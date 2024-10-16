The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney is a sleek, black chimney designed for modern kitchens. It features a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, ensuring effective removal of smoke and odours. The chimney uses motion-sensing technology for hands-free control and has a filterless design with an autoclean function to prevent oil and grease build-up. Its compact design is wall-mounted, making it suitable for small to medium-sized kitchens.

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction with a capacity of 1350 m³/hr, ensuring a clean kitchen environment. It features advanced motion sensor technology for easy operation, and a touch control panel. The chimney is equipped with an autoclean function using a heating pad to eliminate sticky oil residue, which is collected in an oil tray. Its filterless design and sealed motor ensure durability by preventing oil and vapour build-up, and it comes with a 15-year warranty.

The Livpure Alder Neo Kitchen Chimney is a stylish and efficient kitchen appliance designed to remove smoke, odours, and cooking fumes effectively. With a maximum suction capacity of 1050 m³/hr, it ensures optimal ventilation while cooking. The chimney features a durable baffle filter that is easy to clean and maintain. It also has user-friendly push button controls and bright dual LED lamps for better visibility in the cooking area. The sleek black finish adds an elegant touch to your kitchen, making it both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The Livpure Fenix 90 kitchen chimney offers powerful suction and easy maintenance, ideal for modern kitchens. With a maximum suction capacity of 1400 m3/hr, it removes smoke, odours, and fumes efficiently. The chimney uses filterless technology, ensuring consistent airflow and easier upkeep. Motion sensor technology allows hands-free activation, while dual LED lamps brighten your cooking space. It also includes a thermal auto-clean function for effortless cleaning. The product comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor and 2 years of comprehensive coverage.

FAQs

Question : What brands are featured in the Amazon Great Indian Sale for chimneys?

Ans : The sale features top brands like Glen, Faber, IFB, and several others, offering a variety of stylish and efficient kitchen chimneys. Each brand provides unique designs and features to suit different cooking styles and kitchen aesthetics.

Question : What discounts can I expect during the sale?

Ans : During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 70% on select chimneys. This is an excellent opportunity to purchase high-quality appliances at significantly reduced prices.

Question : Are the chimneys eligible for exchange or return?

Ans : Yes, most chimneys purchased during the sale are eligible for Amazon's standard return policy. It’s advisable to check the specific product details for the return and exchange terms before making a purchase.

Question : How do I choose the right chimney for my kitchen?

Ans : When selecting a chimney, consider factors such as kitchen size, cooking habits, and design preferences. Look for features like suction power, noise levels, and filter types to find the perfect match for your needs.

Question : When does the Amazon Great Indian Sale start and end?

Ans : The dates for the Amazon Great Indian Sale can vary each year, but it typically runs for several days, often during the festive season. Be sure to check Amazon’s website for the exact dates and details for this year’s sale.