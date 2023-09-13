comScore
In a world where access to safe and pure drinking water is fundamental for healthy living, Eureka Forbes has consistently stood as a beacon of trust and innovation. With an extensive range of water purifiers designed to cater to various water sources and purification needs, choosing the right Eureka Forbes water purifier is a crucial step towards ensuring the well-being of your loved ones.

Eureka Forbes, a pioneer in the water purification industry, has garnered the trust of millions of households in India. Their commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, efficient purification processes, and constant innovation has made them a household name.

In this guide, we will explore the top choices among Eureka Forbes water purifiers, highlighting their key features, purification technologies, and suitability for different water sources. By the end, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision and take a significant step toward a healthier lifestyle with Eureka Forbes water purifiers.

1. Aquaguard Aura

The Aquaguard Aura water purifier from Eureka Forbes is a versatile solution for ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water. With a powerful combination of RO, UV, UF, and MTDS (Taste Adjuster) technologies, it offers comprehensive purification, removing contaminants, viruses, and bacteria. The patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology enhances the water's taste while boosting immunity. The Mineral Guard Technology retains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. This purifier suits various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, and is effective for TDS levels up to 2000 PPM.

Specifications:

Purification: RO+UV+UF+MTDS

Storage Capacity: 7 litres

Suitable for TDS up to 2000 PPM

Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology

Mineral Guard Technology

ProsCons
Comprehensive 8-stage purificationRequires professional installation
Retains essential minerals 

2. Aquaguard Marvel NXT

The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper water purifier from Eureka Forbes is a reliable choice for clean and safe drinking water. Its advanced RO+UV+UF+MTDS technology ensures comprehensive purification, removing contaminants, viruses, and bacteria, including new-age pollutants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. The patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology enriches the water with essential minerals, enhancing taste and immunity. The Mineral Guard Technology retains vital minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Suitable for various water sources, it handles TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. With a 6.2-litres storage tank and LED indicators, it's a convenient and eco-friendly choice, saving up to 60% of water.

Specifications:

Purification: RO+UV+UF+MTDS

Storage Capacity: 6.2 litres

Suitable for TDS up to 2000 PPM

Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology

Mineral Guard Technology

ProsCons
Comprehensive 7-stage purificationRelatively higher initial cost
Taste Adjuster for customized water taste 

3. AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV water purifier by Eureka Forbes is a dependable choice for clean and safe drinking water. It employs advanced RO+UV+MTDS technology to effectively eliminate contaminants, bacteria, and viruses, including modern pollutants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. The taste adjuster ensures your water tastes just right, regardless of the source. Suitable for all water types, it handles TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. With a 6-litre storage capacity, LED indicators for convenience, and eco-friendly water-saving technology, it's a practical and efficient solution.

Specifications:

Purification: RO+UV+MTDS

Storage Capacity: 6 litres

Suitable for TDS up to 2000 PPM

ProsCons
Comprehensive 7-stage purificationRelatively higher initial cost
LED indicators for convenience 

4. AquaguardSure Delight NXT UV+UF

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF water purifier from Eureka Forbes is designed for municipal water with a TDS below 200 PPM, making it unsuitable for borewell and tanker water. It offers 5-stage purification and has a generous 6-litre storage capacity. LED indicators provide alerts for tank full, service due, and cartridge replacement, ensuring convenience. While lacking RO functionality, its UV e-boiling and UF filtration make it effective against viruses and bacteria. It's a flexible and straightforward solution for safe drinking water.

Specifications:

Purification: UV+UF

Storage Capacity: 6 litres

Suitable for municipal water with TDS below 200 PPM

ProsCons
Effective UV and UF purificationNot suitable for borewell or tanker water
LED indicators for convenienceLacks RO purification for higher TDS levels

5. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance is a compact and functional RO+UV+TDS water purifier with a 7-litre capacity. Its minimal appearance in black and white blends well with any kitchen. The purifier efficiently removes impurities, ensuring safe drinking water. However, it has a relatively high water wastage rate, with 650 ml wasted for every litre purified. Nevertheless, it's a reliable choice for essential water purification.

Specifications:

Type: Electric with storage

Technology: RO+UV+TDS Mineralizer water purification

Capacity: 7 litres

ProsCons
Compact and minimal designHigh water wastage rate
Effective RO+UV purification 

6. EUREKA FORBES AQUAGUARD WATER PURIFIER NEO

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Neo UV+UF water purifier offers a sleek and matte black design that complements any kitchen. With UV and UF purification, it's ideal for municipal water sources. However, it's important to note that it's not suitable for tanker or borewell water. The 6.2-litre capacity is sufficient for small households looking for reliable water purification.

Specifications:

Special Feature: UV, UF

Capacity: 6.2 litres

ProsCons
Stylish matte black designNot suitable for tanker or borewell water sources
Effective UV+UF purification 

7. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze is a versatile water purifier that goes beyond basic purification. It delivers clean and safe drinking water additionally offering the convenience of dispensing hot water at 80°C, making it perfect for a quick cup of tea or coffee. The 7-stage purification process and patented Active Copper Technology ensures the water you drink is not only pure but also enriched with essential minerals. The stainless steel tank adds durability, and the transparent tank lets you monitor water levels. However, it's important to note that it's only suitable for municipal water sources.

Specifications:

7-stage purification

Stainless steel tank

Hot water dispensing at 80°C

ProsCons
Hot water functionalityNot suitable for borewell or tanker water sources
Active Copper Technology 

8. Aquaguard Mist NXT

The Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ inline water purifier by Eureka Forbes is a budget-friendly solution for households with low TDS municipal water. It effectively removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and disease-causing microorganisms through UV e-boiling. This compact purifier is wall-mountable or can be placed on the countertop, saving space. It even notifies you when it requires servicing, and with the Eureka Forbes service app, booking a service request is hassle-free. With a 1-year warranty and a lifespan of up to 1 year or 6000 litres, it offers both affordability and convenience.

Specifications:

Suitable for TDS up to 200 mg/L

UV purification

Compact design

ProsCons
AffordableLimited to low TDS municipal water
Compact and space-saving 

9. Aquaguard Ritz

Is toughness and durability a concern when choosing a water purifier? The Aquaguard Ritz by Eureka Forbes boasts a high-grade 304 stainless steel tank used in surgical instruments, ensuring corrosion-free, tough, and durable performance. With RO+UV technology, it effectively removes contaminants, while the patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster and Mineral Guard technologies infuse essential minerals for a safe and healthy blend. This versatile purifier suits all water sources, from borewell to municipal, with TDS up to 2000 PPM, saving up to 60% water.

Specifications:

RO+UV+MTDS purification

5.5 litres storage tank

ProsCons
Durable stainless steel tankNone
Active Copper+Zinc Booster 

Best 3 features for you

Product NameFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Aquaguard AuraRO+UV+UF TechnologyMineral Guard TechnologyTaste Adjuster (MTDS) Controller
Aquaguard Marvel NXTRO+UV+UF TechnologyActive Copper TechnologyMineral Guard Technology
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXTRO+UV+TDS TechnologyCompact DesignLED Indication
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UFUV+UF TechnologySuitable for Low TDS Water SourcesLED Indication
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDSRO+UV+TDS TechnologyActive Copper TechnologyStainless Steel Tank
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Water Purifier NeoUV+UF TechnologyAffordable PriceCompact Design
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard BlazeRO+UV e-Boiling TechnologyStainless Steel TankHot Water Dispensing
Aquaguard Mist NXTUV TechnologySuitable for Low TDS Water SourcesLED Indication
Aquaguard RitzRO+UV e-Boiling TechnologyActive Copper TechnologyStainless Steel Tank

Best value for money

Among the Eureka Forbes water purifiers, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT stands out as the best value for money. It offers a comprehensive purification system with RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring safe drinking water. The Active Copper Technology enhances water quality, and Mineral Guard maintains essential minerals. All of this comes at a reasonable price, making it an excellent choice for those looking for high-quality purification without breaking the bank.

Best overall product 

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze earns the title of the best overall product. Its seven-stage purification system, including RO and UV e-boiling, guarantees the removal of contaminants. The stainless steel tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance. What sets it apart is the ability to dispense hot water at 80°C, a feature not commonly found in water purifiers. It offers comprehensive purification, durability, and added convenience.

How to find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier in India?

To find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier in India, consider factors like water source, TDS levels, and your specific needs. Start by assessing your water source, whether it's municipal, borewell, or tanker water. Check the TDS levels of your water using a TDS meter. Eureka Forbes offers various models with different purification technologies. Choose a purifier that suits your water source and has the necessary purification stages. Look for additional features like Active Copper Technology, Mineral Guard, and tank material based on your preferences. Read customer reviews and compare prices to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the maintenance cost of Eureka Forbes water purifiers?

Ans : Maintenance costs can vary depending on the model and usage. Generally, it includes periodic filter replacements and service charges. Eureka Forbes often provides maintenance packages for convenience.

Question : Do I need a separate voltage stabilizer for Eureka Forbes water purifiers?

Ans : Most Eureka Forbes purifiers come with voltage protection features, but using a stabilizer can provide extra protection in areas with unstable power supply.

Question : Can I install Eureka Forbes water purifiers myself?

Ans : Eureka Forbes provides installation services, but many models are designed for easy DIY installation. Follow the user manual for guidance.

Question : How often should I replace the filters in Eureka Forbes water purifiers?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on usage and water quality. Typically, it ranges from 4 to 12 months. Refer to the user manual for specific recommendations.

Question : Are there extended warranties available for Eureka Forbes water purifiers?

Ans : Eureka Forbes may offer extended warranty plans for certain models. Check with the company or authorized dealers for details.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

