Acer monitors are the most popular monitors to connect to computers and other devices. Find the top-rated picks here to help you pick the best.

Acer monitors are one of the most sought-after monitors by gamers and other users alike. Acer has a lot to offer in terms of quality and technology, and the constant upgrades done to their hardware and software make them a brand that serious tech enthusiasts love.

Acer monitors stand out as premium choices in the market, renowned for their cutting-edge technology and sleek design. With superior image quality, high resolution, and advanced features like adaptive sync and ergonomic stands, Acer leads the pack in providing immersive gaming and productivity experiences. One can simply trust that a monitor will be of the best quality in picture, sound and more if it is an Acer monitor.

We have shortlisted the top 6 Acer monitors that everyone loves to help you find the perfect pick for you as well. You will learn about their features, technical aspects and basic configurations which will help you make an informed choice.

The Acer SA242YE 23.8 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim Monitor, is just 7.2mm thick. You can now easily experience crystal-clear visuals with 1920x1080 resolution and wide 178-degree viewing angles along with seamless gaming with a blazing-fast 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms visual response boost for clear, blur-free images. Connect easily with VGA, HDMI, Audio-In, and Audio Out ports, including an inbox HDMI cable. Protect your eyes with a blue light shield, flickerless technology, and comfyview mode for comfortable viewing. Plus, immerse yourself in enhanced multimedia with integrated 2W x 2 stereo speakers. The perfect monitor for all your visual needs.

Specifications of Acer SA242YE 23.8 Inch LED LCD Monitor: Screen size: 23.8 inches Refresh rate: 100 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crystal-clear visuals Limited adjustability Blazing-fast 100Hz refresh rate Limited connectivity options

2. Acer EK240Y E 23.8 Inch LED LCD Monitor

The Acer EK240Y E 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Monitor, delivers stunning 1920x1080 resolution and vibrant colours with its IPS panel and 99% sRGB accuracy. One can enjoy smooth visuals with a rapid 1ms VRB response time and a high 100Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming. You can connect effortlessly with HDMI and VGA ports, including an HDMI cable. Adjust your viewing angle from -5 to 20 degrees for comfort, or mount it on the wall. The Acer monitor offers eye protection with Acer Vision Care features like Bluelight Shield and Flickerless technology. Plus, experience seamless gaming with AMD FreeSync, ensuring no screen tearing or lag for an immersive gaming experience. All in all, this is one of the best monitors available online, which are perfect monitors for work and gaming as well.

Specifications of Acer EK240Y E 23.8 Inch LED LCD Monitor: Screen size: 23.8 inches Refresh rate: 100 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant colours Limited adjustability Rapid 1ms VRB response time Limited connectivity options

The Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch Full HD Monitor, boasts crisp 1920x1080 resolution and vivid colours on its VA panel. It offers an immersive experience of swift response with 1ms VRB and everyone can enjoy fluid visuals with a high 100Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming. Connect easily via HDMI and VGA ports, with an included HDMI cable. Adjust your viewing angle from -5 to 20 degrees for comfort or mount it on the wall. Protect your eyes with Acer vision care features that also include a blue light shield and flickerless technology. Plus, enjoy seamless gaming with integrated AMD FreeSync, ensuring smooth gaming support making this one of the top gaming monitors as well.

Specifications of Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch VA Panel LCD Monitor: Screen size: 21.5 inches Refresh rate: 100 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp resolution Limited adjustability Immersive gaming experience Limited connectivity options

4. Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Curve VA LCD Monitor

The Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Full HD Monitor, features a captivating 1920 x 1080 resolution for superb picture quality. Its 1500R curve screen offers a uniform viewing experience, reducing eye strain during extended use. Enjoy smooth and lag-free gameplay with an impressive 180Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms VRB response time which makes gaming a fun experience. Connect effortlessly with 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort ports, complete with HDMI and DP cables included. The monitor offers eye protection in the form of Acer Vision Care which comes with features like a blue light shield, flickerless display, and comfyview mode, which ensures a comfortable viewing experience. Plus, immerse yourself in enhanced audio with integrated 2W x 2 stereo speakers that elevate the viewing experience with great sound quality. A top choice for monitors for work.

Specifications of Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Curve VA LCD Monitor: Screen size: 23.6 inches Refresh rate: 180 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Captivating resolution Limited adjustability Impressive 180Hz refresh rate Curved screens may not suit everyone

5. Acer SA222Q 21.5 Inch LCD Monitor

The Acer SA222Q 21.5-inch Full HD IPS Monitor boasts a slim design at just 7.2mm thick. It offers the visual experience of clear image quality with 1920x1080 resolution and wide 178-degree viewing angles. Users can enjoy smooth gaming with a blazing-fast 100Hz refresh rate and a 1ms visual response boost for clear visuals. It is very easy to connect with HDMI and VGA ports, including an inbox HDMI cable. The monitor comes with Acer Vision Care which ensures everyone's eyes are well protected and also makes this a great monitor to connect to for long hours of gaming and other uses as well. This is one of the top picks for Acer monitors available online.

Specifications of Acer SA222Q 21.5 Inch LCD Monitor: Screen size: 21.5 inches Refresh rate: 100 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim design Limited adjustability Wide viewing angles Limited connectivity options

6. Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

The Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor, delivers a crisp 1920 x 1080 resolution with an IPS Panel for sharp visuals and wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. Gamers will love the smooth gameplay which comes with a remarkable 180Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.5ms response time, perfect for fast-paced action. AMD FreeSync premium ensures seamless gaming by eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. Connect effortlessly with 2x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort ports, plus enjoy audio with integrated 2W x 2 stereo speakers. With its multiple viewing modes paired with vision care and eye protection, this is one of the top-of-the-line Acer monitors out there. The value-for-money choice is the perfect pick for anyone looking for a monitor that offers everything in the best quality.

Specifications of Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Monitor: Screen size: 27 inches Refresh rate: 180 Hz Resolution: 1080p

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp resolution Limited adjustability Remarkable 180Hz refresh rate No built-in USB hub

Top 3 features of the best Acer monitors:

Best Acer monitors Refresh rate Connectivity options Special features Acer SA242YE 23.8 Inch LED LCD 100 Hz VGA, HDMI, Audio-In, Audio Out Blue light shield, 2W x 2 stereo speakers Acer EK240Y E 23.8 Inch LED LCD 100 Hz HDMI, VGA Bluelight Shield, AMD FreeSync Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch VA Panel 100 Hz HDMI, VGA Bluelight Shield, AMD FreeSync Acer ED240Q S3 23.6 Inch Curve 180 Hz 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Blue light shield, 2W x 2 stereo speakers Acer SA222Q 21.5 Inch LCD 100 Hz HDMI, VGA Bluelight Shield Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD 180 Hz 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort AMD FreeSync, 2W x 2 stereo speakers

Best value for money Acer monitor: Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Monitor

The Acer Nitro VG270 M3 27 Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor stands out as the best value-for-money choice among Acer monitors. With its crisp 1920 x 1080 resolution, IPS Panel for sharp visuals, and wide viewing angles, it offers a remarkable gaming experience at an affordable price. Its remarkable 180Hz refresh rate and rapid 0.5ms response time ensure smooth gameplay, while features like AMD FreeSync Premium eliminate screen tearing and lag. With multiple viewing modes, audio support, and eye protection features, it offers everything a gamer needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall Acer monitor: Acer SA242YE 23.8 Inch LED LCD Monitor

The Acer SA242YE 23.8 Inch Full HD IPS Ultra Slim Monitor is the best overall product among the Acer monitors. It offers crystal-clear visuals with a resolution of 1920x1080 and wide 178-degree viewing angles. Its blazing-fast 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms visual response boost provide clear, blur-free images, making it ideal for gaming. With versatile connectivity options, eye protection features, and integrated stereo speakers, it caters to all visual needs, making it a top choice for users seeking quality and performance.

How to pick the best Acer monitors:

Purpose: Determine the primary use of the monitor. Are you mainly gaming, working, or watching multimedia content?

Display Size and Resolution: Decide on the screen size and resolution based on your preference and intended use. Larger screens provide more immersive experiences, while higher resolutions offer sharper images. Common resolutions include Full HD (1920x1080) and 4K (3840x2160).

Panel Type:Acer monitors come in various panel types, including IPS, TN, and VA. IPS panels offer excellent colour accuracy and wide viewing angles, making them ideal for graphic design and multimedia. TN panels are known for their fast response times, making them suitable for gaming. VA panels offer high contrast ratios and deep blacks, suitable for both gaming and multimedia.

Refresh Rate: If you're a gamer, consider monitors with higher refresh rates (measured in Hertz, Hz) for smoother gameplay. A higher refresh rate reduces motion blur and ghosting, providing a better gaming experience. Look for monitors with at least a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming purposes.

Response Time: For gaming, opt for monitors with low response times (measured in milliseconds, ms) to minimize motion blur and input lag. A response time of 1 ms is ideal for fast-paced gaming.

Connectivity Options: Check the available ports on the monitor to ensure compatibility with your devices. Common ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C. Consider your current and future connectivity needs.

Adjustability: Look for monitors with adjustable stands that allow you to tilt, swivel, and adjust the height for comfortable viewing. Ergonomic features can reduce strain during extended use.

Additional Features: Consider additional features such as AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-SYNC support for tear-free gaming, built-in speakers for multimedia, and eye care technologies like blue light filters and flicker-free displays for reduced eye strain.

Budget: Set a budget based on your requirements and prioritize features accordingly. Acer offers monitors at various price points, so you're likely to find one that fits your budget while meeting your needs.

Reviews and Recommendations: Research and read reviews from reliable sources to get insights into the performance and reliability of specific Acer monitors. Consider recommendations from trusted sources or forums frequented by users with similar needs.

FAQs Question : Do Acer monitors come with built-in speakers? Ans : Some Acer monitors do come with built-in speakers, but they may not offer the best audio quality. For better sound, consider using external speakers or headphones. Question : What is the difference between TN, IPS, and VA panels in Acer monitors? Ans : TN (Twisted Nematic) panels offer fast response times but limited viewing angles and colour accuracy. IPS (In-Plane Switching) panels provide better colour accuracy and wider viewing angles but usually have slightly slower response times. VA (Vertical Alignment) panels offer deeper blacks and better contrast compared to IPS panels but may suffer from ghosting in fast-paced gaming. Question : Are Acer monitors compatible with VESA mounts? Ans : Many Acer monitors come with VESA mount compatibility, allowing you to easily mount them on monitor arms or wall mounts for better ergonomics and space-saving setups.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!