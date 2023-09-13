Eureka Forbes water purifier for healthy living: Pick among 9 best choices

Eureka Forbes water purifiers come with a mark of trust and reliability. Check out the top 9 water purifiers to bring home and ensure healthy water for all.

In a world where access to safe and pure drinking water is fundamental for healthy living, Eureka Forbes has consistently stood as a beacon of trust and innovation. With an extensive range of water purifiers designed to cater to various water sources and purification needs, choosing the right Eureka Forbes water purifier is a crucial step towards ensuring the well-being of your loved ones.

Eureka Forbes, a pioneer in the water purification industry, has garnered the trust of millions of households in India. Their commitment to providing cutting-edge technology, efficient purification processes, and constant innovation has made them a household name.

In this guide, we will explore the top choices among Eureka Forbes water purifiers, highlighting their key features, purification technologies, and suitability for different water sources. By the end, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision and take a significant step toward a healthier lifestyle with Eureka Forbes water purifiers.

1. Aquaguard Aura The Aquaguard Aura water purifier from Eureka Forbes is a versatile solution for ensuring access to clean and safe drinking water. With a powerful combination of RO, UV, UF, and MTDS (Taste Adjuster) technologies, it offers comprehensive purification, removing contaminants, viruses, and bacteria. The patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology enhances the water's taste while boosting immunity. The Mineral Guard Technology retains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. This purifier suits various water sources, including borewell, tanker, and municipal water, and is effective for TDS levels up to 2000 PPM.

Pros Cons Comprehensive 8-stage purification Requires professional installation Retains essential minerals

2. Aquaguard Marvel NXT The Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper water purifier from Eureka Forbes is a reliable choice for clean and safe drinking water. Its advanced RO+UV+UF+MTDS technology ensures comprehensive purification, removing contaminants, viruses, and bacteria, including new-age pollutants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. The patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology enriches the water with essential minerals, enhancing taste and immunity. The Mineral Guard Technology retains vital minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Suitable for various water sources, it handles TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. With a 6.2-litres storage tank and LED indicators, it's a convenient and eco-friendly choice, saving up to 60% of water.

Pros Cons Comprehensive 7-stage purification Relatively higher initial cost Taste Adjuster for customized water taste

3. AquaguardSure Delight NXT RO+UV The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV water purifier by Eureka Forbes is a dependable choice for clean and safe drinking water. It employs advanced RO+UV+MTDS technology to effectively eliminate contaminants, bacteria, and viruses, including modern pollutants like lead, mercury, and arsenic. The taste adjuster ensures your water tastes just right, regardless of the source. Suitable for all water types, it handles TDS levels up to 2000 PPM. With a 6-litre storage capacity, LED indicators for convenience, and eco-friendly water-saving technology, it's a practical and efficient solution.

Pros Cons Comprehensive 7-stage purification Relatively higher initial cost LED indicators for convenience

4. AquaguardSure Delight NXT UV+UF The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF water purifier from Eureka Forbes is designed for municipal water with a TDS below 200 PPM, making it unsuitable for borewell and tanker water. It offers 5-stage purification and has a generous 6-litre storage capacity. LED indicators provide alerts for tank full, service due, and cartridge replacement, ensuring convenience. While lacking RO functionality, its UV e-boiling and UF filtration make it effective against viruses and bacteria. It's a flexible and straightforward solution for safe drinking water.

Pros Cons Effective UV and UF purification Not suitable for borewell or tanker water LED indicators for convenience Lacks RO purification for higher TDS levels

5. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS Water Purifier The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance is a compact and functional RO+UV+TDS water purifier with a 7-litre capacity. Its minimal appearance in black and white blends well with any kitchen. The purifier efficiently removes impurities, ensuring safe drinking water. However, it has a relatively high water wastage rate, with 650 ml wasted for every litre purified. Nevertheless, it's a reliable choice for essential water purification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Compact and minimal design High water wastage rate Effective RO+UV purification

6. EUREKA FORBES AQUAGUARD WATER PURIFIER NEO The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Neo UV+UF water purifier offers a sleek and matte black design that complements any kitchen. With UV and UF purification, it's ideal for municipal water sources. However, it's important to note that it's not suitable for tanker or borewell water. The 6.2-litre capacity is sufficient for small households looking for reliable water purification.

Pros Cons Stylish matte black design Not suitable for tanker or borewell water sources Effective UV+UF purification

7. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze is a versatile water purifier that goes beyond basic purification. It delivers clean and safe drinking water additionally offering the convenience of dispensing hot water at 80°C, making it perfect for a quick cup of tea or coffee. The 7-stage purification process and patented Active Copper Technology ensures the water you drink is not only pure but also enriched with essential minerals. The stainless steel tank adds durability, and the transparent tank lets you monitor water levels. However, it's important to note that it's only suitable for municipal water sources.

Pros Cons Hot water functionality Not suitable for borewell or tanker water sources Active Copper Technology

8. Aquaguard Mist NXT The Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ inline water purifier by Eureka Forbes is a budget-friendly solution for households with low TDS municipal water. It effectively removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and disease-causing microorganisms through UV e-boiling. This compact purifier is wall-mountable or can be placed on the countertop, saving space. It even notifies you when it requires servicing, and with the Eureka Forbes service app, booking a service request is hassle-free. With a 1-year warranty and a lifespan of up to 1 year or 6000 litres, it offers both affordability and convenience.

Pros Cons Affordable Limited to low TDS municipal water Compact and space-saving

9. Aquaguard Ritz Is toughness and durability a concern when choosing a water purifier? The Aquaguard Ritz by Eureka Forbes boasts a high-grade 304 stainless steel tank used in surgical instruments, ensuring corrosion-free, tough, and durable performance. With RO+UV technology, it effectively removes contaminants, while the patented Active Copper+Zinc Booster and Mineral Guard technologies infuse essential minerals for a safe and healthy blend. This versatile purifier suits all water sources, from borewell to municipal, with TDS up to 2000 PPM, saving up to 60% water. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Durable stainless steel tank None Active Copper+Zinc Booster

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF Technology Mineral Guard Technology Taste Adjuster (MTDS) Controller Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+UF Technology Active Copper Technology Mineral Guard Technology Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV+TDS Technology Compact Design LED Indication Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF UV+UF Technology Suitable for Low TDS Water Sources LED Indication Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Enhance RO+UV+TDS RO+UV+TDS Technology Active Copper Technology Stainless Steel Tank Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Water Purifier Neo UV+UF Technology Affordable Price Compact Design Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze RO+UV e-Boiling Technology Stainless Steel Tank Hot Water Dispensing Aquaguard Mist NXT UV Technology Suitable for Low TDS Water Sources LED Indication Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV e-Boiling Technology Active Copper Technology Stainless Steel Tank

Best value for money Among the Eureka Forbes water purifiers, the Aquaguard Marvel NXT stands out as the best value for money. It offers a comprehensive purification system with RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring safe drinking water. The Active Copper Technology enhances water quality, and Mineral Guard maintains essential minerals. All of this comes at a reasonable price, making it an excellent choice for those looking for high-quality purification without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Blaze earns the title of the best overall product. Its seven-stage purification system, including RO and UV e-boiling, guarantees the removal of contaminants. The stainless steel tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance. What sets it apart is the ability to dispense hot water at 80°C, a feature not commonly found in water purifiers. It offers comprehensive purification, durability, and added convenience.

How to find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier in India? To find the best Eureka Forbes water purifier in India, consider factors like water source, TDS levels, and your specific needs. Start by assessing your water source, whether it's municipal, borewell, or tanker water. Check the TDS levels of your water using a TDS meter. Eureka Forbes offers various models with different purification technologies. Choose a purifier that suits your water source and has the necessary purification stages. Look for additional features like Active Copper Technology, Mineral Guard, and tank material based on your preferences. Read customer reviews and compare prices to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the maintenance cost of Eureka Forbes water purifiers? Ans : Maintenance costs can vary depending on the model and usage. Generally, it includes periodic filter replacements and service charges. Eureka Forbes often provides maintenance packages for convenience. Question : Do I need a separate voltage stabilizer for Eureka Forbes water purifiers? Ans : Most Eureka Forbes purifiers come with voltage protection features, but using a stabilizer can provide extra protection in areas with unstable power supply. Question : Can I install Eureka Forbes water purifiers myself? Ans : Eureka Forbes provides installation services, but many models are designed for easy DIY installation. Follow the user manual for guidance. Question : How often should I replace the filters in Eureka Forbes water purifiers? Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on usage and water quality. Typically, it ranges from 4 to 12 months. Refer to the user manual for specific recommendations. Question : Are there extended warranties available for Eureka Forbes water purifiers? Ans : Eureka Forbes may offer extended warranty plans for certain models. Check with the company or authorized dealers for details.

