Entry-level Nokia C12 Plus debuts in India with Android 12 Go Edition2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM IST
- Nokia C12 Plus packs 2GB RAM paired with 32GB internal storage. The handset carries a price tag of ₹7,999.
HMD Global-owned Nokia has expanded its smartphone range in India. The company has launched Nokia C12 Plus in the country. It is an entry-level phone that comes powered by Unisoc octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Go edition.
