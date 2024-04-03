Everybody deserves visual excellence and that’s where we come in! In this buying guide, we’ve curated the top 8 Mi television sets that will heighten your viewing experience on a daily basis. All TVs in our picks are designed to take your entertainment setup to the next level, with each unit offering a seamless mixture of cutting-edge technology and artistic good looks.

These 8 picks have the best-in-class sound, mind-blowing displays, and the latest features so that you make zero compromises while making your next TV purchase. Are you ready to redefine how you enjoy your favourite films, shows, and games? Keep reading to discover the best Mi TVs.

Whether you’re a cinephile, a gamer, or someone who enjoys casual streaming every now and then, these TVs will keep you entertained for the long haul. Our selection of Mi TVs will exceed your expectations and transform your living room into a cinematic oasis. Look no further and dive into a world of endless artistry with these picks!

1. Mi 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN in gorgeous black is worth checking out if you want a new Mi TV. This set can significantly change your viewing experience with crisp Full HD resolution and its seamless integration with Google services. In addition, this smart TV offers a plethora of entertainment options, making it a great companion for movie nights, gaming, and more. Bonus? You get a stylish design and advanced features, making it a versatile addition to any home entertainment setup.

Specifications of Mi 43 inches A Series Full HD Smart Google TV

Screen Size : 108 cm (43 inches)

: 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution : Full HD

: Full HD Smart Features : Smart Google TV integration

: Smart Google TV integration Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD resolution for immersive viewing experience May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models Seamless integration with Google services Screen size may be smaller compared to larger models

2. Mi 43 inches 5A Series Full HD LED TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN in elegant black is engineered for immersion. What can you expect if you buy this TV? To start off, vibrant visuals with its Full HD resolution, coupled with the versatility of Android OS. Still want more? This TV is smart and effortlessly integrates with various apps and services, providing unmatched endless entertainment on a daily basis. It also comes in a sleek design and advanced features, making it the perfect addition to any home entertainment setup!

Specifications of Mi 43 inches 5A Series Full HD LED TV

Screen Size : 108 cm (43 inches)

: 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution : Full HD

: Full HD Operating System : Android

: Android Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for vibrant visuals May lack some premium features found in higher-end models Seamless integration with Android OS for versatile usage Smaller screen size compared to larger models may not suit everyone

3. Mi 32 inches A Series Smart Google TV

The Mi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN in black is the ideal union of innovation with elegance. With this TV, users will be effectively able to immerse themselves in the brilliance of Google TV's smart features. So, if you wish to shut out the outside world and go on a movie binge, this TV is the perfect choice. What do you get with this TV? Crisp HD visuals for non-stop visual treat and a lot of style, making it a statement piece with the best-in-class functions. Boundless entertainment possibilities exist on this TV that integrates with Google services.

Specifications of Mi 32 inches A Series Smart Google TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Smart Features : Google TV integration

: Google TV integration Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp HD visuals for an immersive viewing experience Smaller screen size may not suit everyone's preferences Seamless integration with Google TV for versatile usage May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models

4. Mi 43 inches Horizon Edition Android LED TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L43M6-EI is your next purchase. Wondering how we’re so confident? First off, you get sophisticated looks and the best-in-class features that include a vibrant display with Full HD resolution, complemented by the endless functionality of Android OS. With this TV, you’ll see a wonderful blend of style and innovation, all thanks to its sleek horizon design that can add value to your space. Bonus features include smart functionality and an intuitive interface, allowing you to enjoy limitless entertainment possibilities. Movies, gaming, or browsing, this Mi TV can redefine your home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Mi 43 inches Horizon Edition Android LED TV

Screen Size : 108 cm (43 inches)

: 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution : Full HD

: Full HD Operating System : Android

: Android Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for vibrant and detailed visuals May not offer premium features found in higher-end models Seamless integration with Android OS for versatile usage Some users may prefer TVs with larger screen sizes

5. Mi 40 inches Horizon Edition Full HD LED TV

The Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI is a gorgeous beast. With this TV, you get to enjoy content in crystal-clear detail and vibrant colours with its Full HD resolution, which is made better by the intuitive functionality of Android OS. In addition, this TV is built in a sleek horizon design that can significantly upgrade the aesthetics of any space. What do buyers get? Seamless integration with Android apps and services, along with endless entertainment options. Gaming, movies, or just anything else you need for your daily entertainment, this TV can do it all!

Specifications of Mi 40 inches Horizon Edition Full HD LED TV

Screen Size : 100 cm (40 inches)

: 100 cm (40 inches) Resolution : Full HD

: Full HD Operating System : Android

: Android Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for vibrant and detailed visuals May not offer premium features found in higher-end models Seamless integration with Android OS for versatile usage Some users may prefer larger screen sizes for a more immersive experience

6. Mi 32 inches HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro | L32M7-EAIN in classic black will mark a beautiful addition to your home. If you’re looking for rich visuals and intuitive Android controls, your hunt ends here. With this smart TV, users get an optimal blend of good looks and performance, making it a worthy addition to any modern home. Bonus features? It comes in a compact size and is loaded with smart features, making it a versatile option for various entertainment needs. What are you waiting for? Change how you view content with this Mi TV.

Specifications of Mi 32 inches HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Screen Size : 80 cm (32 inches)

: 80 cm (32 inches) Resolution : HD Ready

: HD Ready Operating System : Android

: Android Colour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid HD Ready resolution for clear visuals Smaller screen size may not suit everyone's preferences Seamless integration with Android OS for versatile usage May lack some advanced features found in higher-end models

7. Mi 43 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is an audio visual delight and boasts Dolby Vision and 30W Dolby Atmos sound, all encased in a sleek grey design. Users can immerse themselves in breathtaking 4K visuals and impressive audio that can significantly impact your viewing experience, making it miles better than any other TV possibly could. What else do you get? The power of Android TV will let you access a world of content and apps effortlessly. In addition, this TV seamlessly blends impressive visuals, captivating sound, and seamless smart features for a viewing experience unlike any other.

Specifications of Mi 43 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

Screen Size : 108 cm (43 inches)

: 108 cm (43 inches) Resolution : 4K

: 4K Sound : 30W Dolby Atmos

: 30W Dolby Atmos Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound May be relatively expensive compared to lower-end models Seamless integration with Android TV for versatile usage Advanced features may not be necessary for all users

8. Mi 55 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV features Dolby Vision and 40W Dolby Atmos sound and is available in an elegant grey design. What do you get with this TV? Gorgeous 4K visuals and immersive audio enrich every viewing experience while the versatility of Android TV allows you to access a wide range of content and apps effortlessly. What else could you do with this TV? Enjoy breathtaking visuals, captivating audio, and a host of smart features that will change how you consume content on the daily.

Specifications of Mi 55 inches 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

Screen Size : 138.8 cm (55 inches)

: 138.8 cm (55 inches) Resolution : 4K

: 4K Sound : 40W Dolby Atmos

: 40W Dolby Atmos Colour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound May have a higher price point compared to similar models Seamless integration with Android TV for versatile usage Advanced features may not be necessary for all users

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Screen Size Display Details Colour MI A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD resolution, Smart Google TV integration Black MI 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD resolution, Smart Android TV Black MI A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready resolution, Smart Google TV integration Black Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A L43M6-EI 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD resolution, Android OS Black Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A L40M6-EI 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD resolution, Android OS Black MI HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 5A Pro L32M7-EAIN 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready resolution, Smart Android TV Black Mi 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision 108 cm (43 inches) 4K resolution, Dolby Vision Grey Mi 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Grey

Best value for money

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN in Black offers great value for money. With its Full HD resolution and smart Android TV integration, this Mi TV is capable of delivering unmatched viewing experiences. Its sleek design and advanced features make it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking high-quality entertainment solutions.

Best overall choice

The MI 108 cm (43 inches) A Series Full HD Smart Google TV L43M8-5AIN in black stands out as the best overall product. This product features Full HD resolution and smart Google TV integration, allowing it to offer easy entertainment access. In addition, its slim design and advanced features make it a top choice for consumers seeking superior performance and convenience in their home entertainment setup.

How to find the best Mi TV

To find the best Mi TV, consider factors like screen size, resolution, smart features, and budget. Assess the screen size suitable for your space and viewing preferences. It’s prudent to opt for higher resolutions like 4K for clearer images. Also, look for smart features such as Android TV integration and finally, compare prices to ensure you get the best value for your budget.

FAQs

Question : What screen sizes are available for Mi TVs?

Ans : Mi TVs are available in various screen sizes ranging from compact 32 inches to larger 55 inches, catering to different viewing preferences and room sizes.

Question : Do Mi TVs support streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video?

Ans : Yes, Mi TVs come with built-in support for popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and many others, allowing you to access a wide range of content.

Question : Can I connect external devices to a Mi TV?

Ans : Absolutely. Mi TVs are equipped with multiple HDMI and USB ports, enabling you to connect external devices such as gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and USB drives for seamless multimedia playback.

Question : What smart features do Mi TVs offer?

Ans : Mi TVs run on Android TV OS, providing access to a vast ecosystem of apps and games through the Google Play Store. They also feature built-in Chromecast support for easy casting from your smartphone or tablet.

Question : Do Mi TVs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Mi TVs typically come with a standard warranty period, usually ranging from 1 to 2 years depending on the model. Additionally, Mi offers extended warranty plans for further coverage and peace of mind.

