Technology evolves fast, making it vital to upgrade gadgets like TVs every few years. While new models support the latest programmes and streaming services, maintaining old TVs becomes costly. Repairs grow expensive, and spare parts get harder to find. Instead of struggling with outdated technology, exchanging your old TV is the smartest move.

For many middle-class families, buying a new TV can be challenging. That’s where Amazon’s exchange offer helps. We’ve gathered the best options to make upgrading easier and more affordable. Explore them now and bring home a smarter, more efficient TV!

Sony’s 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers stunning picture quality with vivid colours and sharp details. Powered by Google TV, it offers seamless access to apps, streaming services, and voice control. Its advanced Motionflow XR technology ensures smooth visuals, making it perfect for movies, gaming, and sports. As part of the exchange offer, you can avail a discount of up to ₹9600 on this product.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Brand Sony Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Sony’s BRAVIA 3 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED TV delivers stunning picture clarity with advanced AI processing. Google TV integration ensures seamless access to apps, voice control, and personalised recommendations. Motionflow XR technology enhances fast-moving scenes, making it ideal for gaming and sports enthusiasts. As part of the exchange offer on Amazon, you can get up to ₹10,830.00 off on this product.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Brand Sony Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Samsung’s 55-inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers vibrant visuals with enhanced brightness and crystal-clear details. Its Crystal Processor 4K ensures sharp images and smooth motion, while Smart Hub provides easy access to streaming apps. The sleek design blends seamlessly into any space, offering an immersive viewing experience. You can avail an off of up to 5,830.00 on this TV.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (138 cm) Brand Samsung Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Samsung’s 43-inch D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV delivers lifelike colours and sharp details with its Crystal Processor 4K. The Vivid Pro display enhances brightness for a stunning viewing experience. Its Smart Hub allows seamless access to streaming apps, making entertainment effortless and immersive. There is a off of up to ₹2,830.00 as of Amazon's exchange offer.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches (108 cm) Brand Samsung Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

LG’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (43UR7500PSC) delivers stunning picture clarity with AI-powered 4K upscaling. Its webOS platform ensures smooth access to streaming apps, while the Filmmaker Mode enhances cinematic experiences. The sleek Dark Iron Gray design adds elegance to any space. Get up to ₹8,600.00 off of this TV.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches (108 cm) Brand LG Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

Acer’s 43-inch I Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV (AR43UDIGU2875AT) delivers immersive visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details. Its Google TV interface offers seamless access to apps, while Dolby Audio enhances the sound experience. The bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any space. There is an exchange offer of up to ₹5,600.00 off on this product.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches (109 cm) Brand Acer Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

The TCL 55C61B 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV offers stunning picture quality with Quantum Dot technology, delivering vibrant colours and deep contrasts. The Google TV interface ensures seamless access to streaming apps, while Dolby Audio enhances the viewing experience with immersive sound. Its sleek bezel-less design adds elegance to any space. There's an exchange offer of up to ₹2,830.00 off on this product.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches (139 cm) Brand TCL Display Technology QLED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

The TCL 40L4B 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV features a sleek metallic bezel-less design, offering an immersive viewing experience. With Android TV, you get easy access to apps, while Dolby Audio ensures clear, rich sound. Its Full HD resolution delivers sharp and vibrant visuals for entertainment lovers. Get up to ₹2,830.00 off on this product as part of Amazon's exchange offer.

Specifications Screen Size 40 inches (101 cm) Brand TCL Display Technology LED Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

The VW32S 32-inch HD Ready Android Smart LED TV from VW features a frameless design for a more immersive experience. With Android support, it offers seamless access to apps, streaming services, and smart features. Its HD Ready resolution ensures crisp visuals, while powerful audio enhances entertainment. Get up to ₹2,830.00 off on this product.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches (80 cm) Brand VW Display Technology LED Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz

The Toshiba 43C350NP 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers lifelike visuals with ultra-clear resolution and Dolby Vision. Its Google TV integration provides seaumless access to streaming apps, while the REGZA Engine enhances picture quality. The powerful speakers deliver an immersive audio experience for home entertainment. Get up to ₹2,830.00 off on this TV.

Specifications Screen Size 43 inches (108 cm) Brand Toshiba Display Technology LED Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz