.

Specifications of Xiaomi Smart TV

Display: 32" HD Ready LED with vibrant visuals.

Smart Features: Google TV, Chromecast, and Assistant built-in.

Audio: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

Efficiency: Low power consumption for reduced bills.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient, reducing electricity costs. Limited to HD Ready resolution, not Full HD. Smart features like Google TV and Chromecast. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms.

2. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)

The Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV combines stunning visuals with energy-saving technology. Enjoy cinematic 4K clarity, immersive sound, and built-in Google TV for seamless streaming. This eco-friendly smart TV offers top-tier energy efficiency, making it perfect for binge-watching your favourites during cold winter nights while keeping electricity costs under control. Upgrade your entertainment with performance and sustainability in mind.

Specifications of Sony 55 inches BRAVIA TV

Display: 55" 4K Ultra HD LED for lifelike clarity.

Smart Features: Google TV with app integration and voice control.

Audio: Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos support.

Energy Efficiency: Designed to consume less power.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD display for superior picture quality. Maybe too large for smaller rooms. Google TV with voice control for easy navigation. Higher price compared to basic models.

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K clarity with vibrant colours. Perfect for winter binge-watching, it combines energy-saving features to help reduce electricity costs. Built-in smart apps and voice control via Bixby make navigating content effortless. This energy-efficient TV offers both impressive performance and savings, making it a great choice for cosy nights in.

Specifications of Samsung 43 inches D Series TV

Display: 43" 4K Ultra HD with Crystal Clear Vivid colours.

Smart Features: Bixby voice control and built-in smart apps.

Audio: Immersive sound with Dolby Digital Plus.

Energy Efficiency: Designed to consume less power for cost savings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD display for clear, vibrant visuals. Smaller size may not suit larger rooms. Energy-efficient design helps reduce power bills. Lacks advanced sound features like Dolby Atmos.

4. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 (Black)

The VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F2 offers an immersive viewing experience with sharp Full HD resolution. Perfect for winter entertainment, it combines energy-saving technology to keep your power bills low. With built-in Android TV and access to streaming apps, this smart TV provides convenience and clarity for your binge-watching sessions, all while helping you manage energy consumption during colder months.

Specifications of VW 40 inches Playwall Frameless Series TV

Display: 40" Full HD with crisp visuals.

Smart Features: Android TV with built-in apps and Google Assistant.

Audio: Clear sound with built-in speakers.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for cost savings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD display for clear, vibrant picture quality. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms. Android TV with easy access to apps and streaming. Lacks advanced audio features like Dolby Atmos.

Also read: Amazon winter specials: Bring the cinema home with the best TVs starting at ₹12,999 with superior picture and sound

5. TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B (Black)

The TCL 79.97 cm (32 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32L4B offers stunning visuals with its HD Ready display and metallic bezel-less design. Perfect for winter binge-watching, it combines smart features like Android TV and built-in streaming apps. This energy-efficient TV helps lower power consumption, making it an ideal choice for cost-effective entertainment during the colder months. Enjoy effortless access to content while saving on electricity bills.

Specifications of TCL 32 inches Metallic LED TV

Display: 32" HD Ready with bezel-less design.

Smart Features: Android TV with built-in apps and Google Assistant.

Audio: Clear sound with integrated speakers.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for cost savings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready display with a bezel-less design for a modern look. Smaller screen size may not be ideal for larger spaces. Android TV with easy access to apps and streaming. Audio quality may not meet expectations for larger rooms.

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE80AKLXL (Titan Gray)

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning 4K visuals with its Brighter Crystal technology. Perfect for winter viewing, it combines energy-efficient features to help reduce electricity bills. With built-in smart apps, voice control, and immersive sound, this TV offers exceptional entertainment while keeping power consumption low. A great choice for vibrant, cost-effective binge-watching during the colder months.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches D Series LED TV

Display: 55" 4K Ultra HD with Brighter Crystal technology.

Smart Features: Built-in apps and voice control.

Audio: Dynamic sound with Dolby Digital Plus.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for cost savings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Dynamic display with Brighter Crystal technology. Maybe too large for smaller rooms. Energy-efficient design helps reduce electricity bills. Lacks advanced sound features like Dolby Atmos.

Also read: Amazon bestsellers: Get great discounts of up to 54% on best smart TVs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more

7. Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B offers breathtaking 4K visuals and smart connectivity for the ultimate viewing experience. Perfect for winter binge-watching, this energy-saving TV helps lower your electricity bills without compromising performance. With built-in Google TV, you can easily stream your favourite content and control your TV with voice commands, all while keeping power consumption to a minimum.

Specifications of Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 43 inches TV

Display: 43" 4K Ultra HD with crisp, clear visuals.

Smart Features: Google TV with voice control and app integration.

Audio: Powerful sound with Dolby Audio.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for reduced bills.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD display for stunning visuals. May not be ideal for smaller spaces. Google TV with voice control and easy app access. Lacks advanced sound features like Dolby Atmos.

8. MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN (Black)

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AFIN offers impressive Full HD clarity for an immersive viewing experience. Designed with energy-saving features, it helps reduce electricity bills during winter months. With built-in Google TV and easy access to streaming apps, this smart TV makes binge-watching effortless. Enjoy sharp visuals, smart functionality, and eco-friendly performance, making it a perfect choice for colder seasons.

Specifications of MI 43 inches A Series LED TV

Display: 43" Full HD with crisp picture quality.

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in apps and voice control.

Audio: Clear sound with integrated speakers.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for cost savings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD display for sharp and vibrant visuals. Lacks 4K resolution for a higher viewing quality. Google TV with easy access to apps and streaming. Audio may not be immersive for larger spaces.

Also read: Up to 53% off on smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Xiaomi and more

9. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 offers vibrant visuals and powerful Dolby Audio. Ideal for winter binge-watching, this energy-efficient TV helps lower power consumption while delivering exceptional picture and sound quality. With Android 14 and 16GB storage, you can enjoy seamless streaming and apps. This smart TV combines top-tier performance with energy savings, making it perfect for cosy nights in.

Specifications of Acer 32 inches V Pro Series HD TV

Display: 32" HD Ready QLED with vibrant colours.

Smart Features: Google TV with Android 14 and built-in apps.

Audio: 30W Dolby Audio for immersive sound.

Storage: 16GB for seamless streaming and apps.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready QLED display with vibrant colours. Smaller screen size may not suit larger rooms. Android 14 with 16GB storage for seamless streaming. Lacks 4K resolution for high-end viewing.

10. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN (Black)

The Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV L43MA-AUIN offers stunning 4K resolution and vibrant visuals for the ultimate viewing experience. Perfect for winter, it combines energy-saving features to reduce power consumption. With Google TV integration, easy app access, and voice control, this smart TV provides seamless entertainment for your binge-watching sessions while helping lower electricity bills. Enjoy a premium experience without compromising on efficiency.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43 inches X Series TV

Display: 43" 4K LED with vibrant picture quality.

Smart Features: Google TV with built-in apps and voice control.

Audio: Clear sound with integrated speakers.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for reduced bills.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K resolution for sharp and detailed visuals. May not suit smaller rooms due to screen size. Google TV with easy access to apps and streaming. Audio quality may not be sufficient for large spaces.

Also read: Comprehensive buying guide to choosing the perfect TV for movies, games, and everything in between

11. LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UR7500PSC offers stunning 4K clarity for an immersive viewing experience. Perfect for colder months, its energy-efficient design helps reduce power consumption. With built-in smart features, you can easily stream your favourite content and control your TV with voice commands. Enjoy vivid visuals and seamless functionality while keeping electricity bills in check during your winter binge-watching sessions.

Specifications of LG 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Display: 50" 4K Ultra HD with crisp, vibrant visuals.

Smart Features: Built-in apps and voice control.

Audio: Clear, immersive sound with integrated speakers.

Energy Efficiency: Low power consumption for reduced electricity bills.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD display for sharp and vibrant visuals. Larger screens may not suit smaller rooms. Smart TV with voice control and easy app access. Lacks advanced sound technology like Dolby Atmos.

Top 3 features of smart TVs

Smart TVs Screen Size Key Features Ideal For Xiaomi Smart TV A 80 cm HD Ready 32 inches HD Ready display, Google TV integration, Energy-efficient Compact spaces, budget-conscious buyers Sony BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED 55 inches 4K Ultra HD, Google TV with voice control, Built-in apps Large rooms, immersive viewing experience Samsung 108 cm D Series Crystal 4K 43 inches 4K Crystal display, Google Assistant, Energy-saving mode Medium-sized rooms, tech enthusiasts VW Playwall Frameless Full HD Android TV 40 inches Frameless design, Full HD, Android Smart TV Modern aesthetic, affordable option TCL 32 inches Metallic Bezel-Less Smart TV 32 inches HD Ready, Android Smart TV, Bezel-less design Small spaces, minimalist setup Samsung 138 cm D Series Brighter Crystal 4K 55 inches 4K Dynamic Crystal display, Smart LED, Energy-efficient Large rooms, energy-conscious buyers Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 4K Ultra HD Google TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD, Google TV, Energy-efficient Medium to large rooms, smart TV lovers MI 108 cm A Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43 inches Full HD display, Google TV, Voice control Budget-friendly, compact entertainment setup Acer 80 cm V Pro Series HD Ready QLED TV 32 inches HD Ready QLED, Android 14, Dolby Audio Small rooms, tech-savvy buyers Xiaomi 108 cm X Series 4K LED Smart TV 43 inches 4K LED display, Google TV, Energy-efficient Mid-sized rooms, eco-conscious users LG 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50 inches 4K Ultra HD, Smart TV with voice control, Energy-efficient Larger spaces, home theater setups

Factors to consider while buying a new smart TV this winter

Energy efficiency : Look for energy-saving modes to reduce heating season power bills.

: Look for energy-saving modes to reduce heating season power bills. Screen size : Choose a size that suits your room layout and viewing distance.

: Choose a size that suits your room layout and viewing distance. Resolution : Opt for 4K or HD displays for a clear, immersive experience.

: Opt for 4K or HD displays for a clear, immersive experience. Smart features : Ensure the TV supports Google TV or other smart platforms for easy access to streaming apps.

: Ensure the TV supports Google TV or other smart platforms for easy access to streaming apps. Audio quality : Check for built-in Dolby or surround sound for better audio.

: Check for built-in Dolby or surround sound for better audio. Connectivity: Ensure multiple HDMI and USB ports for convenient device connections.

Similar articles for you

Check out the best TVs on Amazon and get the best deal to ensure savings on top brands like Sony, LG and more

Samsung Neo QLED 8K, 4K TVs debuts, price starts at ₹1,41,990

Planning to buy a smart television? Here’s why it may prove to be a dumb move

Premium smart TV sales grew 65% during Sept-Nov, says Flipkart

FAQs

Question : What makes a smart TV energy-efficient?

Ans : Energy-efficient smart TVs use advanced display technologies like LED or QLED and feature power-saving modes to reduce energy consumption without compromising picture quality.

Question : Can energy-saving smart TVs still offer great picture quality?

Ans : Yes, energy-saving smart TVs offer excellent resolution (4K or Full HD) and vibrant colours while consuming less power.

Question : How much can I save on power bills with an energy-efficient smart TV?

Ans : The savings depend on usage, but energy-efficient TVs typically consume up to 30% less electricity compared to non-energy-efficient models.

Question : What screen size is ideal for an energy-saving smart TV?

Ans : Smart TVs between 32 and 50 inches are ideal for saving energy while offering a great viewing experience.

Question : Do energy-saving smart TVs support all major streaming apps?

Ans : Yes, most energy-saving smart TVs support popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, ensuring endless entertainment options.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.