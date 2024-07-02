Sudden power cuts can be frustrating, avoid them with the best power backup solution from Amazon. Check out the top inverters, batteries, and combos for your home and never have a dark minute.

During hot summer months, power requirement in India surges tremendously. In such times, appliances like fans, air conditioner, and air coolers are utilised heavily, putting a load on the power supply of an area, city or state. This results in frequent power outages, lower voltages and other power related complications. The constant supply gap in power can affect the appliances at our home. An inverter is a clear solution for all these problems.

Going out in the market to look for a new power backup option can be challenging due to the multiple options available. The salesperson might also convince you to invest in a lesser known brand or model. Buying an inverter online can be a better and safer option. We have curated a list of complete power backup solutions for you including inverters, batteries and combos that will save you money and the irritation of being without power. Check out our picks of inverters, batteries and combos that you can consider before deciding to invest in one.

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 inverter is a reliable power backup solution that delivers pure sine wave output, making it safe for sensitive electronics. With a 900VA capacity and compatibility with batteries ranging from 80Ah to 220Ah, it can handle various household appliances. The digital display provides real-time information on backup and charging time. However, some users have reported heating and charging issues, indicating that performance can be inconsistent.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+: Inverter Type: Pure Sinewave

Capacity: 900VA/12V

Peak Load: 756W

Battery Compatibility: 80Ah - 220Ah (12V)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output for sensitive electronics Some users report heating and charging issues Digital display for easy monitoring

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter's appearance, LED, and overall value. However, some have experienced heating and charging problems, while others find it noisy during operation.

Why choose this product?

Choose this inverter if you need a reliable backup power solution with a pure sine wave output for sensitive electronics. Its digital display and wide battery compatibility are additional advantages. However, be aware of potential heating and charging issues.

The Luminous Zolt 1100 inverter is a budget-friendly option for basic power backup needs. Its sine wave technology makes it suitable for most household appliances. With a 900VA capacity, it can handle a moderate load during power outages. Its compact size and simple design make it easy to install and use. However, some users have reported issues with battery charging due to the trickle charging technology. Some users have also reported constant heating in the battery.

Specifications of Luminous Zolt: Inverter Type: Sine Wave

Capacity: 900VA/12V

Peak Load: 756W

Battery Compatibility: 80Ah - 220Ah (12V)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Some users report battery charging issues Sine wave technology for most appliances Heating issues with battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter's value for money and ease of installation. However, some have experienced battery charging problems, and others have noted the lack of a display as a drawback.

Why choose this product?

Choose this inverter if you're on a budget and need a basic power backup solution for a moderate load. Its sine wave technology and compact design make it a practical choice. Be aware of potential battery charging issues and the absence of a display.

The V-Guard Prime 1150 is a dependable pure sine wave inverter, suitable for powering sensitive electronics during power outages. With a capacity of 1000VA and a peak load of 800 watts, it can handle a refrigerator, TV, fans, lights, and other appliances. It features a battery water topping reminder and a high-performance selection switch. However, some users find it a bit noisy, and its two-year warranty might not be as long as some competitors offer.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter: Inverter Type: Pure sine wave

Capacity: 1000VA/12V

Maximum Peak Load: 800 Watts

Battery Compatibility: 80Ah-220Ah (12V)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output for sensitive electronics Some users find it a bit noisy Handles a variety of appliances Two-year warranty might not be as long as some competitors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the inverter's appearance, ease of installation, and compact size. Some praise its quality, while others are disappointed with the durability.

Why choose this product?

Choose the V-Guard Prime 1150 if you need a reliable pure sine wave inverter for sensitive electronics and a variety of appliances. It's easy to install and use, but be aware of potential noise issues.

The Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 is a high-capacity tubular inverter battery designed for extended power backup. With a capacity of 200Ah, it can provide long hours of backup during power outages. Its rugged construction and six water level indicators ensure durability and easy maintenance. However, as a standalone battery, it requires a compatible inverter to function.

Specifications of Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery: Capacity: 200Ah/12V

Type: Tall Tubular

Warranty: 36 months (18 Months(flat)+18(Pro-rata))

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity for extended backup Requires a compatible inverter Rugged construction for durability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery's quality and value for money. However, some have expressed concerns about after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 if you need a high-capacity and durable battery for extended power backup during outages. It's a good value for money option, but ensure you have a compatible inverter to use it with.

The Genus Hallabol GTT200 tall tubular battery offers an attractive proposition with its impressive 72-month warranty, providing peace of mind for long-term use. The 165Ah capacity ensures sufficient backup power for most households during outages. Its tubular design enhances durability and performance. However, being a standalone battery, it requires a compatible inverter.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT200: Capacity: 165Ah/12V

Type: Tall Tubular

Warranty: 72 Months (42 Months FOC + 30 Months Pro-Rata)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 72-month warranty for long-term peace of mind Requires a compatible inverter 165Ah capacity for ample backup power

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery's quality, backup time, fast charging, and overall performance. However, limited reviews are available for a comprehensive assessment.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Genus Hallabol GTT200 if you prioritise a long warranty period and reliable backup power. It's a good option for those who want a durable and high-performing battery for their inverter system.

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 combo, with its 900VA pure sine wave inverter and 150Ah tall tubular battery, offers a complete and convenient power backup solution. The pure sine wave output ensures compatibility with sensitive electronics, while the 150Ah battery delivers ample backup during outages. The included trolley adds to the convenience, making it easy to move the unit around. However, some users have reported issues with battery life and service.

Specifications of Lenovo Zelio+ 1100 + battery Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 150 Ah

Technology: Pure Sine Wave

Additional Features: LCD display, trolley

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave technology Some users report issues with battery life and service Ample backup power with 150Ah battery

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the combo's quality, backup time, and durability. However, some have reported concerns about battery life and after-sales service.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Luminous combo if you're looking for a complete power backup solution with a pure sine wave inverter, high-capacity battery, and convenient trolley. Be mindful of the potential issues with battery life and service reported by some users.

The Luminous Zolt 1100 combo offers a solid power backup solution with a 900VA pure sine wave inverter and a 200Ah tall tubular battery. This combination provides ample power for various home appliances during outages. The pure sine wave output ensures the safe operation of sensitive electronics, and the LCD display offers convenient monitoring. However, some users have expressed concerns about the trolley's sturdiness, suggesting potential durability issues.

Specifications of Luminous Zolt + Battery Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 200Ah

Technology: Pure Sine Wave

Additional Features: LCD display, trolley

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output for all appliances Trolley durability concerns High-capacity 200Ah battery for extended backup

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the combo's value, backup time, and consistent power delivery. However, some have raised concerns about the trolley's sturdiness and build quality, along with the ease of installation and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Luminous combo if you prioritise long backup time and a pure sine wave inverter for sensitive electronics. Consider reinforcing the trolley for enhanced durability.

The Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 combo is a compact and budget-friendly solution for basic power backup needs. Its 600VA square wave inverter is suitable for powering essential appliances like fans, lights, and televisions. The 120Ah short tubular battery provides a decent backup duration for smaller households. The combo's affordability and ease of installation make it an attractive option. However, the square wave output might not be suitable for sensitive electronics.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 Square Wave 600VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000 Battery: Inverter Capacity: 600VA/12V

Battery Capacity: 120Ah

Technology: Square Wave

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and compact Square wave output, not ideal for sensitive electronics Easy to install and operate Limited backup for high-power appliances

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the combo's affordability, ease of installation, and performance for basic appliances. Some users mention the limited power output and square wave technology as drawbacks.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Luminous combo if you're looking for an affordable and simple backup solution for basic appliances in a small household or office.

Best 3 features of top power backup options

Best power backup option Nature Brand Special Feature Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter Inverter Luminous Pure sine wave, digital display Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter Inverter Luminous Sine wave, compact design V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter Inverter V-Guard Pure sine wave, battery water reminder Luminous Red Charge RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery Battery Luminous 200Ah capacity, 36-month warranty Genus Hallabol GTT200 Tall Tubular 165 Ah Inverter Battery Battery Genus 72-month warranty Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Zelio+ 1100, RC 18000 150Ah) with Trolley Combo Luminous Pure sine wave, trolley Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Zolt 1100, RC 25000 200Ah) with Trolley Combo Luminous Pure sine wave, LCD display Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 (600VA Inverter + RC 15000ST 120Ah Battery) Combo Luminous Affordable, compact design

Best value for money power backup option The Luminous Eco Watt Neo 700 combo stands out as the best value option, offering a budget-friendly solution for basic power backup needs. Its 600VA square wave inverter is suitable for powering essential appliances, and the 120Ah battery provides decent backup duration. While the square wave output might not be ideal for sensitive electronics, the affordability and ease of installation make it a practical choice for budget-minded consumers.

Best overall power backup option The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sinewave 900VA/12V Inverter emerges as the best overall choice for reliable power backup. Its pure sine wave output ensures compatibility with all appliances, including sensitive electronics. The digital display provides real-time information on backup and charging time, making it convenient to monitor. While some users have reported heating and charging issues, the overall positive feedback and the inverter's ability to handle a wide range of appliances make it a top pick for those seeking a dependable power backup solution.

Factors to Keep in Mind While Choosing the Best Power Backup Option: Capacity: Determine the total wattage of appliances you need to power during an outage to choose the right inverter capacity (VA rating).

Battery Type and Capacity (Ah): Consider the desired backup time and choose a battery with sufficient capacity (Ah) to meet your needs.

Inverter Technology: Pure sine wave inverters are suitable for all appliances, including sensitive electronics. Square wave inverters are more affordable, but might not be compatible with certain devices.

Additional Features: Look for features like a digital display for monitoring, battery water level indicators, and overload protection.

Brand Reputation and Warranty: Choose a reputable brand with a good track record and a comprehensive warranty.

FAQs Question : How long will an inverter battery last? Ans : The backup time depends on the battery capacity, the load connected, and the inverter's efficiency. You can calculate approximate backup time using online calculators. Question : Can I use any type of battery with any inverter? Ans : No, it's important to match the battery type and voltage with the inverter specifications. Question : Do I need to add distilled water to my inverter battery? Ans : Yes, if you have a lead-acid battery, you'll need to top up distilled water regularly to maintain its performance and lifespan. Question : How often should I replace my inverter battery? Ans : The lifespan of an inverter battery typically ranges from 3 to 5 years, depending on usage and maintenance. Question : Can I install an inverter and battery myself? Ans : While some models offer DIY installation kits, it's recommended to have a professional install them to ensure safety and proper functioning.

