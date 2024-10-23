The Amazon Great Indian Festival brings incredible deals this Diwali. You can breathe easy with exclusive discounts on air purifiers. With rising concerns about air pollution, especially during the festive season, now is the perfect time to invest in an air purifier for your home. Brands like Philips, Dyson, Mi, and Honeywell are offering top-notch air purifiers at unbeatable prices. These devices help eliminate harmful pollutants, allergens, and dust, ensuring cleaner, healthier air for you and your family. Whether you're looking for a purifier to tackle seasonal pollution or maintain long-term air quality, these deals are designed to meet every need. Don’t miss out on these special offers—refresh your home’s air this Diwali!

1. Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP07 (Black/Nickel)

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 is a powerful air purifier that combines advanced HEPA and activated carbon filtration with Wi-Fi capabilities. Ideal for large rooms, it effectively removes allergens, pollutants, and gases, improving air quality. Its sleek design, paired with quiet operation, makes it a great choice for modern homes. The Wi-Fi feature allows control via an app or voice commands, adding convenience to its already impressive performance.

Specifications of Dyson Purifier Cool Air Purifier TP07:

HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter

Wi-Fi enabled

Suitable for large rooms

Removes allergens and gases

Quiet operation

App and voice control

Sleek design

2. Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1

The Dyson TP10 Cool Gen1 is a highly efficient air purifier that comes with Dyson’s signature HEPA filtration system. It not only purifies, but also cools the air, making it an ideal companion during warm days. The purifier boasts smart technology features like app control and voice commands. Its powerful yet quiet performance ensures continuous clean air in your home without disturbing your peace.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1:

HEPA filtration system

Cools and purifies

Smart technology: app and voice control

Quiet operation

Ideal for large rooms

Also read: Do NOT miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Offers on car and bike accessories and save up to 75%

3. Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier For Home, New Launch, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Traps 99.99% Virus & Pm 0.1 Particles, Manufacturer Warranty Of 7 Years - White

The Coway Airmega Aim is a new launch that offers professional-grade air purification with the longest filter life of up to 8,500 hours. Its 4-stage filtration system traps 99.99% of viruses and particles as small as PM0.1. It is a great option for those looking for superior air purification, particularly in areas with heavy pollution or allergens. With a 7-year manufacturer warranty, this air purifier is a reliable choice for home use.

Specifications of Coway Airmega Aim Professional Air Purifier for Home:

4-stage filtration system

Longest filter life of up to 8,500 hours

Removes 99.99% of viruses and PM0.1 particles

Manufacturer warranty of 7 years

Suitable for homes and offices

4. Dyson Air Purifier Big+Quiet, White

The Dyson Air Purifier Big+Quiet is one of Dyson’s most powerful and quietest models yet. It’s equipped with auto mode, which continuously monitors air quality and adjusts airflow accordingly. The fully sealed HEPA H13 filtration ensures no pollutants escape. With a HEPA filter life of up to 5 years and easy manoeuvrability, this purifier is perfect for large spaces and hard surfaces, making it an excellent choice for allergy sufferers.

Specifications of Dyson Air Purifier Big+Quiet:

Auto mode for continuous air quality monitoring

HEPA H13 filtration system

Filter life of up to 5 years

Quiet and powerful operation

Easy manoeuvrability

Designed for large spaces

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Sale: Grab more than 80% off on tablets and accessories from Apple, Samsung and more

5. Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White

The Philips AC1715 Smart Air Purifier is perfect for mid-sized rooms up to 36 m². It removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, and smoke, making it ideal for those with allergies or respiratory issues. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows easy control via an app. It’s also energy-efficient, with quiet operation, making it great for bedrooms or living areas where peace and quiet are essential.

Specifications of Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715:

Covers rooms up to 36 m²

Removes 99.97% of allergens, dust, and smoke

Wi-Fi connectivity

Quiet operation

Energy-efficient

Amazon diwali offers

6. Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms

The Philips AC0920 is a compact yet powerful air purifier ideal for smaller rooms up to 300 sqft. It features real-time AQI display, removing 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust. With a HEPA filter life of up to 9,000 hours, it ensures long-lasting, efficient performance. Perfect for bedrooms, this purifier delivers clean air with minimal noise, making it a trusted option for home use.

Specifications of Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home:

Suitable for rooms up to 300 sqft

Removes 99.97% of viruses, allergens, and dust

Real-time AQI display

HEPA filter life up to 9,000 hours

Ideal for bedrooms

7. Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 is an advanced air purifier designed for larger spaces, covering up to 589 sq.ft. It features a 4-stage filtration system and H13 HEPA filter, ensuring 99.99% removal of PM2.5. With Wi-Fi and voice control compatibility, this purifier provides both efficiency and convenience. The long filter life and intuitive AQI LED display make it a smart choice for tackling indoor pollution.

Specifications of Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home (Air Touch V5):

Covers up to 589 sq.ft

4-stage filtration system

H13 HEPA filter

Removes 99.99% of PM2.5

Wi-Fi and voice control

Filter life up to 9,000 hours

8. Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA

The Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier offers excellent value with its compact size and powerful filtration system. It covers up to 462 sq.ft and removes 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odours with its HEPA and carbon filters. The device is smart-enabled, allowing app control and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s a top choice for those looking for affordability and smart features in a single package.

Specifications of Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home:

Covers up to 462 sq.ft

HEPA and carbon filters

Removes 99.99% of viruses, dust, and odours

App control and voice-enabled

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Also read: Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 is LIVE with top deals on 4K smart TVs from brands like LG, Sony, Samsung and more

9. LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators, Remove 99.97% Dust Smoke Mold Pollen, Core 300, White

The LEVOIT Core 300 is designed for those with allergies, pets, or in need of cleaner air. Its H13 True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pet hair, making it highly effective for bedrooms or small living spaces. Operating at just 24dB, it’s ultra-quiet and efficient, ensuring a peaceful environment. A great budget-friendly option for allergy and pet owners.

Specifications of LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets:

H13 True HEPA filter

Captures 99.97% of dust, smoke, and pet hair

Ultra-quiet at 24dB

Ideal for bedrooms and small spaces

Budget-friendly

10. Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 With True Hepa H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers upto 200 Sq. Ft.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 combines performance and simplicity with its 3-stage purification system and True HEPA H13 filter. It covers up to 200 sq.ft, making it ideal for small rooms or personal spaces. Its Surround 360° air technology ensures efficient airflow and purification throughout the space, delivering clean air and peace of mind at an affordable price.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150:

3-stage purification system

True HEPA H13 filter

Covers up to 200 sq.ft

Surround 360° air technology

Ideal for small rooms

FAQs

Question : How do air purifiers help in regions with high air pollution levels, such as Delhi?

Ans : Air purifiers equipped with HEPA and activated carbon filters can effectively remove harmful particles like PM2.5, dust, pollen, and even gases from the air. In high-pollution areas like Delhi, these purifiers can drastically reduce indoor pollution, improving air quality and reducing respiratory issues.

Question : Are air purifiers effective against pollution during Diwali?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers are highly effective during Diwali when pollution spikes due to fireworks. HEPA filters can capture smoke, fine dust, and harmful chemicals released, while carbon filters can help neutralize the odours and gases associated with firecrackers.

Question : Which air purifier is best for homes in coastal cities like Mumbai, where humidity is high?

Ans : In coastal cities like Mumbai, it's best to choose air purifiers with dehumidifying features or those with antibacterial and antifungal filters. These help control humidity levels while eliminating mould, mildew, and pollutants commonly found in humid environments.

Question : Is using an air purifier necessary in rural areas of India?

Ans : While rural areas may not experience the same levels of industrial pollution, indoor air quality can still be compromised due to cooking with biomass fuels, dust, and allergens. Air purifiers can help improve air quality by filtering out particulate matter, allergens, and other contaminants.

Question : Do air purifiers help with seasonal changes in air pollution, especially in northern India?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers are particularly helpful during seasonal changes in northern India. During winter, for example, stubble burning and temperature inversion trap pollutants, leading to poor air quality. Air purifiers can significantly reduce indoor pollution levels during such times.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.