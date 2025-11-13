Eveready Ultima PB10 and PB13 review: Are these sub- ₹2,000 powerbanks worth your money?

Eveready has long been a big name in the field of batteries and lighting products, but the homegrown brand recently decided to step into the world of power banks. I have been using Eveready’s first two power bank products — Ultima PB10 and Ultima PB31 — for the last few weeks, and here are my two bits on whether they’re worth your money.
Both the Eveready Ultima PB10 and PB31 are 10,000mAh power banks. The Ultima PB10 is your standard power bank with a run-of-the-mill design and Eveready branding in the middle. The good thing is that the power bank comes with both Type-C and Lightning cables built into its body, removing the need to carry around a separate cable.
It also comes with a built-in display that shows the remaining battery capacity in the power bank.
As for the PB31, this is a MagSafe-compatible power bank that comes in a rectangular block shape, not too dissimilar from other products in its category. The power bank features an LED indicator at the back to show the battery percentage and a circular patch on the front to attach to any MagSafe-compatible smartphone.
The unique bit I found about this power bank is that it includes a sort of stand within its body, which means that when it attaches to your phone, it can stand on its own legs, so to speak. However, I found the stand difficult to set up, and even when deployed, it lacked the sturdiness needed to reliably hold the phone.
Both the PB10 and PB31 come with support for 22.5W wired fast charging. The PB31 features 15W of wireless charging support, and the company also mentions support for Qi charging — though it does not specify which version. Given the lack of mention of Qi 2 or higher, I would assume that this refers to an earlier version.
Both power banks take about 4–5 hours to fully charge, so I would recommend plugging them in before going to bed. I can’t give you an exact metric of how much battery each of them actually provides, but I was using a 7,300mAh device with the PB10, and it was able to charge it fully while still having about 5% left in the tank.
The PB31 offers similar battery life when charging with a wire, but when used wirelessly, the efficiency drops slightly.
Both the PB10 and PB31 have a listed price of over ₹4,000, which would have been an exorbitant sum to pay. However, the PB10 is usually available for around ₹1,200, and the PB31 retails around ₹1,500 — at which price I believe they make a decent buy.
Though the lack of Qi 2 or higher support is a bit of a miss if you’re using a compatible Android device.