Discover a wide range of printers featuring speed and wireless connectivity. Choose amongst other brands’ printers vs Epson 3210 printers, with this easy guide to make up for all your printing needs at maximum comfort and convenience at your home & office.

In today's digital era, printers represent a significant tool for personal and business use, as they let you easily get a physical result from your digital content and take advantage of the unique opportunities that only a physical text can offer. Nevertheless, given the presence of a multitude of leading printers like Epson 3210 printer, HP laserjet, Canon printer etc on the market it can sometimes be an overwhelming task to choose the best printer to buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It doesn’t matter whether you are a student in search of a reliable printer or a business owner who needs a multifunctional one, or you are a photographer who requires high-quality photo prints, this article will be your best guide to buy the perfect printer like Epson 3210 printer that matches your needs. Now, together let us dive deep into the ocean of printer technology and discover what printer solution will work out for you, taking into consideration your specific requirements.

1. Canon PIXMA E477 Printer

Canon PIXMA E477 is an inkjet printer that can print, make scans and copy documents. It includes Wi-Fi and USB connectivity like an Epson 3210 printer to make data transfers run seamlessly. Get high-speed prints at low costs, with outstanding output of 4 ppm (colour) and 8 ppm (black and white) laser prints.

This printer offers several paper sizes and has other useful features like PictBridge compatibility to Portrait and landscape printouts and an auto power-on button. The modular setup and small design make it an affordable printer for students and household use.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 Printer:

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Model Name: Pixma

Pixma Item Weight: 3500 Grams

3500 Grams Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low cost cartridge Slow printing speed Auto power on

2. HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer

HP Laserjet M126a is a multipurpose monochrome laser printer that includes printing, faxing and scanning functions. This is made possible with the use of USB connectivity as various devices are now made easier to connect for printing. Catch the fast monochrome prints like you can do with an Epson 3210 printer, which is capable of uproarious speed when you use them under conditions of high volume. The flatbed scanner is added to draft documents conveniently.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer:

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Model Name: 126a

126a Item Weight: 8000 Grams

8000 Grams Warranty:1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 3-in-1 Print, Copy, Scan Lack of colour printing Compact & Affordable

3. HP Deskjet 2820 Printer

HP Deskjet 2820 is a multifunctional inkjet printer that enables print, scan and copy. It is packed with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity-like technology which allows for quick and simple setup while providing uninterrupted printing across devices and makes it easy to use printers for home use and office use.

Enjoy sharp prints for documents and images as fast as 7.50 ppm (Monochrome) and 5.15 ppm (Colour). This printer comes in a compact design just like the Epson 3210 printer and supports paper sizes of your choosing, and features like auto duplex printing.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2820 Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Model Name: HP DESKJET 2820 ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER:IN-EN

HP DESKJET 2820 ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER:IN-EN Item Weight: 3420 Grams

3420 Grams Warranty:1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Network ready Limited printing speed Auto Duplex

4. Brother HL-L2321D Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D is a single kit printer having the ability to print in monochrome and deliver extra print-outs with lesser expenses on ink. Unlike the Epson 3210 printer, it also supports USB connectivity which lays certain tips for smooth printing from any device. Satisfied by the 30 ppm printing speed, this is an affordable printer for students, home use and offices.

The auto duplex function is time and paper-saving paper, meanwhile, contributing to a higher productivity level. A printer of this type can use different papers and it is supported with several functional features including 2-sided printing.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Printer:

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: Laser

Laser Item Weight: 6.8 Kg

6.8 Kg Product Dimensions: 14D x 14.2W x 7.2H cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Duplex printing Lack of multi-functionality Single function

5. Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 Printer

The Epson 3210 printer through its 5-star rating of USB connectivity and Epson Heat-Free Technology, is at the forefront of a low-cost high-quality print. High print speed is maintained at 17 ppm for the Colour and 26 ppm for the Monochrome, while the quality is not compromised.

Epson 3210 printer is an all-in-one printer that also gives the users a scanner and copier functionality, most likely increasing its usage. The refilling of a cartridge replaces the printing of a new one by the printer, hence taking up less space and making it an easy-to-use printer for home use.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 Printer:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Printing Technology : Epson Heat-Free Technology

: Epson Heat-Free Technology Item Weight : 5500 Grams

: 5500 Grams Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Refillable Ink Tank Expensive Eco-friendly

6. HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Printer like Epson 3210 printer comes with USB connectivity that makes all tedious operations like printing, scanning and copying fast and easy. It has high-speed operation with printing speeds of up to 12 ppm (Black) and 5 ppm (Color). In addition, operating system compatibility allows users to seamlessly transfer their data from Windows 11 to Windows 10, thereby maintaining data privacy and security.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Colour Printer:

Connectivity Technology : USB

: USB Item Weight : 5030 Grams

: 5030 Grams Product Dimensions : 58.1D x 43.4W x 25.9H cm

: 58.1D x 43.4W x 25.9H cm Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid USB connectivity Limited print speed Fast printing

7. Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Printer

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a monochrome laser printer with capabilities to print, scan, and photocopy. It works seamlessly on numerous devices, including the ease of connection via USB just like the Epson 3210 printer.

The printing speeds up to 30 ppm make it a perfect choice for offices & home use. It supports different paper sizes & has extra functions like duplicating IDs and also high-resolution scanning.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Printer:

Printing Technology: Laser

Laser Model Name-DCP: L2520D

L2520D Item Weight: 9.7 Kg

9.7 Kg Warranty:1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Auto Duplex Printing No colour printing USB connectivity

8. HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 in comparison to Epson 3210 printer is designed to provide the convenience of a printer with the usefulness of a copier and scanner for the whole family. Tree high on designs and sharp reads with HP Original Cartridges.

The printing speed of up to 7.5 ppm (black) and 5.5 ppm (colour), is perfect for handling busy tasks. This printer supports multiple paper sizes and additionally includes options like a friendly Icon LCD and LED indicator lights.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer:

Connectivity Technology: USB

USB Printing Technology: HP Thermal Inkjet

HP Thermal Inkjet Item Weight: 4500 gm

4500 gm Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Self Reset Dual Band Relatively Slow print output Smart App Setup

9. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M128fw Printer

In the list of best printers to buy including the Epson 3210 printer, the HP LaserJet multifunction monochrome laser printer also stands out with networking, USB connectivity, or wireless options that allow it to perform those vital printing, scanning, copying, and faxing features hassle-free.

It gives black and white prints at the speed of 20 pages per minute with the capacity of the print engine to deal with large tasks. Besides, this printer adds a flatbed scanner for quick document scanning. Capable of digesting 35-sheets of documents, it works through either single-sided or double-sided placed documents.

Specifications of HP LaserJet Pro MFP M128fw Printer:

Connectivity Technology: USB, Network

USB, Network Model Name: MFP M128fw

MFP M128fw Item Weight: 11.1 Kg

11.1 Kg Warranty:1 year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hi-speed printing No colour output Backlit graphical touch screen

10. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Printer

The Canon PIXMA printer features printing, scanning, and copying features. With the convenience of Wi-Fi & fast USB connectivity, print freely from any location with no restrictions, and enjoy the quality of refillable ink banks.

It prints up to 6 ppm in colour and an impressive 11 ppm in monochrome and makes one of the best buys just like Epson 3210 printer. It prints papers of different sizes and its display screen shows information for instance the last number of pages printed.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Printer:

Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB

Wi-Fi, USB Printing Technology: Inkjet

Inkjet Model Name: PIXMA G3770

PIXMA G3770 Item Weight: 6 Kg

6 Kg Warranty:1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Display Screen Relatively slow printing speed Borderless Printing

Top 3 features for you

Product Connectivity Printing Technology Warranty (Year) Canon PIXMA E477 Printer Wi-Fi, USB Inkjet 1 HP Laserjet M126a B&W Printer USB Laser 1 HP Deskjet 2820 Printer Wi-Fi, USB Inkjet 1 Brother HL-L2321D Printer USB Laser 1 Epson 3210 Printer USB Epson Heat-Free 1 HP Smart Tank 529 AIO Printer USB HP Thermal Inkjet 1 Brother DCP-L2520D Printer USB Laser 1 HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 Printer USB HP Thermal Inkjet 1 HP LaserJet Pro MFP M128fw Printer USB, Network Laser 1 Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 Printer Wi-Fi, USB Inkjet 1

Best overall product It is the Epson 3210 printer to be crowned as the top overall product. This printer is a true game-changer with the built-in Heat-Free Technology and additional refillable ink tanks. The multifunction (printing, scanning, and copying) capabilities and high-speed printing of up to 17 ppm (Colour) and up to 26 ppm (Monochrome) distinguish it. It also has the additional advantage of tear-off pages below section which implies that the cartridge is spill free and hence the cost per page in the long run is low.

Best value for money HP's Deskjet 2820 Printer with its optical performance is a top-notch option for budget-conscious buyers. Facilitated with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, you are going to get clean prints processed at the speed of 7.5 ppm (black-and-white) and 5.15 ppm (colour). Its compact design and ease-of-set-up further contribute to its attractiveness making it an affordable printer for students, homeowners etc.

How to Choose The Right Kitchen Chimney? Here are some key pointers to consider when choosing the best printer to buy:

Printer Type : Based on the purposes of your printings, make a choice between inkjet and laser printers.

: Based on the purposes of your printings, make a choice between inkjet and laser printers. All-in-One vs. Single Function : Multifunctional printers have great versatility, but also tend to be more expensive. On the contrary, single-function printers are more inexpensive and are usually for specific use only.

: Multifunctional printers have great versatility, but also tend to be more expensive. On the contrary, single-function printers are more inexpensive and are usually for specific use only. Connectivity Options : Select a printer that is compatible with your hardware such as laptops, computers, and tablets and combines network facilities for easy printing from multiple sources.

: Select a printer that is compatible with your hardware such as laptops, computers, and tablets and combines network facilities for easy printing from multiple sources. Identify Your Printing Needs : Consider print volumes, frequency and types of documents while buying a printer such as Epson 3210 printer.

: Consider print volumes, frequency and types of documents while buying a printer such as Epson 3210 printer. Print Quality and Speed: Analyse the printer print quality and resolution speed.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between inkjet and laser printers? Ans : Inkjet printers use liquid ink for colour printing whereas laser printers use toner powder for text, faster for high-volume printing. Question : How do I connect my printer to my computer? Ans : You can connect it Via USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or Bluetooth, following setup instructions. Question : How can I reduce printing costs? Ans : It can be done by opting for low-cost cartridges, use duplex printing, and print in draft mode. Question : What is the difference between DPI and PPM? Ans : DPI stands for Dots per inch for print resolution & PPM stands for Pages per minute for printing speed.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!