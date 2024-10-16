Chimneys are essential kitchen appliances that enhance both functionality and aesthetics, ensuring a smoke-free cooking environment. As the Amazon Great Indian Sale approaches, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality chimney. With discounts of up to 70% on renowned brands like Glen, Faber, and IFB, homeowners can elevate their culinary experience without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for a sleek design to complement your modern kitchen or a powerful model to tackle heavy cooking odours, this sale features an impressive selection to suit every need. Don't miss the opportunity to make your kitchen cleaner and more stylish during this limited-time event!

1. Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed to eliminate smoke and odours from your kitchen efficiently. With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, it is ideal for medium to large kitchens, especially for heavy frying and grilling. The chimney features a baffle filter that effectively captures grease and other particles, making it perfect for Indian cooking. It operates quietly with a noise level of just 52 dB. The chimney has a stylish black finish and a user-friendly push-button control for easy operation.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Brand: Faber

Dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H cm

Colour: Black

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Noise Level: 52 dB

Filter Type: Baffle filter

2. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60)

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney is designed for modern kitchens, offering efficient smoke and odour removal. With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it ensures a smoke-free cooking space. The chimney features a 2-layer baffle filter for better filtration, and its motor has a 12-year warranty. It also has LED lighting and operates with a noise level of 50dB, making it relatively quiet. The chimney is controlled via push buttons and has a rust-proof, powder-coated finish.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney

Type: T-Shape chimney with 2-layer baffle filter

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Motor Power: 250 Watts

Noise Level: 50 dB

Control Type: Push button

Warranty: 12 years on motor, 1-year comprehensive

3. GLEN 90 cm kitchen chimney

The GLEN 90 cm kitchen chimney offers a sleek design with advanced features for modern kitchens. It boasts a 1200m³/hr suction power to ensure your kitchen stays fresh and smoke-free. The filterless technology eliminates the need for frequent cleaning, and its motion sensor feature allows easy, hands-free operation. With a built-in oil collector, energy-efficient LED lamp, and touch controls, this chimney is both user-friendly and efficient. The chimney also comes with a 5-year warranty on the motor for added reliability.

Specifications of GLEN 90 cm kitchen chimney

Size: 90 cm width

Airflow: 1200m³/hr

Motion sensor with touch controls

Filterless design

Built-in oil collector

5-year motor warranty

4. Glen Senza Black 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Glen Senza Black 60 cm Kitchen Chimney is designed to keep your kitchen fresh with its powerful 1200m³/hr airflow. It features a filterless design, so you don’t need to clean filters anymore. The chimney also comes with motion sensor technology and touch controls, making it easy to operate. A built-in oil collector ensures clean maintenance, and it has a sleek, powder-coated finish. The chimney is durable, backed by a 7-year motor warranty and includes an energy-saving 1.5 W LED lamp.

Specifications of Glen Senza Black 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Size: 60 cm

Airflow: 1200m³/hr

Control: Touch & motion sensor

Filter: Filterless design

Warranty: 7 years on motor

Special Feature: Built-in oil collector

5. Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, black chimney designed for modern kitchens. It features a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, ensuring effective removal of smoke and odours. The chimney uses motion-sensing technology for hands-free control and has a filterless design with an autoclean function to prevent oil and grease build-up. Its compact design is wall-mounted, making it suitable for small to medium-sized kitchens.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Touch + motion sensor control

Filterless design with autoclean technology

Built-in LED lighting

Wall-mounted, curved glass design

6. Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction with a capacity of 1350 m³/hr, ensuring a clean kitchen environment. It features advanced motion sensor technology for easy operation, and a touch control panel. The chimney is equipped with an autoclean function using a heating pad to eliminate sticky oil residue, which is collected in an oil tray. Its filterless design and sealed motor ensure durability by preventing oil and vapour build-up, and it comes with a 15-year warranty.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Suction capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Dimensions: 34D x 60W x 85H cm

Control type: Touch and Motion Sensor

Filterless design with sealed motor

Auto-clean function with oil collector

Wall-mounted, angular shape

7. Livpure Alder Neo Kitchen Chimney

The Livpure Alder Neo Kitchen Chimney is a stylish and efficient kitchen appliance designed to remove smoke, odours, and cooking fumes effectively. With a maximum suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it ensures optimal ventilation while cooking. The chimney features a durable baffle filter that is easy to clean and maintain. It also has user-friendly push button controls and bright dual LED lamps for better visibility in the cooking area. The sleek black finish adds an elegant touch to your kitchen, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Specifications of Livpure Alder Neo Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1050 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle filter (dishwasher-safe)

Control Type: Push button controls

Lighting: Dual energy-efficient LED lamps

Product Dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 75H cm

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 1 year comprehensive

11. Livpure Fenix 90 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black)

The Livpure Fenix 90 kitchen chimney offers powerful suction and easy maintenance, ideal for modern kitchens. With a maximum suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, it removes smoke, odours, and fumes efficiently. The chimney uses filterless technology, ensuring consistent airflow and easier upkeep. Motion sensor technology allows hands-free activation, while dual LED lamps brighten your cooking space. It also includes a thermal auto-clean function for effortless cleaning. The product comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor and 2 years of comprehensive coverage.

Specifications of Livpure Fenix 90 kitchen chimney

Maximum suction capacity: 1400 m3/hr

Filterless technology

Motion sensor technology

Dual LED lamps

Thermal auto-clean feature

10-year motor warranty

FAQs

Question : What brands are featured in the Amazon Great Indian Sale for chimneys?

Ans : The sale features top brands like Glen, Faber, IFB, and several others, offering a variety of stylish and efficient kitchen chimneys. Each brand provides unique designs and features to suit different cooking styles and kitchen aesthetics.

Question : What discounts can I expect during the sale?

Ans : During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on select chimneys. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality appliances at significantly reduced prices.

Question : Are the chimneys eligible for exchange or return?

Ans : Yes, most chimneys purchased during the sale are eligible for Amazon's standard return policy. It’s advisable to check the specific product details for the return and exchange terms before making a purchase.

Question : How do I choose the right chimney for my kitchen?

Ans : When selecting a chimney, consider factors such as kitchen size, cooking habits, and design preferences. Look for features like suction power, noise levels, and filter types to find the perfect match for your needs.

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Sale start and end?

Ans : The dates for the Amazon Great Indian Sale can vary each year, but it typically runs for several days, often during the festive season. Be sure to check Amazon’s website for the exact dates and details for this year’s sale.

