Experience keyless convenience and security: Our top picks for Godrej smart locks in India

The archaic ritual of fumbling for keys feels increasingly anachronistic. Intelligent security arrives with best Godrej smart locks, marking a sophisticated evolution in safeguarding your sanctuary.

It’s time to forget cumbersome traditional locks. Why, you wonder? You get seamless access via fingerprint, personalised PIN codes, and intuitive mobile applications. These locks transcend mere entry mechanisms and offer a comprehensive ecosystem of control.

Imagine granting temporary access to visitors remotely, receiving real-time alerts upon any unauthorised attempt, and reviewing detailed activity logs – all from your phone. This goes beyond convenience; it's about fortifying your peace of mind with cutting-edge technology, meticulously engineered by a trusted name in security.

The future of home protection has arrived, speaking the language of smart connectivity.

Fancy ditching the keys for good? The Godrej Catus Connect smart lock sorts you out with five ways in. Tap your finger, punch a code, swipe a card, use your phone from anywhere, or stick to the old key if you fancy. Three strong bolts mean proper peace of mind. Plus, a three-year guarantee backs it up. It's proper convenient security!

Specifications:

Access Modes: Fingerprint, RFID, PIN, Mechanical Key, Mobile App (WiFi)

Locking Bolts: Triple Robust Deadbolts

User Capacity: Up to 99 fingerprints, 99 RFID cards, 99 PINs

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Keyless entry simplifies daily life. Requires WiFi for full app functionality. Remote access offers control from anywhere. Battery dependent.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks reckon it's a game-changer for ease of entry and feeling secure. Setting it up can take a bit, but once done, it's mostly smooth sailing.

Why choose this product?

It's a trusted brand offering proper security with modern convenience. The five entry methods give you flexibility, and the long warranty adds reassurance.

If you’re fed up with keys jangling in your pocket, you’re not the only one. The Godrej Catus Touch Plus smart lock offers a proper solution with four simple ways to unlock your door. Use your fingerprint from any angle, tap in a PIN, swipe a card, or even use a traditional key as backup. Those three sturdy bolts ensure your home's properly secured. Plus, you get a three-year warranty for peace of mind. It's a straightforward way to smarten up your security.

Specifications:

Access Methods: 360° Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code (4-12 digits), Mechanical Key Locking

Bolts: Triple Strong Deadbolts

User Capacity: Up to 99 fingerprints, 99 RFID cards, 99 PINs (plus one master PIN)

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to use with multiple access choices. Lacks remote smartphone control. The 360° fingerprint reader is very reliable. Runs on batteries.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the ease of fingerprint access and the solid build quality. Installation can be a bit tricky for some, but generally, it's seen as a dependable keyless system.

Why choose this product?

It's a dependable, no-fuss smart lock from a well-known brand. The range of entry methods provides flexibility, and the three-year warranty offers good reassurance for your home's security.

Forget everything you thought you knew about door locks. The Godrej Advantis IoT9 isn't just a smart lock; it's the first of its kind made in India, boasting a staggering nine different ways to grant access. Tap your phone using NFC, use your smartwatch, a Bluetooth remote, Wi-Fi, your fingerprint, a PIN, an RFID card, or even a traditional, high-security key. For ultimate protection, it offers dual authentication and even one-time passcodes. Backed by a three-year warranty, this is next-level security for your home.

Specifications:

Access Methods: NFC, Smart Wearables, BLE Remote, Wi-Fi, 360° Fingerprint (up to 100 users), and more

Security Features: Dual Authentication, OTP Generation, Scheduled Access

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unmatched access convenience. Relies on multiple technologies. Top-tier dual security.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the sheer number of unlocking options and the strong security. While setup can be a bit involved initially, the overall convenience and reliability are highly appreciated.

Why choose this product?

This lock offers the most advanced features and security available. Its nine access methods and dual authentication provide unparalleled flexibility and peace of mind for your home.

For a straightforward and reliable keyless entry solution, consider the best Godrej smart locks like the Catus Touch. This compact digital lock offers two simple access methods: a secure PIN code and a traditional mechanical key for backup. Its neat design fits seamlessly on main and internal wooden doors. Security features include an anti-prank alarm, low battery warning, and an adjustable spy code to keep your PIN safe from prying eyes. It's a fuss-free way to ditch the keys, backed by a three-year warranty.

Specifications:

Access Methods: PIN Code, Mechanical Key

Security Features: Anti-Prank Alarm, Low Battery Indication, Adjustable Spy Code, Privacy Function

Suitable For: Wooden Doors (35-65mm thickness, inward/outward, left/right opening)

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Simple and compact design. Limited to two access methods. Straightforward PIN code entry. No fingerprint or remote control.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it a good basic smart lock, easy to install and operate, particularly for internal doors. The added spy code feature is a plus. Some would prefer more unlocking options.

Why choose this product?

If you're after a no-nonsense, dependable smart lock for keyless PIN entry with a physical key backup, the Catus Touch is a solid choice from a trusted brand.

Ditch the traditional keys and step into smarter security with the best Godrej smart locks, starting with the Catus Touch Pro. This "Made in India" digital lock offers a convenient trio of access methods: reliable 360° fingerprint recognition for up to 99 users, secure PIN code entry, and a traditional mechanical key as a fallback. Its compact design makes it ideal for both main and internal wooden doors. Security is well-covered with an anti-tamper alarm and a clever spy code feature. Enjoy a three-year warranty and the added bonus of free installation.

Specifications:

Access Methods: 360° Fingerprint (up to 99 users), PIN Code (4-9 digits, up to 99), Mechanical Key

Security Features: Anti-Prank Alarm, Low Battery Indication, Adjustable Spy Code, Privacy Function

Suitable For: Wooden Doors (35-65mm thickness, inward/outward, left/right opening)

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Effortless fingerprint and PIN unlocking. Lacks remote smartphone control. Space-saving, compact design. Operates on batteries.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the responsive fingerprint scanner and the straightforward operation after installation. The compact size is also a frequently mentioned positive. Some would prefer app-based control.

Why choose this product?

For a dependable and user-friendly smart lock featuring fingerprint and PIN access, backed by a trusted Indian brand, the Catus Touch Pro is a solid choice.

Looking for reliable keyless entry? The best Godrej smart locks include the Advantis 5259. Unlock via a custom PIN (up to four) or RFID card (up to 100). Features include a spy code, break-in alarm, and fire sensor. Compatible with door phones, it also has a mechanical key backup. Enjoy free installation on wooden doors. It’s a secure and convenient choice for your home.

Specifications:

Access Methods: PIN Code (4 unique, 4-12 digits), RFID Card (up to 100), Mechanical Key

Security Features: Adjustable Spycode, Break-in Damage Alarm, Fire Sensor, Privacy Function

Convenience Features: Low Battery Indication, Multi-level Volume Control, Remote/Video Door

Phone Compatibility Warranty: Not explicitly stated in provided text (check product listing)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple access options including password and RFID. Limited to four PIN codes. Enhanced security features like break-in and fire alarms.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews suggest it's a good smart lock for home security at a reasonable price, with efficient and secure operation being frequently mentioned. The variety of access methods is also appreciated.

Why choose this product?

The Advantis 5259 offers a good balance of security and convenience with its password and RFID access. Its compatibility with door phones and added safety features like fire and break-in alarms make it a practical choice for modern homes.

Tired of keys? Step up your security game with the Godrej Catus Touch Pro. This sleek digital lock offers a trio of convenient entry methods: a swift fingerprint scan (recognising your print from any angle), a secure PIN code, and a traditional key for those just-in-case moments. Designed with a compact form, it's a smart fit for your main door or even internal wooden doors. It's got your back with an anti-tamper alarm and a clever spy code to keep your PIN private.

Specifications:

Access Methods: 360° Fingerprint (up to 99 users), PIN Code (4-9 digits, up to 99), Mechanical Key

Security Features: Anti-Prank Alarm, Low Battery Indication, Adjustable Spy Code, Privacy Function

Suitable For: Wooden Doors (35-65mm thickness, inward/outward, left/right opening)

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and reliable fingerprint access. No remote smartphone features. Neat, space-saving design. Operates on battery power.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers consistently praise the responsive fingerprint reader and the straightforward operation once installed. Its compact size is also a frequently highlighted benefit. Some express a desire for app-based control.

Why choose this product?

For a dependable and user-friendly smart lock that prioritises fingerprint and PIN access, backed by a trusted Indian brand, the Catus Touch Pro is a smart choice.

Tired of the key-clutter chaos? Step into a world where your finger is the key with the Godrej Advantis Rimtronic. This clever bit of kit learns up to 99 of your fingerprints, unlocking your door with a touch from any angle. Share access with loved ones using PIN codes – you can even set temporary ones – or tap-and-go with RFID cards. Got nosy neighbours? The spy code keeps your PIN a secret. And for those moments you forget, it locks itself. Plus, if someone tries to be a nuisance, a built-in alarm lets you know. All backed by a reassuring three-year warranty.

Specifications:

Access Methods: 360° Fingerprint (up to 99), PIN Code (up to 4 users + 1 OTP + 1 master, 4-12 digits), RFID Card (up to 100)

Security Features: Adjustable Spycode, Autolocking, Privacy Function, Break-in Damage Alarm

Warranty: 3 Years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unlock with a touch from any angle. Only four storable user PINs. Never forget to lock with auto-locking.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

They rave about how easy the fingerprint unlock is and the peace of mind the auto-lock provides. The spy code is a nice touch for keeping things private.

Why choose this product?

If you're after a smart lock that makes unlocking your door feel futuristic and offers the security of automatic locking, the Godrej Advantis Rimtronic is a solid bet.

Step away from the jingle of keys with the Godrej Advantis Rimtronic RF, a straightforward digital lock designed for your wooden doors. Offering two uncomplicated ways to enter – a personal PIN code (with options for multiple users, a one-time code, and a master) or a simple tap of an RFID card (ideal for families or small businesses). This smart lock takes the mental load out of securing your home with its automatic locking feature. It also includes a clever spy code to shield your PIN from prying eyes and a built-in alarm that sounds if there are too many incorrect entry attempts. Plus, it gives you a heads-up when the battery is running low. All this comes with a year's warranty for added reassurance.

Specifications:

Access Methods: PIN Code (up to 4 users + 1 OTP + 1 master, 4-12 digits), RFID Card (up to 100)

Security Features: Autolocking, Adjustable Spycode, Privacy Function, Break-in Damage Alarm, Low Battery Indication

Suitable For: Wooden Doors (inward/outward, left/right opening)

Warranty: 1 Year

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy to manage PIN and RFID access. Limited to four individual PINs. Convenient automatic door locking. No fingerprint recognition.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate its simplicity and ease of use, especially the RFID card access for multiple people. The automatic locking feature is also frequently mentioned as a valuable security enhancement.

Why choose this product?

If you're seeking a reliable and easy-to-manage smart lock that simplifies access with PIN and RFID options and offers the added convenience of automatic locking, the Godrej Advantis Rimtronic RF is a dependable choice for upgrading your home security.

Factors to consider when buying a Godrej smart lock Consider the various access methods offered, such as fingerprint, PIN, card, app, and physical key, to find what suits your lifestyle.

Evaluate the security features, including break-in alarms and anti-tamper technology, to ensure your home is well-protected.

Confirm the lock's compatibility with your specific door type, including the material, thickness, and opening direction.

Check the power source, battery life, and the availability of a mechanical key override for emergency access.

Determine if you require connectivity features like Wi-Fi for remote control and app integration for added convenience.

Balance the features you desire with your budget and always consider the length and terms of the product warranty. Top 3 features of the best Godrej smart locks

Best Godrej smart locks Access Methods Primary Smart Feature Secondary Smart Feature Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Connect Fingerprint, RFID, PIN, Mechanical Key, Mobile App (WiFi) Remote Access Multiple User Access Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Plus 360° Fingerprint, RFID Card, PIN Code (4-12 digits), Mechanical Key 360° Fingerprint Recognition Multiple User Access Godrej Advantis IoT9 NFC, Smart Watch, BLE Remote, Wi-Fi, Fingerprint NFC, Smart Wearables, BLE Remote, Wi-Fi, 360° Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, Mechanical Key, Bluetooth Wide Range of Access Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch PIN Code, Mechanical Key Keyless PIN Entry Anti-Tamper Features Godrej Smart Lock I Catus Touch Pro 360° Fingerprint, PIN Code, Mechanical Key 360° Fingerprint Recognition Anti-Tamper Features Godrej Advantis 5259 ABS Plastic Digital Door Lock PIN Code, RFID Card, Mechanical Key Multiple User Access Emergency Safety Features Godrej Smart Lock I Advantis Revolution 360° Fingerprint, PIN Code, RFID Card, Mechanical Key Multiple Access Options Emergency Safety Features Godrej Smart Lock I Advantis Rimtronic 360° Fingerprint, PIN Code, RFID Card 360° Fingerprint Recognition Enhanced Security Features Godrej Smart Lock I Advantis Rimtronic RF PIN Code, RFID Card Keyless PIN & RFID Entry Automatic Locking

