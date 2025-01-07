Get exclusive Amazon offers on LG TVs with discounts up to 63% on select models. Know about your preferred model and the discount associated with it. Here are our recommendations for the models you should look out for.

Discover premium elegance with the LG LX1 Posé Series, a highlight with Amazon offers on LG TV. Perfect for design-conscious users, it features a stunning 4K OLEDevo display powered by the α9 Gen5 AI Processor for lifelike visuals. The Dolby Atmos 40W sound system enhances the cinematic experience, while its gaming features, including NVIDIA G-SYNC, make it versatile. Ideal for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed upgrade.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) Objet Collection LX1 Posé Series:

Specifications Resolution & Refresh Rate 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 120 Hertz Display OLEDevo, Pixel Dimming, Dolby Vision IQ Audio 40W Output, Dolby Atmos, AI Acoustic Tuning Smart Features WebOS, Magic Remote, AI 4K Upscaler Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1-Year LG Standard Warranty

This model is a popular choice with the ongoing Amazon offers on LG TV for its vibrant visuals and smart functionality. With a 120Hz refresh rate and α7 AI Processor Gen6, it ensures smooth performance and crystal-clear images. Its Dolby Atmos sound and gaming optimizations enhance user satisfaction. This model is a balanced pick for families and entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B3PSA:

Specifications Resolution & Refresh Rate 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 120 Hertz Display OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Audio 20W Output, Dolby Atmos, Virtual Surround 5.1.2 Smart Features WebOS, User Profiles, Built-in Alexa Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1-Year LG Standard Warranty

This model shines in Amazon offers on LG TV for users who want the best value for every penny they spend. Its 4K OLED display with self-lit pixels offers vivid colours and deep contrasts, ideal for streaming content. While it has a 60Hz refresh rate, making it less suited for high-end gaming, it delivers exceptional performance for movies and general use. It is important to note that the refresh rate might not be ideal for gamers with high refresh rate requirement.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55A3PSA:

Specifications Resolution & Refresh Rate 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 60 Hertz Display OLED, Dolby Vision IQ, AI 4K Upscaler Audio 20W Output, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, Magic Remote Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1-Year LG Standard Warranty

A highlight in Amazon offers on LG TV, this LG 55-inch TV combines advanced features like Dolby Vision IQ and a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a stellar viewing experience. It’s great for gamers and cinephiles, with its Game Optimizer and Dolby Atmos sound making it a versatile entertainment hub.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55B2PSA:

Specifications Resolution & Refresh Rate 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), 120 Hertz Display OLED, Pixel Dimming, HDR10 Audio 20W Output, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS, AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Warranty 1-Year LG Standard Warranty

Immerse yourself in vivid visuals with the LG 55UR7500PSC, a distinctive choice with Amazon offers on LG TV. Its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display (3840x2160) with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate delivers breathtaking picture quality. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it features AI Sound (5.1 Virtual Surround) for enhanced audio. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0. WebOS Smart TV offers unlimited OTT apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring immersive entertainment.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 Sound 20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Bluetooth Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS Smart TV, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR10, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, Unlimited OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video

Explore vibrant entertainment with the LG 43UR7500PSC, available with Amazon offers on LG TV. Its 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display (3840x2160) with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate ensures stunning visuals. Powered by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it features AI Sound (5.1 Virtual Surround) and Filmmaker Mode for an immersive experience. With 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0, it offers seamless connectivity. WebOS Smart TV provides access to unlimited OTT apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 Sound 20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Bluetooth Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS Smart TV, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR10, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode Unlimited OTT apps like Netflix and Prime Video

Redefine entertainment with the LG 48A3PSA, part of Amazon offers on LG TV. Its 48-inch 4K OLED display (3840x2160) with Dolby Vision IQ and AI Brightness Control ensures striking visuals. Powered by the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it features AI Sound (5.1 Virtual Surround) and Filmmaker Mode. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0. With WebOS Smart TV, it offers unlimited access to OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

Specifications of LG 121 cm (48 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV:

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD OLED (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 Sound 20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1), Bluetooth Surround Ready Smart Features WebOS Smart TV, α7 AI Processor, 4K Gen6, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, Unlimited OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Bring the cinematic experience home with the LG 65UR7500PSC, featured with Amazon offers on LG TV. Its 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display (3840x2160) with HDR10 and a 60Hz refresh rate ensures lifelike picture quality. Equipped with the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, it delivers AI Sound (5.1 Virtual Surround) and Filmmaker Mode for captivating visuals and sound. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0. WebOS Smart TV offers access to top OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, eARC, Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0 Sound 20 Watts output Smart Features WebOS Smart TV, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR10, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, Unlimited OTT apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

What screen size will best suit your space and viewing distance?

For smaller rooms, a 43-inch TV is typically ideal, while larger spaces can accommodate sizes of 55 inches or more for a cinematic experience.

Do you prefer cutting-edge display technology like OLED for enhanced picture quality, or is LED sufficient for your viewing needs and budget?

OLED TVs deliver superior contrast and vibrant colours, perfect for movie enthusiasts. However, LED TVs are more budget-friendly and still provide excellent picture quality for regular usage.

How important are gaming features like Game Optimizer, ALLM, and Dolby Vision IQ for your entertainment setup?

These features are crucial for gamers seeking smoother visuals and low latency. Casual users can focus on general streaming or viewing features.

What level of sound quality do you require, and do you need features like virtual surround sound or Bluetooth audio support?

If immersive audio is a priority, opt for TVs with Dolby Atmos or AI Sound Pro. Basic 20W speakers are sufficient for regular viewing but may benefit from an external soundbar.

FAQs Question : What is the ideal refresh rate for smooth video playback? Ans : A refresh rate of 60Hz works well for standard usage, while 120Hz is recommended for gaming or fast-paced action content. Question : Is HDR10 support essential for better picture quality? Ans : HDR10 enhances brightness and colour accuracy, improving picture quality for compatible content. It's a desirable feature but not a must-have for casual viewers. Question : How many HDMI and USB ports should a good TV have? Ans : At least 3 HDMI ports for devices like gaming consoles and soundbars, and 2 USB ports for external storage or accessories. Question : What smart TV operating system offers the best app support? Ans : Platforms like LG’s WebOS and Android TV provide wide app compatibility, including popular OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Question : Should I invest in a TV with built-in AI processors and upscaling? Ans : AI processors like LG’s α7 or α9 improve visuals by upscaling lower-quality content to near-4K resolution, making them worth considering for better picture quality.