Exclusive Summer Deals! AC and refrigerators at up to 50% off with exclusive offers and no cost EMI

|Product
|Rating
|Price
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)View Details
₹37,190
LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 2 Way Air Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q12CNXE, White)View Details
₹35,690
IFB 2025 Model Gold Pro Series 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC with Hybrid Technology, Works upto 55°C, 4-Way Swing, Higher Cooling Capacity, Self-Clean & AI - White (CI223GN32RGN1, Copper Condenser)View Details
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹59,990
Samsung 223 L, 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2723S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox)View Details
₹18,190
Summer’s turning up the heat, but your appliances don’t have to! If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your cooling game, now’s your moment. We’re talking about jaw-dropping deals on up to 50% off on air conditioners and refrigerators!
Whether you're battling the midday scorch or stocking up on icy treats, these appliances have got your back. And the best part? You can bring them home with exclusive offers and no cost EMI. Cool comfort is now just a deal away. With these unmissable summer steals, let’s dive into what’s hot (or rather, cool) this season!
Beat the heat without burning a hole in your pocket! Enjoy a massive 50% discount on 1.5 ton air conditioners, perfect for medium-sized rooms. With powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and modern features, these ACs offer the ideal blend of comfort and savings. Whether it’s a sweltering afternoon or a humid night, stay cool effortlessly this summer.
Looking for the perfect cooling solution for smaller spaces? Amazon’s summer sale is offering up to 50% off on 1 ton ACs. These compact yet powerful air conditioners are ideal for bedrooms or study rooms, offering quick and efficient cooling. With energy-saving features and sleek designs, they’re a smart and stylish choice this season.
Got a larger space to keep cool? Now’s the time to upgrade with up to 44% off on 2 ton ACs. Designed for bigger rooms and open areas, these air conditioners deliver high-performance cooling while maintaining energy efficiency. Whether it’s family movie nights or hosting guests, enjoy uninterrupted comfort all summer long.
Simple, sleek, and efficient – single door refrigerators are a timeless kitchen essential. Now available at up to 36% off, they’re perfect for small families or bachelors. With energy-efficient performance and space-saving designs, these fridges offer great value without compromising on quality. Keep your drinks chilled and your snacks fresh at a fraction of the cost!
Double the doors, double the space, and now – double the savings! Get up to 36% off on double door refrigerators during Amazon’s summer sale. Ideal for medium to large households, these fridges offer better organisation, frost-free technology, and more room for your essentials. Upgrade your kitchen with style and efficiency today.
Go big and bold with side by side refrigerators – now at up to 43% off! These spacious appliances are perfect for large families or anyone who loves to stock up. With smart features, sleek exteriors, and ample storage for everything from fresh produce to frozen delights, it’s the ultimate fridge upgrade at an unbeatable price.
