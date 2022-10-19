Smartphone brand Oppo has expanded its A-series phones in India with the launch of Oppo A17k. The handset is a cheaper alternative to the low-end Oppo A17 that was launched in September this year. Oppo A17k is powered by a MediaTek processor and features a single camera at the back for photography.

Oppo A17k packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹10,499. It can be purchased online via major e-commerce retailers and Oppo’s official website. It is currently listed as ‘Coming soon’ on the website and is likely to be available in the next few days. It will also be available at retail stores across the country. Gold and Navy Blue are the colour variants of the handset.

Oppo A17k features

Oppo A17k comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen featuring an HD+ resolution. The phone’s display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with 600 nits of peak brightness. The handset runs on the company’s own ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 operating system.

Oppo A17k comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device’s storage is expandable up to 1TB storage. To perform camera duties, the smartphone boasts of a 5MP selfie camera at the front. On the rear, there is a single camera with 8MP sensor.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and features IPX4 rating which means the device is water resistant. The handset is equipped with a side mounted fingerprint sensor and offers up to 4GB expandable RAM.

To compare, Oppo A17, which debuted last month is a dual SIM phone. It runs on the company’s own ColorOS 12.1.1 based on Android 12 operating system. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, the smartphone is equipped with a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 720x1,612 pixel resolution. The screen offers up to 60Hz refresh rate and 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio.