Explore Sony earphones and headphones for your perfect Valentine's gift

Sony is considered among the top-most brands for audio solutions, whether its speakers, headphones, or earphones. In this buying guide, we’ve targeted the 9 best options of earphones and headphones from the house of Sony. Whether you’re looking for wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, or wired earphones, there’s something for every need across an expansive range of budgets. Make your partner smile this Valentine’s Day with our top picks of Sony earphones and headphones tailored to meet your every need and preference. From stylish and compact earbuds to trendy over-ear headphones, Sony is famous for its top-of-the-class technology and superior sound quality. Sony’s personal audio products are equipped with industry-leading noise cancellation and special features like app support to always ensure that users get exceptional audio performance. Our picks of the best Sony headphones and earphones are perfect for music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users can expect long-lasting battery life, advanced noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit with our picks. You can take these pairs for a spin on your next workout, a long flight, or your next long gaming session. Sleek designs, ergonomic features, and sturdy builds ensure that users get the best sound no matter where they are and regardless of their purpose. Whether your Valentine enjoys music, gaming, or simply appreciates high-quality audio, Sony offers something for everyone. This Valentine’s Day, gift your partner the joy of blissful audio with Sony’s premium sound and cutting-edge features that redefine audio excellence.

1. Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX, Touch Control and Voice Control - Black

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are setting the standard for wireless over-ear headphones. With industry-leading noise cancellation, users can bask in uninterrupted sound for up to 30 hours. This pair of headphones has a plethora of features, including quick charge, AUX compatibility, touch controls, and built-in voice control. The integrated mic on this pair is designed for clear audio transmission during calls or gaming sessions. These classy headphones are perfect for any setting - from commuting to relaxing at home, making it an ideal present this Valentine's Day.

Industry-leading noise cancellation

30 hours of battery life

Quick charge functionality

Built-in mic for phone calls

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Industry-leading noise cancellation High price tag Long battery life of up to 30 hours Complex touch controls

2. Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio with Multipoint, Spotify Tap & Crystal Clear Calling Ultralight Weight Battery 20Hrs IPX4-Black

Auditory bliss is now in your reach, with Sony's LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds. These earbuds will cater to all your audio needs, with hi-res audio and 360 Reality Audio. Users can expect a clear line of communication during calls, and bonus features include Spotify Tap integration. These sleek black earbuds offer multipoint connectivity and a featherlight design, lasting 20 hours on a single charge. With an IPX4 rating for durability, transform your partner’s audio experience this Valentine’s Day by gifting them this pair of earbuds.

Hi-Res Audio and 360 Reality Audio

Active noise cancellation

20 hours battery life

IPX4 water resistance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Hi-Res & 360 Reality Audio experience Higher price point Effective Active Noise Cancellation Limited colour options

3. Sony WI-C100 Wireless Headphones with Customizable Equalizer for Deep Bass & 25 Hrs Battery, DSEE-Upscale, Splash Proof, 360RA, Fast Pair, in-Ear Bluetooth Headset with mic for Phone Calls (Blue)

Experience rich bass and clear highs with Sony WI-C100 Wireless Headphones. Buyers can enjoy customizable equalizer settings for their preferred audio profile, complemented by DSEE-Upscale technology. With 25 hours of battery life, you can listen to your favourite music all day long. These splash-proof headphones support 360 Reality Audio, ensuring an auditory treat. Fast Pair feature simplifies connectivity, while the built-in mic enables seamless phone calls. Make your partner's audio journey special with these stylish blue in-ear Bluetooth headsets this Valentine's.

Customisable equalizer for deep bass

25 hours battery life

DSEE-Upscale technology

Splash proof and 360 Reality Audio

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Customizable equaliser for deep bass Consider fit compatibility with ear shapes and sizes Long battery life (25 hours)

4. Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

Immersion in your music is made possible without burning a hole in your pocket with Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones. With a built-in mic, users can partake in seamless phone calls and experience uninterrupted listening for up to 50 hours. Bonus features include enhanced audio with DSEE Upscale technology, multipoint connectivity, and dual pairing, along with voice assistant app support for smartphones. These headphones offer the perfect mix of comfort, style, and good sound quality for your active lifestyle, making them a great buy for your partner or yourself this Valentine's Day.

Wireless on-ear Bluetooth headphones

Up to 50 hours of playtime

DSEE Upscale technology for enhanced audio

Multipoint connectivity/dual pairing with voice assistant app support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 50 hours of playtime May not be suitable for users preferring over-ear headphones DSEE Upscale technology for enhanced audio

5. Sony MDR-EX155AP in-Ear Wired Headphones with Mic (Black)

Some people simply prefer wired earphones, whether it's to avoid the added headache of charging wireless earbuds, the liability of losing them, or because wired options offer better sound quality. These wired headphones from Sony may be the right choice for you if you’re an ardent wired user. Sony MDR-EX155AP in-ear wired headphones feature a built-in mic for hands-free calls. Precision-engineered 9mm drivers can deliver clear and powerful sound. The tangle-free cable ensures hassle-free use, while the secure fit earbuds keep the music playing, making them perfect for listening on-the-go.

In-ear wired headphones

Built-in mic for hands-free calls

Precision-engineered 9mm drivers

Tangle-free cable

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Clear and powerful sound with 9mm drivers Wired connection may limit movement Built-in mic for convenient hands-free calls May not offer active noise cancellation

6. Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth, in-Ear Headphones with Microphone, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life and Quick Charge, Works with iOS & Android, Multi-Point - Black

This pair is for those who want no compromises when it comes to sound! The Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer the best noise cancellation. Equipped with a built-in microphone for seamless calls and up to 36 hours of battery life and quick charging functionality, these wireless earbuds are designed to impress those who want to hear each detail of every song. Compatible with iOS and Android devices, these earbuds support multi-point connectivity, ensuring listening experiences that are consistent and long-lasting. Its sleek design is a bonus for your partner if you're considering gifting this pair to them this Valentine's Day.

Wireless noise cancelling earbuds

Up to 36 hours battery life

Quick charge functionality

Multi-point connectivity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior noise cancellation Higher price point Long battery life and quick charging May not fit all ear shapes and sizes

7. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless The Best Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Built-in Alexa - Black

Dive into premium audio quality with Sony's WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. Boasting 8 microphones for crystal-clear calls, enjoy an extensive 40-hour battery life. A quick 3-minute charge grants 3 hours of playback, which means you can never run out of juice. Users can easily connect with multipoint connectivity and find added utility in built-in Alexa. Upgrade your audio consumption with these sleek black headphones with state-of-the-art noise cancellation, ensuring an unmatched listening journey. Gift this pair to your partner this Valentine's Day and watch them smile as they listen to their favourite songs!

Wireless active noise cancelling headphones

8 microphones for clear calling

Up to 40 hours battery life

3-minute quick charge for 3 hours playback

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 8 microphones for crystal-clear calling High price point Up to 40 hours of battery life May not fit all head sizes and shapes

8. Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

Experience top-tier sound quality with Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones. Delight in an impressive 35-hour playtime and multipoint connection functionality. Boasting app support, AUX compatibility, and seamless integration with mobile phone voice assistants, these blue headphones are ideal for your versatile needs.

Wireless over-ear active noise cancellation headphones

Up to 35 hours of playtime

Multi-point connection capability

App support, AUX compatibility, and voice assistant integration

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Active Noise Cancellation for immersive experience May be relatively bulky for some users Long 35-hour playtime for extended use Blue colour may not suit everyone's preference

9. Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 20Hrs Battery, True Wireless Earbuds with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Fast Pair, 360 Reality Audio, Upscale Music - DSEE, App Support - Black

Sony's WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are designed for premium sound at a reasonable cost. Users can revel in up to 20 hours of battery life and phone calls facilitated by the earbuds' integrated microphone. If you're considering this pair for your partner this Valentine's Day, be assured that they will be able to navigate their day with quick charge and fast pair features. In addition, 360 Reality Audio and DSEE technology make this pair worth considering.

Truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Built-in microphone for clear phone calls

360 Reality Audio and DSEE technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Up to 20 hours of battery life Potential limitations with earbud fit Clear phone calls with built-in microphone Colour preference may vary

Headphones model Battery Wired/Wireless Additional features Sony WH-1000XM4 30 Hours Wireless Industry Leading Noise Cancellation Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N 20 Hours Wireless Hi-Res Audio, 360 Reality Audio Sony WI-C100 25 Hours Wired & Wireless Customizable Equalizer, DSEE-Upscale Sony WH-CH520 Up to 50 Hours Wireless DSEE Upscale, Voice Assistant App Support Sony MDR-EX155AP N/A Wired In-Ear Design, Built-in Microphone Sony WF-1000XM5 Up to 36 Hours Wireless Best Noise Cancelling, Quick Charge, Multi-Point Sony WH-1000XM5 40 Hours Wireless Best Active Noise Cancelling, Built-in Alexa Sony WH-CH720N Up to 35 Hours Wireless Active Noise Cancellation, App Support, Multi-Point Sony WF-C500 20 Hours Wireless True Wireless, Quick Charge, 360 Reality Audio

Best value for money The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds stand out as the best value for money. Offering 20 hours of battery life, quick charge functionality, and 360 Reality Audio support, they provide excellent sound quality and convenience at an affordable price point. With features like true wireless design and app support, they deliver exceptional value for music lovers on a budget.

Best overall product The Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones emerge as the best overall product. With top-notch noise cancellation, long battery life of 30 hours, and quick charge capabilities, they offer unmatched audio experience. Their versatility, comfort, and superior sound quality make them the ultimate choice for audiophiles and frequent travelers seeking premium performance.

Finding the right Sony earphones and headphones To find the right Sony earphones and headphones, consider your preferences regarding features, comfort, and budget. Determine if you need wireless or wired, noise cancellation, battery life, and additional features like voice assistants. Research reviews, compare specifications, and try different models if possible. Sony's website and authorised retailers provide detailed product information and customer reviews, helping you make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : Are Sony headphones waterproof? Ans : Most Sony headphones are not fully waterproof but may have water-resistant features like an IPX4 rating, making them resistant to splashes and sweat. Question : Can I use Sony headphones with my iPhone? Ans : Yes, Sony headphones with Bluetooth connectivity can be paired with iPhones and other compatible devices. Question : Do Sony earphones come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, Sony typically provides a warranty for their earphones and headphones, but the duration may vary depending on the product and region. Question : Are Sony headphones compatible with Android devices? Ans : Yes, Sony headphones with Bluetooth connectivity can be paired with Android devices and other compatible devices. Question : Do Sony headphones support voice assistants? Ans : Yes, many Sony headphones offer voice assistant support, allowing users to access features like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

