HMD Global-owned Nokia has expanded its smartphone range in India. The company has launched Nokia C12 Plus in the country. It is an entry-level phone that comes powered by Unisoc octa-core processor. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Go edition.

Nokia C12 Plus price and availability

Nokia C12 Plus packs 2GB RAM paired with 32GB internal storage. The handset carries a price tag of ₹7,999. Light Mint, Charcoal, and Dark Cyan are the colour variants of the phone that a buyer can choose from.

The company has not revealed any details about the availability of Nokia C12 Plus.

Nokia C12 Plus specifications

Nokia C12 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution. The handset has a water drop style notch on the front housing the front camera. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc octa-core processor with a maximum clock frequency of 1.6Hz.

The handset is equipped with 2GB RAM and offers 32GB storage. To perform camera duties, Nokia C12 Plus boasts of an 8MP camera at the front with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 5MP camera at the front.

On the battery front, the device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.2, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are some of the connectivity features available on the phone. The phone runs on Android 12 Go Edition.

In a related news, Nokia has introduced a new user interface called Pure UI for its upcoming B2B and enterprise products, but it will not be available on Nokia smartphones produced by HMD Global. According to Nokia's official website, Pure UI features a minimalist design and a distinct appearance that prioritizes ease of use.

According to the brand, the design language of Nokia Pure UI is intended to be consistent, adaptable, and forward-thinking, with a sleek and minimalist look. The complete look is defined by various elements, starting from layouts and guidelines. The Nokia Pure typeface is a critical component of the new design and will be used throughout the UI.