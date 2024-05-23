Even advertisers are telling you to get off your smartphone
Heineken last month introduced what it calls the Boring Phone, an early-00s style flip-to-answer- device featuring a keypad, flashlight, FM radio, low-resolution camera and not much else. With an ability to make calls and send texts, but under no circumstances access social media, the phone is designed to be a portal back to the days when people would socialize in person without continually maintaining parallel lives on the internet.