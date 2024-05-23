Even advertisers are telling you to get off your smartphone

“Marketers don’t want to be seen as out of touch, and saying, ‘Buy this and your life’s going to be amazing,’ because they know that the default where people are coming from is that things feel worse than they did 20 years ago," said Lucy Jameson, co-founder of advertising and design agency Uncommon Creative Studio. Middle-class families, one of marketers’ most-coveted consumer groups, are particularly worried by the rise of tech use and the mental-health problems it might cause among children and teenagers, she said.