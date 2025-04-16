Exclusive Summer Deals! AC and refrigerators at up to 50% off with exclusive offers and no cost EMI

Summer’s turning up the heat, but your appliances don’t have to! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game, now’s your moment. We’re talking about jaw-dropping deals on up to 50% off on air conditioners and refrigerators!

Whether you're battling the midday scorch or stocking up on icy treats, these appliances have got your back. And the best part? You can bring them home with exclusive offers and no cost EMI. Cool comfort is now just a deal away. With these unmissable summer steals, let’s dive into what’s hot (or rather, cool) this season!

Top deals

Save up to 50% off on 1.5 Ton AC during Amazon Sale Beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket! Enjoy a massive 50% discount on 1.5 ton air conditioners, perfect for medium-sized rooms. With powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and modern features, these ACs offer the ideal blend of comfort and savings. Whether it’s a sweltering afternoon or a humid night, stay cool effortlessly this summer.

Save up to 50% off on 1 Ton ACs during Amazon Sale Looking for the perfect cooling solution for smaller spaces? Amazon’s summer sale is offering up to 50% off on 1 ton ACs. These compact yet powerful air conditioners are ideal for bedrooms or study rooms, offering quick and efficient cooling. With energy-saving features and sleek designs, they’re a smart and stylish choice this season.

Save up to 44% off on 2 Ton ACs during Amazon Sale Got a larger space to keep cool? Now’s the time to upgrade with up to 44% off on 2 ton ACs. Designed for bigger rooms and open areas, these air conditioners deliver high-performance cooling while maintaining energy efficiency. Whether it’s family movie nights or hosting guests, enjoy uninterrupted comfort all summer long.

Save up to 36% off on single door refrigerators during Amazon Sale Simple, sleek, and efficient – single door refrigerators are a timeless kitchen essential. Now available at up to 36% off, they’re perfect for small families or bachelors. With energy-efficient performance and space-saving designs, these fridges offer great value without compromising on quality. Keep your drinks chilled and your snacks fresh at a fraction of the cost!

Save up to 36% off on double door refrigerators during Amazon Sale Double the doors, double the space, and now – double the savings! Get up to 36% off on double door refrigerators during Amazon’s summer sale. Ideal for medium to large households, these fridges offer better organisation, frost-free technology, and more room for your essentials. Upgrade your kitchen with style and efficiency today.

Save up to 43% off on side by side refrigerators during Amazon Sale Go big and bold with side by side refrigerators – now at up to 43% off! These spacious appliances are perfect for large families or anyone who loves to stock up. With smart features, sleek exteriors, and ample storage for everything from fresh produce to frozen delights, it’s the ultimate fridge upgrade at an unbeatable price.

