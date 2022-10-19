Entry-level Oppo A17k debuts in India with 8MP camera: Specs and other details

Oppo A17k packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹10,499. It can be purchased online via major e-commerce retailers and Oppo’s official website. It is currently listed as ‘Coming soon’ on the website and is likely to be available in the next few days. It will also be available at retail stores across the country. Gold and Navy Blue are the colour variants of the handset.