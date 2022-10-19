Entry-level Oppo A17k debuts in India with 8MP camera: Specs and other details2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM IST
- Oppo A17k packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹10,499.
Smartphone brand Oppo has expanded its A-series phones in India with the launch of Oppo A17k. The handset is a cheaper alternative to the low-end Oppo A17 that was launched in September this year. Oppo A17k is powered by a MediaTek processor and features a single camera at the back for photography.